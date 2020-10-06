Despite strong competition from the market leaders—Amazon, Google, and Facebook—The Trade Desk is growing quickly and appears to be taking marketshare.

Investment Thesis:

The Trade Desk's (TTD) platform empowers buyers of digital ad inventory, playing into the pervasive secular trend of digitization. As the largest independent demand-side platform (DSP), The Trade Desk is an excellent long-term investment idea.

My investment thesis is summarized in the following points:

1. The Trade Desk's programmatic platform leverages artificial intelligence and big data to automate and optimize the purchase and targeting of digital ads. This means ad buyers can spend their budget more efficiently.

2. The Trade Desk's market opportunity is enormous. Digital ad spend is expected to grow at 10% annually, to reach $526 billion by 2024. But the programmatic market is growing even faster, indicating that programmatic advertising is taking overall marketshare.

3. The Trade Desk is growing revenue quickly and is profitable on a GAAP basis. Since 2016, revenue has grown at 41% annually, operating cash flow has grown at 30% annually, and free cash flow has grown at 21% annually.

Business Overview:

The Trade Desk provides a cloud-based, demand-side platform (DSP), meaning it's used to buy digital ad inventory. But DSPs not only enable the buying of ads, they also provide the ability to target audiences, set bid parameters, collect and analyze data, and optimize campaign performance.

Before moving on, I'd like to define another term: supply-side platform (NASDAQ:SSP). In contrast to DSPs, which help buyers of ad inventory maximize efficacy of ad campaigns and marketing budgets, SSPs help sellers of ad inventory maximize profits.

As a DSP, The Trade Desk facilitates the programmatic purchase of digital ads by allowing users to place real-time bids on available inventory. The Trade Desk can purchase this inventory from over 95 ad exchanges, supply-side platforms, and ad networks.

This means marketers have access to ad impressions across a range of media: websites, mobile applications, social platforms, video, audio, and others. And all of that inventory is displayed across a range of devices: computers, mobile, and connected-TVs. The Trade Desk states that their platform provides clients with access to over 790 billion ad impressions daily, which reach over 819 million devices across the globe.

What is programmatic advertising?

Programmatic advertising uses software and data to automate the buying and selling of digital ad space. The key words there are software and automate. But how does this happen?

In the simplest terms, publishers (sellers of ad space) make their ad inventory available to an ad exchange, usually through an ad network or supply-side platform (SSP). An ad exchange, like a stock exchange, is a technology platform that enables the programmatic buying and selling of ad inventory through real-time bidding. Demand-side platforms interface with ad exchanges and, using insights from data management platforms, enable buyers to bid on digital ad inventory. The winning bid gets the ad slot and the advertisement is displayed. This is shown in the graphic below:

Source: Created by the author.

The whole process typically takes a fraction of one second. Think about that the next time you load a website with ad content. In that brief interval, an SSP submits a request to an ad exchange, numerous DSPs respond with bids, an auction occurs, and the winning ad is displayed.

As I referenced earlier, DSPs use data management platforms to collect, store, and analyze consumer data. This is also shown in the graphic above. This data includes first-party data from the advertiser, third-party data purchased from vendors, The Trade Desk's own data (which includes all data collected by the platform, including uploaded first and third-party data), and tracking/cookie data sent from SSPs and ad exchanges (which provides information about the ad space being auctioned). As of December 2019, the Trade Desk supported integrations from 194 third-party data vendors.

How does The Trade Desk use this data?

To harness insights from this data, The Trade Desk leverages artificial intelligence. Koa is a predictive engine that analyzes data and makes real-time recommendations to improve campaign performance. Or, in the case of automated campaigns, Koa can also be set to 'auto-optimize' and decisions regarding campaign management and performance optimization will be made without human input.

Where can The Trade Desk buy ad inventory?

The Trade Desk can purchase ad inventory from many well know exchanges and publishers: Amazon (AMZN), Roku (ROKU), Spotify (SPOT), TikTok, and many others. Some of these publishers are shown in the graphic below:

Source: The Trade Desk Investor Presentation (Q2'20).

The Trade Desk is also a Google (GOOG) approved third party DSP, meaning they can access Google's Display Network-over 2 million websites, videos, and mobile applications that reach over 90% of internet users around the globe.

Additionally, The Trade Desk can purchase ad inventory from popular Chinese partners, such as Alibaba's (BABA) video streaming service, iQIYI's (IQ) video streaming service, Baidu's (BIDU) ad exchange, and Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) social platforms.

What makes The Trade Desk different?

As a DSP, The Trade Desk works with buyers of digital ad inventory, such as marketers. But other, bigger companies-Amazon, Google, Facebook (FB)-offer demand-side platforms as well. So why is The Trade Desk special?

One key differentiator is that The Trade Desk is a neutral platform. They do not own content. So, unlike their competitors, they are not a walled garden.

Let's define that term.

A walled garden refers to a closed ecosystem in which most tools and resources within that ecosystem are controlled by one operator.

This is the case with Google, Amazon, and Facebook. All of these companies own content platforms: Google's search and YouTube, Amazon Fire TV and Twitch (not to mentioned the E-commerce marketplace), and Facebook's namesake social platform and Instagram-all of these contain ad inventory that must be filled. At the same time, these companies provide tools to ad buyers that help them buy ad inventory (both on and off their platforms): Google Display & Video 360, Facebook Audience Network, and Amazon DSP. In other words, they have power on both sides of the equation: the buy-side and the sell-side. This is a conflict of interest.

But there is another issue, too. In some cases, third-party tools and resources can be used, but in many cases, they cannot. Facebook, for example, does not allow integration with third-party DSPs. Google allows third-party DSPs to access the Google Display Network (for display ads), but not the Google Search Network or YouTube. If you want to advertise on Facebook or Instagram, you have to use Facebook's tools. And if you want to advertise on YouTube, you have to use Google's tools. This means they are selling ad inventory, while also owning the only tools that can access that inventory. Not only does this represent a conflict of interest-as Google or Facebook would be incentivized to steer ad buyers towards their inventory-but it also means Google and Facebook control the data. Because they own the buy-side tools, they control the means by which advertisers measure campaign performance.

Walled gardens prevent advertisers from gaining a unified view of individual consumers. Advertisers can't extract data from these platforms and use it outside of the walled gardens. For instance, an advertiser using Google Ads to run a campaign on YouTube could not collect data and apply those insights to a Facebook campaign.

However, the walled garden strategy employed by Google and Facebook (and Amazon) has not hurt them yet. In fact, these companies have created an advertising empire. Together, Google and Facebook are expected to control ~61% of digital ad spending in the United States in 2020. And if we add Amazon to that number, the combined marketshare is ~70%.

Source: Emarketer

Even so, The Trade Desk appears to be capturing marketshare. According to a series of Advertiser Perception Reports, which surveyed several hundred advertisers regarding DSP usage, The Trade Desk is ranked 2nd, behind only Google.

The results of these reports are shown in the chart below. Percentages indicate the percentage of surveyed advertisers who reported using a particular DSP in the last 12 months. Note that advertisers can use more than one DSP, so the total can exceed 100%.

Sources: AdExchanger July 2020, December 2019, and Advertiser Perceptions 2018.

These three DSPs have taken the top three spots since July 2018. As you can see, Google and Amazon have both improved slightly, but The Trade Desk has seen a more dramatic increase in adoption. In January 2018, 18% of surveyed advertisers reported using The Trade Desk, earning the platform a 5th place ranking. That figure has increased to 43% in July 2020. The Trade Desk now ranks 2nd, behind only Google, in terms of the most used DSPs.

Market Opportunity:

The advertising market is changing quickly and, like the rest of the world, it is increasingly focused on digital channels.

Emarketer estimates that, in 2020, global digital ad spend will reach $333 billion. This number is expected to grow at 12% annually over the next 4 years, reaching $526 billion by 2024. This is shown in the chart below:

Source: Emarketer.

The Trade Desk's management team believes that, eventually, all advertising will be transacted digitally-even media that isn't digital. For this reason, management includes the entirety of global ad spend when estimating its total addressable market.

Using this line of thinking, Emarketer estimates that global ad spending (updated for COVID) will reach $692 billion in 2020. Even if the Trade Desk captured only 1% of that opportunity this year, that would represent over 10x current sales. If they captured 5%, that's over 50x current sales. That's a big opportunity. And, on top of that, the market is growing.

Connected TV, in particular, is one of The Trade Desk's fastest growing opportunities. In the US, the CTV advertising market is forecasted to reach $6.9 billion in 2020, but that figure is expected to grow at ~17% per year, hitting $14 billion by 2023.

Source: Emarketer.

Last, and most specific to The Trade Desk, the global programmatic advertising market is expected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2020 to $33.7 billion in 2027, marking a ~31% CAGR. This means programmatic advertising is increasing faster than digital advertising, which indicates that programmatic solutions are taking marketshare. In other words, The Trade Desk's platform is on the right side of history. The advertising industry is not only becoming more digital, it is becoming more programmatic.

Competitive Advantages:

As I discussed earlier, The Trade Desk benefits by working only with the buy-side of the digital advertising market. The Trade Desk does not own media or ad inventory, and therefore doesn't have the same conflicts of interests as its competitors, all of whom own content and ad inventory.

Additionally, The Trade Desk's platform benefits from high switching costs. Learning to use the platform takes time, effort, and money. Once clients have made this investment and become proficient, switching platforms would be very inconvenient, as it would mean starting from scratch with a new product.

The Trade Desk's platform also benefits from network effects. The Trade Desk leverages artificial intelligence to help advertisers optimize campaigns. Each new client brings data to and generates data on the platform, meaning there is more data to feed the AI algorithms, which makes the algorithms more intelligent. In this way, each new client benefits from all existing clients, and vice versa.

Accordingly, in July 2020, The Trade Desk was recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech for the second consecutive year. This is shown in the graphic below:

Source: Gartner.

Financials & Key Metrics:

Since 2016, The Trade Desk has grown revenue at 41% annually. This includes the most recent quarter, where revenue actually declined 13% YoY. This is pictured in the graph below:

Source: Created by the author using data from The Trade Desk Investor Relations.

The next graphic compares revenue growth to gross spend. As indicated below, revenue growth has slightly outpaced gross spend in recent years, implying that The Trade Desk has been able to increase its take rate. This underscores the value that The Trade Desk's platform provides for digital advertisers.

Source: The Trade Desk Investor Presentation (Q2'20).

As I mentioned, revenue dropped nearly 13% in Q2'20. But investors shouldn't be overly concerned by this, as it was related to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the COVID pandemic. During this time, due to government mandated business closure and social distancing, advertising spend decreased dramatically across virtually every industry. Jeff Green, The Trade Desk's CEO, spoke to this in the most recent earnings call.

[In mid-March] we took a healthy economy, a healthy industry and collectively hit the pause button.

The important part of this comment is that the underlying industry is healthy. This means ad spend should return to normal as the pandemic clears. Jeff Green also provided insight on this during the Q2'20 earnings call.

Since April we saw spend on our platform increase every month and nearly every consecutive week. [And] Ad spend turned positive on a year-over-year basis in mid-June, and that trend has continued through the month of July.

But The Trade Desk's impressive financial performance extends beyond revenue growth. Since 2016, cash from operations has grown at 30% annually, and free cash flow has grown at 21% annually. In Q2'20, free cash flow reached $130 million, representing growth of 117% YoY. Strong growth in free cash flow indicates The Trade Desk can continue to grow its business without seeking additional capital infusions through the issuance of equity or debt.

Furthermore, unlike many quickly growing companies, The Trade Desk is also profitable on a GAAP basis. As of Q2'20, The Trade Desk's TTM earnings were $2.48 per share-this represents 20% YoY growth, and 36% annualized growth since 2017. Those are impressive figures considering EPS dropped 10% in Q2'20.

The Trade Desk's strong financial performance is indicative of the growing demand amongst advertisers for a neutral, demand-side platform. One that doesn't suffer from the same conflicts of interest as Google, Amazon, and Facebook. A platform that gives ad buyers a unified view of consumers, allowing them to effectively spend marketing dollars. The Trade Desk is meeting this need. Since going public in 2016, The Trade Desk has grown its client base from 566 to 820 as of Q4'19, representing 13% annualized growth.

Valuation & Risk:

I've already discussed competition. But I'd like to reiterate that The Trade Desk competes against giants. Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook were the third, fourth, and fifth largest companies in the world, respectively, as of Q2'20. Competition doesn't get much tougher than that.

Additionally, as I referenced earlier, The Trade Desk is a self-serve DSP. In other words, it is just a platform that provides advertisers with tools. But the advertisers are responsible for using those tools effectively-creating ads, executing campaigns, and optimizing performance are skill sets that take time to learn. By contrast, Amazon offers both a self-serve and "managed" DSP option. With a managed DSP, an external team takes control and manages all aspects of the ad campaign. While this option is less flexible and more costly, it is also more convenient. Self-serve DSPs, like The Trade Desk, have a steep learning curve and mastery takes time.

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk trades at high multiples: 42x sales and 237x earnings.

And the PS multiple doesn't look any better when compared to Google and Facebook, both of whom trade at significantly lower valuations.

However, since 2016, Facebook has grown revenue at 32% annually and Google has grown revenue at 19% annually. The Trade Desk has grown revenue faster than both of these companies, at 41% annually.

So, while The Trade Desk is certainly richly valued, it may not be that absurd when considered alongside a few things. First, revenue and earnings declined in the most recent quarter, but this was due to extraordinary circumstances. As a result, an argument could be made that these multiples are artificially high (at least slightly). Second, excluding the most recent quarter, revenue and earnings have been growing exceptionally quickly, and given the market opportunity and The Trade Desk's position within that market, I believe this growth will continue. For these reasons, I don't believe a potential investor should be dissuaded by the current valuation. The stock isn't cheap. But revenue is growing quickly, the company is profitable, and The Trade Desk is well positioned to continue taking share in this enormous market.

Let's look at a PS ratio valuation model. The chart below shows several different scenarios over the next 5 years. The best of these scenarios assumes The Trade Desk will grow revenue at 30% annually, and that the stock will trade at 30x sales-while these numbers are high, remember that revenue has grown at 41% annually over the last 3.5 years and the stock currently trades at 42x sales.

Source: Created by the author.

As indicated above, if The Trade Desk grows revenue at 30% annually through 2025, and trades at a PS ratio of 30x, the total return would be 192% (at the time this article was written), or an annualized return of 24%. While this scenario is by no means a guarantee, it's not outside the realm of possibility either. Remember, revenue growth over the last 3.5 years has been 41%. So 30% growth over the next 5 years seems doable. And the current PS ratio is 42x. So it doesn't seem absurd to assume the stock could trade at 30x sales in 5 years.

The chart also models a more bearish scenario. What if The Trade Desk's revenue growth drops sharply, to 20% per year, and the PS multiple is cut in half, down to 20x? In this scenario, the stock would return only 30% over the next 5 years, or a little over 5% annually. While this probably wouldn't beat the S&P 500, which has averaged 8% annualized returns since inception, it still wouldn't sink your portfolio. This is by no means the worst case scenario. But given The Trade Desk's strong performance in past years and the market opportunity moving forward, I think this scenario assumes a reasonable amount of downside.

The chart also entertains two other scenarios, both of which fall between the extreme bull and bear cases I've already discussed. In each of these middle-ground scenarios, the stock nearly doubles over the next 5 years, representing roughly 14% annualized returns.

These four scenarios are not meant to be exact predictions, but rather to paint a picture of what is possible. I believe the truth lies somewhere between the extreme bull and bear case. Specifically, I think The Trade Desk is well positioned to double over the next 5 years.

Conclusion:

The Trade Desk's demand-side platform empowers buyers of digital advertising, allowing them to create, measure, and optimize targeted campaigns across a wide variety of media: display, mobile, connected TV, audio. More importantly, despite significant competition, The Trade Desk appears to be taking marketshare, or at least mindshare, though they are still a tiny player compared to Google, Facebook, and Amazon.

The Trade Desk differentiates itself from these big competitors by working only with the buy-side. Like Google, Facebook, and Amazon, The Trade Desk facilitates the buying of digital ad inventory. But unlike these competitors, The Trade Desk does not own any content or ad inventory themselves, so there is no conflict of interest.

Additionally, The Trade Desk's programmatic platform has a substantial total addressable market. The digital advertising market is enormous and expanding, taking share from non-digital ads. And programmatic advertising is growing even more quickly. This indicates that advertising is shifting towards digital channels, and digital advertising is shifting towards programmatic solutions. Both of these trends benefit The Trade Desk.

Finally, The Trade Desk's predictive engine (Koa) allows ad buyers to leverage artificial intelligence and big data to better target audiences, optimize campaign performance, and even automate campaigns-all of which help marketers spend their budgets more efficiently.

For all of these reasons, I believe The Trade Desk is an excellent longterm investment.

