Bacanora Minerals Ltd. (BCRMF) CEO Peter Secker on Q2 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Peter Secker

[00:00:45] Thank you for the introduction. Afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. So obviously, post covid, there have been a number of changes in the world of lithium, but the main impact that we've seen in Europe and the US and Asia has been a significant increase in spending on renewables, energy storage and electric vehicles. And, for example, you've seen Germany spending or pledging to spend over 130 billion on stimulus packages for EVVY, electrification, a grid storage and renewable energy. And you'll continue to see governments continuing to focus on this as we move into a post covid world. And recently, you've seen a number of announcements on increasing electric vehicle sales, especially in Europe and the US, a number is now expected to reach sort of 45 million numbers a year by 2040, compared to two or three million a year at the moment. So significant growth in Eevee sales really pushing lithium demand over the next decade. And if you listen to the Tesla Battery Day speeches last week, you heard them talk about the significant growth in the number of terawatt hours they're going to be put into energy storage over the next decade.

And if you believe the numbers that the Tesla we're talking 10 terawatt hours just in the next five years is the 6500 increase in demand for just the battery chemicals that are used in these battery storage facilities. And when you convert that into demand for lithium, you're seeing that almost 800000 tons of new lithium demand required over the next five years and converted that into mines, that's at least 25 new lithium mines and an average 25000 tons a year by 2025. And when you equate that to back Naura, we're bringing on seventeen thousand five hundred tons a year. So that's almost 40 new bacchanals over the next five years just to meet current demand. And when you look at what our model is, our model is to produce a downstream product is basically to go from iron ore in the ground to the concentrator stage into a finished product that goes into a battery. Very different to what the West Australians are doing, which is producing concentrate and selling a lower value product into the Chinese market. So whereas we have a breakeven price of four thousand dollars a tonne to produce a lithium product, the Australians are looking at something like 13 to 14 thousand dollars a tonne just for a breakeven price to produce a product. So our focus is very much on downstream full integration, producing a mind to final product that goes into a battery.

[00:04:20] Can you give us the next slide? And this is what's happening post Kovik, you've seen prices of lithium products starting to stabilize. If you look at the slide on the figure on the right, you now see that lithium prices have bottomed and you only seen lithium carbonate Asia pricing somewhere around the sort of seven to eight thousand dollars a tonne. And as demand picks up, the slide on the left is showing that supply demand is starting to emerge around 23. And the focus of back injury is obviously to slot into that demand cycle and to have first production out of Sinora in 2023 to meet that increasing demand requirement. So 2023, increasing pricing, increasing demand and first production for us out of Sinora.

[00:05:25] Next slide. And that four thousand dollars a tonne that we talk about as being an operating cost is very important because at four thousand dollars a tunnel or just above four thousand, you're seeing us cost competitive with the mines in South America, the low cost producers in Chile and Argentina, and obviously significantly below the cost curve of the Australian concentrate producers. So where the guys in Australia are currently either breaking even or starting to lose money on their supply agreements will be well under the current pricing. And once the pricing gets towards the sort of 12, 13, 12, thirteen thousand dollars a tonne that's anticipated by 2023 20 to 24, then will be sitting well below that on the cost of.

[00:06:23] Next slide. So just a quick summary of what we've been telling the market for the last couple of years about SANORA, but it is one of the larger lithium resources in the world, almost nine million tons of lithium in the ground with a 250 year resource life assuming a approximate 35000 tons a year. We completed a feasibility 18 months ago which had an NPV of over one point two dollars billion and an IRR of twenty six percent. And coming back to that cost curve at a cost of just over four thousand dollars a tonne, one of the lower costs in the industry and cost competitive with the guys in South America. We talk about the processing route as being very conventional. It's the same as the meat producers out of Australia. It's a.

[00:07:23] Much of the concentrate, it's roast to produce the sulphate and then it's a leech with a own eyes to produce a carbonate or hydroxide. So this is the same flossing that that has been around for the last hundred years. And where we've been very focused in Sinora is to demonstrate that at a large scale. So we've had a pilot plant running in Sinora for over four years now, large scale pilot plant sending products to Asia for the last three and a half years and getting a strong acceptance from China and Japan, from the cathode and the battery manufacturers for a high quality product that meets the ninety nine point nine percent lithium specification. I mean, we've been working on the project now for almost six years from the time we drilled the first hole, and during that time we've developed the resource, we developed the flow sheet, we built the pilot plant. We've also permitted the project. So the permits or the mayor, as they're known in Mexico, are now all in place. And just as importantly, we've bought the land which flies over the project. So we actually own over 100000 hectares of land in Mexico. That's the full 250 year resource life as well as the east and the land.

[00:08:55] We've also achieved water licences, so we are now fully permitted and ready to go. We talked about pricing before, but prices have now bottomed and you're starting to see increasing prices, especially in Japan and Korea, for battery grade products. So the hydroxides in the Coblenz are now starting to increase in pricing as demand starts to increase post the Kobad slowdown. We've got a good team in Mexico between Eric and his team. I think there's over 120 years of lithium experience. We've been building a an operating group for the last four years working in the pilot plant. And this team is now working with the gaffing project team to finalize the flow sheet and complete engineering for the project start next year. Gunmen came into the project late last year. They came in as a cornerstone investment at the p.l.c. level at twenty nine point nine percent. And they also came in as a project joint venture partner buying twenty two point five percent of the project. So they set up both levels that the project and the p.l.c.. They're also one of our two off takers. They have a 50 percent off take for the stage, one of the project, and they have a 75 percent uptake for stage two. So basically, there are Ortega for the first 20 years of the project life.

[00:10:33] Our other Otaka is the Japanese trading house, Hamwi Corp. I think the largest chemical trader in in Asia. They came in with an equity investment two and a half years ago, and they currently have a 50 percent offtake for stage one. So between Danfung and Hanwha, both equity partners, we have 100 percent of the project fully committed under offtake.

[00:11:06] Next slide, please. So this is my favorite slide in the whole presentation. This shows the resource at Sinora that brown. Line of minimization in the middle of the slide is 40 metres high. So 130 feet high stretches for five miles, seven 1/2 kilometers. And we've drilled it from service down to 300 metres and it still keeps going. So within that sort of mineralization, there's 250 years resource. We still have the resource open at depth. We still have the resource open north and south. So it could be bigger. But for 250 years, we have plenty of resource there to last us. And the nice thing about the resource is it's scalable and you can see that it's all open, pitiable. It's got a very low stripping ratio. Stripping ratio for the first few years is actually zero as we just take the top off the hill. And for the life of the project is less than three to one. So low stripping ratio is free. Digable. It's a mineralization that's very similar to a scale. You can predict it with an excavator so free digging, easy to extract, low stripping ratio and a short haul to a processing plant that will be located about a kilometre away.

[00:12:40] Next, finally. And this just talk again a bit about the processing route and the photograph on the right shows you the pilot plant in Sonora. It's been there now for four years. It's a it's a large scale facility. And from that facility, we've been sending samples to Asia for the last three and a half years. But the flow just mimics the spot. Mean guys out of Australia, open pit mining, which is Friederike, and then goes into a stockpile and into the plant and we just screen it to six millimeter where they just then roasted in a conventional kiln at about 900 degrees to produce the lithium sulfate. And then we add soda ash, which is a carbonate to convert it into a lithium carbonate. Purify it and we can produce a ninety nine point nine percent lithium product, we can produce a ninety nine point nine nine percent lithium product, and we've also made hydroxide in the pilot plant as well. So it's a flexible process. They can produce any battery, great product for cathode or battery manufacturers in in Asia.

Next, slide. Janet could you run through these numbers for us?

Janet Blas

[00:14:07] Yes, thank you, Peter. So the feasibility study is. The feasibility study for this project from robust economics and favorable operating cost. The technical study gave the project one point to five billion dollars of pre-tax MTV within an hour of twenty six percent. Post-tax NPV of 800 million dollars within an hour of 21 percent. People talk about the project in two stages, stage one to produce 17 and a half thousand tons of factory grade between products, and we will double the production to three to five thousand tonnes a year. And stage two. The total estimated capital cost for stage one is around four hundred twenty million dollars. But as Peter mentioned, one of the key highlights from the feasibility study is that it showcased Sinora as potentially one of the lowest cost producer with an estimated four thousand dollars, the cost of production. And this is for a fully integrated battery grade downstream lithium operation. In addition, we will produce a byproduct called sulphate of potash with an estimated long term price of around five hundred dollars per tonne.

[00:15:30] Next slide, please. In terms of where we are and the next steps for the Sinora project, we've completed the initial investment from Gulfam, which resulted in Guangfu and becoming the largest shareholder in back on our p.l.c., currently around twenty five percent shareholding. Gunfighting also, joint venture partner at Sinora asset level with a twenty two point five percent stake and has an option to increase this to 50 percent. Our Gulf partners, Dongfeng and Hanwha, will take one hundred percent of our lithium production over the next 10 years at market prices. And what's causing us impacted back on our and our partners work has continued to complete the detailed engineering design work, which is completing the front end beneficiation, design and engineering, and Dongfang progressing with the work on the hydraulic process. And this is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Back in North Dakota, the land on which the Sinora mine site will be located, providing unrestricted access, the company has all the requisite environmental and land use permits to enable construction to commence as soon as financing is secured. And subject to the completion of the financing, we intend to be in construction in 2021 and in production in 2023.

[00:17:05] Next slide, please. Back in August recently announced a proposed sale of its shareholdings in what we can project to an analyst at a company called Air Resources P.L.C.. A separate ownership of the Sylwia project by a listed vehicle with aid in progress in the development of the project. Back will sell its 50 percent stake in Zengel and will contribute cash of one point three five million euros, which will cover its pre-existing commitment to fund the project over the next two years. In exchange, Canada would receive 70 percent stake in Everest and a net profit royalty.

[00:17:54] Back on our share in Airbus will reduce errors, would raise additional funds to accelerate the development of the world, and the company would have to board representatives out of a total of six in areas. And lastly, this transaction constitutes a reverse take over under Emeril's and is subject to the approval of the shareholders of. Looks like these. Peter, back to you.

Peter Secker

[00:18:24] Thanks, Janet. So just a quick summary of why we're doing what we're doing. I'm very much focused on Samarra and one of the largest lithium deposits in the world, so it's large. It's 250 years of my life stripping ratio, I'm fully permitted conventional processing root to produce a better product that's been sold into the market in Asia for the last three and a half years to demonstrate its technical excellence. A long life project with a strong NPV selling into a market that's currently growing somewhere between 14 and 16 percent year on year and two really strong offtakes with gunfighting and Hanwell, who are both equity investors and also strategic partners.

[00:19:23] Fully permitted, ready to go, and we want to be in construction in 2021 and producing a lithium product in Sonora for sale to Asia in 2023. So that's just a quick summary of the project we asked for questions and we've received a number of questions that we just like to run through now. So if you can give us the next slide.

Janet Blas

[00:19:54] Ok, the first question, considering Sinora is pretty much shovel ready, what is the strategy to complete the financing for the development of the project?

[00:20:06] As you would expect back in, Nora is working closely with its advisers, Citibank and kind of as well as its shareholders and offtake partners, accounting and Hanwha on the final financing strategy for Sinora. Being a joint venture partner, Dongfeng will directly fund twenty two point five percent of the project cost and has an option to go to 50 percent. The company with the market asking when it's appropriate to do so, but it's worth noting that Banora has a strong cash position of four to four million dollars at the end of June 2020. Has significant support from its major shareholders, golfing Hanwha and eMag, and has one hundred fifty million dollars debt facility with Arkema in finance.

Peter Secker

[00:20:57] Thanks Janet. You can you give us the next slide? Okay, so the question is, can you provide an update on when the company will produce its first lithium from Sinora? And as we said earlier, we want to start first deliveries out of Sinora to Otake partners, Camfed Hamwi in 2023. So basically, construction starting 2021 and delivery in 2023 and 2023 has already been chosen because it's when we see that nexus between supply and demand starting to kick in, when growth in the industry continues to outpace supply. And when pricing starts to significantly pick up again.

So the strategy and goals remain unchanged from pre covid. And both can fan and have more fully committed to advancing the development of Sinora and progressing to meet that timetable. And as Janet stated, we have strong cash position of forty five million dollars, 44 million dollars and strong support from shareholders like MAIG Gang Thing and Hamo.

[00:22:33] There have been recent media reports regarding the development of lithium play projects for the production of battery grade products. Can you give shareholders to develop a strategy for the Sinora project? And we do have a clear project, and it has been very topical, mentioned quite recently in the Tesla Battery Day, and really because this is a significant source of lithium in North America. We've been working on our deposit for the last. Six years we've been producing from the pilot plant for the last four years and from the pilot plant, we've treated large tonnages to produce bulk samples of battery grade products which have been sent to multiple customers in Asia with a hundred percent acceptance level.

A partnership with Jackknifing, who is the world's largest lithium metal producer, is really predicated on their previous experience with the Nevada Claeys.

They've been looking at the Nevada clays for a long time and puts that, I guess, fascination with the clays and due diligence. They became a twenty two point five percent shareholder in Sonora and also became a twenty nine point nine percent shareholder in Banora. And obviously, with offtakes from both gaffing and Hanwha, we've got 100 percent of our offtake committed for the first 20 years of the project.

So the next question is in the media, there has been speculation regarding government nationalization and security risks, how can you reassure us?

Well, just a little about Mexico, I mean, Mexico has a long history of mining. It's the largest silver producer in the world and one of the largest gold and copper producers in the world. And mining accounts for about 10 percent of Mexico's GDP.

Over the last 30 years, the Mexican mining industry has received significant amounts of foreign and domestic investment, and they have in place a very well tested legal and environmental framework for the issuance of mining licenses and leases.

[00:25:09] The president of Mexico and the Secretariat of the Economy of Mexico and the wider government in general have all stated that the government will not seek to nationalize mining licences and leases that have been legally issued. And we're very confident that that will remain the case. I mean, as a company, Bacanora has been operating in Mexico for over 10 years and we've never encountered any security problems while are working down there. The next question Beckner has mentioned that hydroxides samples have been produced at SANORA, a lot of EV manufacturers are now looking for lithium hydroxide. Do you think it's likely that hydroxide will be produced at SANORA?

So currently, lithium carbonate cathodes are still dominant and they dominate the technology. What we strive to do it sooner is, is develop a flexible flow sheet. So our main focus is to produce a fully downstream integrated lithium facility that basically takes on the war, makes a concentrate, and then produces a battery grade product that will go into a cathode. So we've made both carbonate and hydroxide and we have the capacity to make both, etc.. So as lithium battery technologies continue to develop.

And demand for both an MCO and Koeman FFP cathodes. So basically SFP being a lithium carbonate focus and animacy and NCM being a hydroxide focus as those Cathar demand grow.

We'll just have to make sure that Noah has the ability to produce either of those products and therefore meet future demand for all EV battery products.

Janet Blas

Okay, I'll take this question. When Sonora project is in production. Do you see enough profit profitability to return some cash to shareholders? Yes. So once more is being production and is generating free cash flows and positive EBITA, then the board will certainly consider the strategy of returning excess profits to shareholders.

Peter Secker

Okay, next question, why are we spinning out some wild lithium into another vehicle? And our commitment to involved has always been to realize value for it and currently spinning out somewhat into a simply listed vehicle will allow us to achieve this in order to fast track the development of those lithium project. It requires the ability to raise finance, to fund development, as well as having his own dedicated management team. And by us spinning the world out, it allows them all to achieve the full attention it deserves.

And the final question for today, how has and is the covid-19 pandemic affecting the outlook for lithium demand in the near future? So what we've seen over the last seven months is that demand for conventional internal combustion vehicles has been significantly impacted by the spread of covid. Both as a result of the general economic slowdown and also as a demand for new energy vehicles and in fact new energy in general starts to increase, you're seeing a focus on electric vehicles. And as a result, in Europe alone, if demand has increased over 50 percent during the first quarter 2020, and that's significantly increased over the second quarter. Automotive companies and a number of governments including France, Germany, China, Korea and a number of others have outlined plans to produce a focus on renewable energy and have plan to spend over 140 billion dollars on energy production.

So I believe there's an industry shift that will continue to grow and will require producers of specialist materials such as lithium batteries to lift output. And as the demand increases, as we talked about before, I mean, that's 25 or 30 new mines over the next seven years and an 800 increase, a 100 percent increase in lithium production. So significant growth going into this renewable energy industry.

[00:30:37] So that's our last question. Thank you for listening to us today. You can get a hold of us at any time by email or on the phone with me, and we'd be happy to answer any more questions you have. So thank you for listening and look forward to talking again soon.

