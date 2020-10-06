Ways To Play EV Growth, Without Being In EV

The EV sector has been red hot recently, led by high flying Tesla (TSLA) as well as NIO (NIO), even those sales growth was hit due to coronavirus. Yet playing these high-flying names isn't the only way for capitalization on long-term EV growth, although the 'pure' EV companies might provide some of the best growth. There are some alternative methods to invest in EV growth, with one being the lithium and nickel miners that provide raw materials used in battery production. More potential ways to play could be in auto parts and fiber optics manufacturers, as those will find strength in ICE and EV, as well as semiconductor manufacturers involved in the auto sector.

Global EV car stock has risen significantly over the course of the past decade, hitting 1 million BEV/PHEV in 2015 and 5 million in 2018, and it was 7.2 million in 2019. Global EV stock is expected to continue rising - at nearly 150 million in the Standard Policies scenario, and almost 250 million in the Sustainable Development scenario - a majority of these will be in passenger light-duty vehicles, estimated at 110 to 200 million. Source: IEA

So if global EV stock is expected to rise that much over the next decade, from just 7.2 million in 2019 to over 140 million by 2030, there's huge room for growth for vehicles, but also inputs and materials to make those vehicles - here's where lithium, nickel and cobalt miners could find growth, as these elements are crucial for batteries.

Source: IEA (numbers in kt)

With that growth in global stock comes growth in annual demand for the three metals, and demand arising from battery needs is expected to outpace supply. That's the case with nickel, where "class 1 supply will lag demand by 2025, with only 1.2 Mt of supply available to meet 1.5 Mt of demand [since] EV battery demand will grow from 33 Kt to 570 Kt."

Although it's hard to see where supply and demand for each element will be in five or ten years, miners of these three elements should find long-term growth if they are able to consistently produce high-quality ores suitable for battery development. Some top mining names to pay attention to include Piedmont Lithium (PLL), Lithium Americas (LAC), Livent (LTHM), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), Albermarle (ALB) and Vale (VALE).

Piedmont Lithium has already signed a sales agreement with Tesla, as the two look to expand Tesla's battery production capacity. Piedmont will provide about one-third of SC6's planned 160kt annual production of spodumene (about 22.7kt of lithium hydroxide), accounting for 10% to 20% of the miner's revenues. Piedmont might be one of the riskier trades, with shares up over 300% this month following the announcement, although shares are down 50% off highs in just a few days. Revenue recognition isn't expected to begin until mid-2022 to mid-2023.

Lithium Americas popped following Tesla and Piedmont's linkup, and shares are up nearly 500% over the past six months. The company is currently developing Caucharí-Olaroz in Argentina, based on SQM's Atacama design, with an estimated production of 40kt annually and construction completion in early 2021; Thacker Pass in Nevada is expected to reach 60kt annually, after a 35kt Phase 1 operation on a 3.5 year duration. However, production at Thacker isn't expected until late 2022, while Caucharí-Olaroz could produce by late 2021 - again, it might prevent a risky investment at current levels due to value added by the recent rally ahead of revenue recognition. However, under full-scale production of 100kt for both mines, Lithium Americas is estimating to have near $700 million in EBITDA, which would give it a ~2x long term EV/EBITDA at current prices.

Livent, unlike the previous two, does actually have a revenue stream, although it has been impacted due to the pandemic's effects on operations, with 1H 2020 revenues of $134 million barely higher than Q2 2019's $114 million. Increases in OEM/battery volume are expected to be a catalyst for future growth. But Livent's operations aren't purely in lithium or focused on EV, as the company produces polymers, grease, agrochemicals and dozens of other compounds for industrial and aerospace applications. Livent trades at about 3.5x 2023 sales, and 27x 2023 EPS, making it a bit more expensive than the established miners SQM, ALB and VALE, although it has upside potential to $16.

SQM is a diversified miner and producer of chemicals, with production ranging from lithium and derivatives, plant nutrition, iodine and derivatives, potassium and industrial uses. SQM's 70kt volume in lithium products is a record, although low lithium prices offset higher sales volume (44kt); SQM is looking to possibly branch into a spodumene JV in Australia for lithium hydroxide production. However, SQM's main revenues come from plant nutrition, with $688 million in revenues on 1,000kt. Industrial chemicals are expected to grow up to 400kt in sales volume in 2022 from the current 150kt. Those strengths in other segments will provide more safety as SQM could capitalize on lithium growth. SQM does trade at a relatively attractive valuation, at ~18x 2023 EPS and 3.4x sales, with recovery in revenues expected to occur in early 2021; a potential target of $45 seems realistic.

Albermarle is another diversified chemical producer, but also a major lithium producer and supplier to the EV sector. Lower volumes caused by operational impacts due to the pandemic hurt revenues, but "low OEM automotive production to be felt more acutely in Q3 2020" 37% of Q2 revenues came from lithium, with 60% of lithium sales derived from energy storage - EV applications. Even as lithium demand grows, Albermarle is only expecting to use 60% of its 380kt capacity, producing ~225kt in 2022. Stable growth in catalysts and bromines, which accounted for 57% of revenues, lead to future stability as Albermarle capitalizes on a quick-growing lithium sector. Albermarle has the most attractive valuation and exposure in EV to capitalize on EV growth, at 13x 2023 EPS of $6.96, 2.3x 2023 sales, and a stable, growing dividend; this unlocks an upside target to $130.

Vale has been in talks with Tesla, according to the company, in regards to securing nickel from Vale's operations in Canada, amid an underground expansion at Voisey Bay to produce 40kt annually of nickel-in-concentrate. Vale's 1H nickel production hit 94.2kt ex-VNC, and is expected to hit 2020 guidance of 180-195kt. Vale also produces 2.5kt of cobalt for 1H, up 12.6% YoY. Nickel sales are down YoY due to weaker demand, but nickel's necessity for batteries should see demand recover in the long-term. Vale's production in main commodity iron is supplemented by gold and precious metals, coal, copper and manganese. Vale trades at just 5.5x 2023 earnings and 1.4x sales, and although attractive, Vale might not find as much growth within nickel even with a Tesla partnership possible as iron remains its primary ore; it's got potential to $16.

Miners aren't a traditional way to capture growth in vehicles, but lithium, nickel and cobalt are still all necessary for battery technology at the moment, although cobalt might lose some steam as lithium and nickel pave the way for the most growth.

Aside from miners, opportunities can be found in the auto parts and semiconductor space. Over the long-run, parts and tech producers like BorgWarner (BWA), Magna (MGA) and Aptiv (APTV), fiber optics manufacturers Amphenol (APH) and TE Connectivity (TEL), and semiconductor manufacturers NXP (NXPI), Maxim Integrated (MXIM), STMicroelectronics (STM) and NVIDIA (NVDA) could find further success and growth.

BorgWarner is involved in basically all key auto markets by vehicle type, and has a vast range of technologies that it produces. Starters/alternators, ignition and transmission tech and many others are the types of technologies that BorgWarner develops for combustion, hybrid, electric, light and commercial vehicles. For pure EV, there's battery packs/modules, drive motors/modules, thermal apps, transmissions, controllers, and power electronics; for hybrid, it's a similar range of products as EV, plus fuel injection and hybrid architecture products. These will all be necessary as EV production ramps up; however, BorgWarner will still find residual demand in combustion, so it sees benefits on both sides of the ICE/EV auto dynamic. Although revenues, EPS and FCF have been hit hard due to slumps in the auto market recently, shares are valued quite inexpensively for future growth, at ~5x 2023 EPS of $4.90 and 0.7x 2023 sales, unlocking a $65 share target.

Magna is quite similar to BorgWarner, in terms of overall penetration of the auto market and broad range of products developed. Magna is one of the only manufacturers with expertise in every part of the vehicle, and as such is the case, "two out of every three vehicles launched around the world through 2019" had a Magna product or system. Magna's concentration in body exteriors and structure is boosted by strengths in power and vision and seating systems, although all segments were hit hard by the weak auto market. Magna's new innovations in LiDar, battery frame and powertrain tech for electric and hybrid markets should secure growth due to the company's huge, pre-established customer base. Shares again do look inexpensive at 6.4x 2023 EPS of $7.40 and 0.35x 2023 sales, providing upside potential to $70.

Aptiv's focus is more on the tech side of the car, with solutions in advanced full-system sensing and safety in ADAS, autonomous systems, connected services and systems, e-mobility and smart vehicle architecture and electrical distribution. Systems and tech like this will be key in ushering in a new wave of smart vehicles, as well as growth in autonomous tech and integration of multiple solutions that Aptiv provides. Software and connectivity are main components in EV tech, and Aptiv is aiming for 20% high voltage penetration by 2025, capitalizing on voltage systems and vehicle architecture. Smart technologies will only continue to rise and innovate with higher EV adoption, and Aptiv's leading position solidifies their strengths in the long-run. Shares are arguably more expensive at 16x 2023 EPS of $5.90 and 1.5x 2023 sales, but for its status as tech-concentrated, it looks attractive for future growth and opens the door for a $130 target.

Amphenol manufactures mainly connectors, sensors and cables for a wide range of uses in automotive tech - there's aftermarkets in antenna, cable ducts, chassis, engines, exhaust, infotainment, lights, power, safety and security, and transmission. However, while these all will find continual usage in ICE and EV in the long-run, Amphenol does provide certain important EV technologies. These include AC charging inlets, AC charge plugs, battery pack and coolant temperature sensors, battery swap modules, power distribution systems, and ECTA and ePower sensors. Sensors and modules are necessary for EV, but charging capabilities are ultra-important; Amphenol's successive growth correlating with EV growth should stem from this. However, auto is just one portion of Amphenol's sales, so growth won't be as strong as auto part manufacturers, hence the valuation at 24x 2023 EPS of $4.5 and 3.5x 2023 sales only unlocks an upside target to $130, as other sectors are involved in the overall performance picture.

TE Connectivity is in similar markets to Amphenol, focusing on bringing next-gen charging inlets, position, wheel speed, motor speed and temperature sensors, actuators, and high voltage contactors, which should all find growth in correspondence with EV growth. Nearly 60% of TE's revenues have been derived from transportation solutions, and although TE does find many different aftermarkets for its products, auto remains its key. Therefore, growth in EV could correlate to higher sales growth than Amphenol. At 14x 2023 EPS of $6.90 and 2.3x 2023 sales, TE provides exposure to similar markets as Amphenol at more attractive valuations, although reliance on auto does create higher risk to a target of $150.

NXP has a deep base in the auto industry, generating 47% of revenues from there. Products are spread across ADAS, electrification, infotainment, automated driving, powertrain, EV battery management, power inverters, connectivity and security. NXP is a true leader in over half of its addressable end markets for auto. Auto is also expected to be one of its fastest growing sectors, with a three-year CAGR of 7% to 11%. NXP's market share and competitive positioning in auto relative to peers should allow it to capitalize the most on growth in EV, and it's valuation of 13.3x 2023 EPS of $9.90 and 3.1x 2023 sales is quite attractive, unlocking a price target of $170.

Maxim is involved in nearly identical markets as NXP with its auto products, although revenues aren't as contingent on the sector. Maxim only generates near one-quarter of its revenues from auto, so growth could be dampened by less exposure to the sector as well as competition with NXP. Still, EV-specific tech in powertrains and power management could supplement growth. However, Maxim's valuation of 23x 2023 EPS of $30.5 and 6.6x 2023 sales seems to limit growth potential, with an upside target at $80.

STMicroelectronics is in similar markets to Maxim and NXP, offering products in ADAS, body, chassis and infotainment, but also in EV charging, e-mobility and micro-mobility, powertrain and MCUs. With a wide range of products, STM falls second in exposure to auto, generating 35% of revenues from the segment. STM's auto segment had consecutively falling sales and a low net margin of 2.3%, but should find margins easing as sales expand in the upcoming years; valuation at 16x 2023 EPS of $2.10 and 2.4x 2023 sales makes it cheaper than Maxim, and fair in comparison to NP, lending to a target of $50.

NVIDIA isn't necessarily involved in EV as much as the other semis, but it's got exposure to the autonomous vehicle market, as well as software, sensors, and mapping products. Auto is just a small piece of the puzzle for the chipmaker, expected to be just 4% of 1H 2021 sales. Growth for NVIDIA could stem from software, autonomous driving and exposure to robo-taxis as these auxiliary auto markets could find large TAMs in the future. However, NVIDIA's hefty growth prospects aren't really from auto, so it's valuation at 43x 2023 EPS of $13 and 16x 2023 sales is pricing rapid growth in other key segments.

Global EV stock is expected to increase twenty-fold to 2019's levels over the course of the upcoming decade, leaving immense room for growth. Miners provide the elements necessary for battery technologies, and the growth forecasts point to large shifts in demand in the upcoming years as more batteries are needed. Supply and demand differences could cause impacts to the elements' prices, which might have impacts on results, but volume growth should offset that. Pure lithium players PLL and LAC already have the most value added to shares ahead of revenue recognition a few years out, while diversified players LTHM, SQM, ALB, and VALE can all capitalize on growth in lithium, nickel and cobalt but with more stability and safety from a wider stream of revenues. Growth in EV in the long-term could see these miners and chemical manufacturers find accelerations to growth in the long-run, if volumes of supply can match demand to a fair-enough degree.

Auto parts producers are always key in manufacturing the next generation of cars, and semis find growth in similar markets as well. Powertains, charging ports, infotainment, software, etc. are key markets to capitalize on. Of the group, BWA looks to have great exposure to both ICE and EV, alongside a relatively cheap valuation for future growth prospects relative to MGA and APTV. TEL generates a significant amount of revenues from transportation, giving it more risk but more reward than peer APH. STM and NXP have the largest exposure to auto of the four semis, and could find the highest growth potential stemming from EV growth, while NVDA's overall growth story might be aided slightly by developments in auto since it's just a small part of the revenue picture.

