Chegg has been called a cheating service; while Chegg can be used by students without the best intent, the problem is more complex.

Despite what management says, Chegg is a bet on the status quo in education, a system that they call an "antiquated product."

As a student, I have become familiar with a vast number of products used in modern education. Thus, I find myself in a unique position to assist readers in understanding Chegg (NYSE:CHGG). Chegg is one of the few investment opportunities in education, and I think it's important for investors to understand what Chegg is, and what it isn't. I think it's a mistake to believe that online learning will automatically translate to success for Chegg.

Education has been changing long before COVID-19. Information is no longer locked away behind university walls. The internet has given anyone with a smartphone access to a great sum of humanity's collective knowledge. The folks at Chegg would seem to agree with me:

Long before the global pandemic, we believe the digital transition was coming and education would have to fundamentally change. In fact, in 2013 at the Annual ASU-GSV SUMMIT [indiscernible] Education Technology Conference, we address the need to leverage data to personalize the learning experience that better serves team. Three years later, our [indiscernible] class of 2020 predicted that higher education was the next bubble to burst and that institutions would experience irreversible decline if they continue to raise prices while delivering an antiquated product.

Americans seem to agree that college is an antiquated product, with 57% of those surveyed by Pew Research saying that higher education in America fails to provide value to justify the price of tuition. While the masses aren't seeing the value in the institutions, there is an unequivocal belief that education is invaluable.

The Education System: Now Climb That Tree

Chegg is acknowledging the issues that the majority of Americans feel about higher education. Chegg mentions the need to leverage data to provide enhanced, individualized learning experiences. They do not mention that Chegg is an additional cost to ever-rising tuition, albeit small. Management comments suggest Chegg will be useful regardless of education system structure, but that's hardly the case.

We remain optimistic that this pandemic will end soon and when it does, one of the legacy will be that the door is permanently open to the promise of online learning. Affordable, scalable, on-demand and designed to support whatever the student's primary goals are whether it's academic learning, professional development or both.

It's great to stand for improving education, but businesses exist to make money. And in fact, we will find that Chegg has succeeded because colleges are delivering an outdated product.

Chegg has created a product that solves a problem created by this system. If COVID-19 is indeed a catalyst that changes how the masses view education, Chegg will ultimately suffer, not prosper. That reality is unlikely, but this is a critical distinction for investors to make.

Chegg Services

Services make up just over 80% of Chegg's revenue, required materials is 20%. I will focus on services, because required materials is a highly competitive, low-margin business. Chegg competes against college bookstores Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), and the publishers themselves. Many publishers are now requiring students to purchase codes to access online materials and quizzes. They often include a free e-textbook and offer a hard copy of the textbook for a few dollars extra. Thus, I expect this entire segment to be an insignificant driver of future growth for Chegg. It eventually might even become a drag on the business.

The services segment includes Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Tutors, Chegg Math Solver, and Thinkful. Chegg doesn't break out which services account for its revenue, but if I venture a guess, 90%+ of services revenue is driven by Chegg Study. My hypothesis is supported by search trends.

What exactly is Chegg Study? To sum it up in the simplest possible way, Chegg Study is a forum that connects students with experts. It's no different than Reddit with separate forums for each question. But much of the value of Chegg is not just in access to experts, but the library of 30 million expert answers.

Source

A favorite line of instructors goes something like, "Raise your hand if you have a question, it's likely someone else has the same one." Chegg Study is no different, often times a problem that one student is struggling with has already been asked, and answered. Clearly, Chegg has discovered a problem, students struggling, and created a solution. What's the problem?

Chegg's ideals and how it makes money are not in alignment. If education were truly personalized to suit each student, why would a library of answers to generic textbook questions be useful to students? The truth is that it wouldn't.

Programs such as ALEKS by McGraw-Hill exist that use AI to gradually expose students to more difficult problems as their skill level improves. I have used this personally for math classes and found them very helpful with the learning process. If the student gets a question wrong, the program shows step by step how to complete it correctly. Grades are issued based on progress, not correctness on the first attempt. The student is properly incentivized to learn and make progress without being punished for not immediately knowing. To me, this represents a positive step forward and requires no third-party aggregator of solutions. This is yet another sign that Chegg is betting on an antiquated product.

I admire the uncanny ability of the free markets to create solutions to problems, and technology is accelerated this tremendously. But the key point for investors is that building a product on the back of an antiquated system is not a business with an infinite scale.

Demographics and Geography

It's very important to understand who Chegg's customers are. It's clear that Chegg must expand internationally to sustain growth. In the fall semester of 2019, 18.2 million Americans were enrolled in college.

Consider this, Chegg Study has utility for 8 months out of the year generally speaking, at $14.95 per month, if every college student in America were to subscribe to Chegg, that would generate about $2.18 billion in revenue. This is a relatively small market opportunity. Chegg undoubtedly gets spillover between semesters from students who do not cancel their subscription, but I don't view this as a reliable revenue stream. A gym relying on customers paying for a membership and never using the gym is not a proper way to build a compounding machine. This also assumes every single college student in the country becomes a subscriber, which is entirely unrealistic.

Unsurprisingly, Chegg's number one objective is expanding internationally:

First, we're increasing our investments in international growth and development. Second, we continue to invest in the Chegg study pack with future enhancements like the addition of Mathway to provide overwhelming value to our subscribers. Third, we are implementing systems to address account sharing and investing in device management control. Fourth, we have increased our investment in skill-based learning by expanding the curriculum to cover more in-demand skills and by significantly reducing the price because we know skills-based learning needs to map to the most in-demand job and be affordable and acceptable to students.

Trends show some search interest outside the states. It's quite difficult to quantify Chegg's addressable market outside the United States, but modeling any sort of international opportunity is a dart throw. I'm also not a believer that high school students will meaningfully drive future growth. This is from personal experience, but search interest also shows much greater correlation to higher education.

Chegg's second initiative includes adding features like Mathway, presumably to justify raising prices in the future. Mathway is essentially a calculator for more complex math problems, and the company charges to view the step by step process. The third initiative is cracking down on password sharing. The company has limited the number of devices that one account can access the service through.

A Cheating Service?

Prominent short sellers Citron Research called Chegg "The Poster Child for Institutionalized Academic Cheating." They refer to the business as CaaS, or cheating as a service. It shouldn't surprise anyone reading this that there are instances in which Chegg is used in a nefarious manner. It's quite clear that there's little preventing the aggregation of reused test bank questions on the internet. This point seems a bit lost on Citron, as they called plagiarism checker Turnitin Chegg's Kryptonite. While Turnitin can prevent obvious copying of freely available resources, it cannot prevent students transacting out of plain sight in order to cheat. Also, Turnitin is only useful for proprietary writing, whereas questions with factual answers will all look the same, the answer is fact, and not subject to instructor discretion. I highly doubt seasoned professors cannot spot suspicious writings, which heavily eliminates the utility of a service like Turnitin. I have personally not experienced a professor that uses it.

I'm not in agreement with many of Citron's points, such as suggesting the business is operating illegally in 17 states by citing technicalities in regards to distributing educational content. They also believe the college admissions scandal as a catalyst to shining light on academic integrity and insiders selling. These seem like nickel-and-dime arguments, par for the course for a short pitch, in my opinion.

The most ridiculous idea is that Chegg is actively trying to help students cheat. Chegg's responsibility would be similar to Amazon selling counterfeit products. The platform certainly bears some responsibility, but suggesting the business is actively encouraging such behavior is crazy. While I don't view Citron's points as particularly strong, their overarching idea must be addressed. Chegg is sometimes used without the best intent, but that can be said for practically any aggregator of online dialogue. Chegg or elsewhere, this type of behavior will exist. It's unfair to blame Chegg, colleges are paid well to educate, they must create the solution.

The only real solution to preventing such nefarious behavior is for college professors to create their own unique assignments. I think students would appreciate being challenged and tasked to solve well thought out problems, as opposed to recycled textbook problems. In a world where the norm is unique assignments, would Chegg serve less utility? Absolutely, and that's a risk for investors. Students do use Chegg as a learning tool, but even using the service as intended means assistance is required for textbook problems that have been used over and over and generally don't require any creative thought to solve.

Despite the majority of Americans' discontent for higher education, the sad reality is that this doesn't seem likely sweeping changes will take place anytime soon. That's good for Chegg, they are reliant on the status quo. But serious threats to Chegg's competitive position do exist.

The most prominent risk is that their service is nothing proprietary, Chegg's major competitive advantage is the sheer amount of answers on the site. Textbook questions do change, and students will flock to whoever aggregates the best answers and explanations. The textbook providers themselves may wise up to Chegg and provide competing services. Direct competitors do exist such as Course Hero, they offer a similar service at a similar price. There's also the incentive for students to democratize textbook answers freely. Chegg's customer LTV is obviously much lower than other subscription services like Netflix (NFLX) for example. Generally, customers will only be paying during their 4-year college experience.

In terms of Chegg's international opportunity, it wouldn't be hard for a native business to create a similar service. There's nothing stopping competitors from building out something similar overseas.

Valuation

Source: Author

Presenting a forecast that has Chegg doubling revenues over the next 5 years and modest margin expansion results in meager forward returns. Chegg has a number of competitive challenges. The business is alright, but nothing to me suggests Chegg will continue to compound from a $9 billion valuation. Chegg has a fairly clear ceiling, and competitive threats that are significant.

In summary, Chegg isn't really a pure play on education, nor should investors assign any sort of digital learning tailwind to Chegg's valuation. I'm neutral on the stock.

