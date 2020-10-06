The Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) is a closed-end fund with $324 million in total assets and a long-term record of outperforming real estate sector benchmarks. The fund's current 7.8% distribution yield offered through a monthly payout also makes it a compelling choice for income-focused investors. While we see RFI as a best-in-class fund for exposure to the sector, a recent underperformance and widening discount to NAV highlight a challenging market environment. We take a cautious view on the fund considering ongoing uncertainties to the outlook for real estate and upcoming headwinds that can keep the fund under pressure.

RFI Background

RFI with its inception date in 1993 is an actively managed CEF with a primary objective to achieve a high total return through investments in real estate securities. The non-leveraged portfolio includes common stocks and preferred shares. While the fund has the flexibility to invest in foreign companies, over 95% of the holdings are from U.S.-listed issuers. In terms of real estate sub-sectors, the portfolio is diversified across traditional segments like residential, healthcare, and industrial real estate together representing over 35% of the fund along with significant positions in alternative real estate businesses related to cell towers and data centers which represent 30% of the total holding.

We contrast RFI with the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) for comparison purposes. VNQ with $57 billion in total assets is the largest U.S. real estate-focused exchange-traded fund and represents a passive index-tracking approach to investing in the sector. While RFI is actively managed and not meant to track or necessarily outperform VNQ, RFI shares overlapping investments with many of the same stocks.

Overall, RFI is a more concentrated portfolio with 127 holdings compared to 183 in VNQ which is more representative of the broader investment universe. RFI's largest positions in American Tower Corp. (AMT) at 10.6%, Prologis Inc. (PLD) with a 6.9% weighting, and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) at 6.5% together represent 24% of the fund compared to 19.7% in VNQ. Across the top 10 holdings in RFI, 6 of the same stocks are also found among the top holdings in VNQ. A big difference between the two funds is RFI's exposure to REIT preferreds which represents approximately 17% of the fund diversified across smaller positions.

Compared to VNQ and the broader real estate benchmarks, RFI is effectively overweight several "tech REITs" which are generalized as a group of real estate companies that own, operate, and lease properties like cell towers and data centers. Indeed, this segment of real estate has outperformed the broader sector in recent years supported by strong growth trends in technology.

On the other hand, other segments of real estate like retail and office REITs have been pressured this year and particularly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Simon Property Group (SPG) as a retail REIT with a 3% weighting in the fund is an example in a sector that has faced challenges as its malls and shopping outlet centers closed during the lockdown period of the pandemic. The stock is down 57% year to date with concerns regarding its growth outlook as brick-and-mortar retail may never fully recover from changing consumer spending dynamics. Overall, RFI invests in a good mix of companies that help spread the sector risk.

RFI Distributions

One of the attractions of the RFI fund is its 7.8% distribution yield through a regular monthly payout of $0.08 per share. In recent months, the distribution has been a combination of net investment income, long-term gains, and return of capital "ROC."

Historically, about one-third of the distribution has come from return-of-capital payments which are untaxed but reduce the shareholder's cost basis. While some investors are averse to any ROC, we believe RFI's distribution policy is sustainable in the context of the overall investment strategy. RFI's yield at 7.8% compares to 3.6% for the VNQ fund which has payouts based on underlying dividends.

The way we look at these types of high yields from CEFs and RFI's 7.8% is that it offers investors the flexibility to either take the cash option or reinvest into more shares. In a bullish environment, it may make more sense to reinvest while taking the cash option can help limit risk for some investors if the outlook is bearish for the sector.

RFI Performance

In terms of total return performance, RFI has been able to favorably to outperform VNQ over the past decade returning a cumulative 143% on a total return basis to the share price representing a 12.5% spread over VNQ. RFI has outperformed VNQ since inception and over a 10-year, 5-year, and 3-year basis. The results here suggest that the management team at Cohen & Steers can consistently deliver an excess return that can help justify the fund's expense ratio of 0.89% compared to 0.12% for VNQ.

What we're highlighting here is a more recent underperformance as the RFI fund is down 10.8% over the past year compared to a 9.4% decline in VNQ. More concerning is that over the past 3 months, RFI is down 2.8% while VNQ has climbed 2.9% opening a spread of 570 basis points. Keep in mind that this is entirely related to a widening discount to NAV as the actual underlying value of the assets continues to outperform. We believe this ongoing dynamic of a widening discount to NAV requires some attention.

Discount To NAV

One reason for the lagging returns since September and a trend we are observing is a widening discount to NAV in shares of RFI currently at -4.4%, reversing a premium of 4.4% as recently as September. The selloff in shares with the fund down about 9% since September 15th has coincided with the broader market volatility.

While the current discount is wider compared to the average from recent years, keep in mind that shares of RFI traded at a discount beyond 10% at various times over the past decade. By this measure, there is still some precedence for RFI to remain under pressure and the spread to NAV to widen even further. During the Q1 2020 market crash during the early stages of the pandemic, the discount to NAV reached 17%. We believe that the relationship of the share price with the spread to NAV can be explained based on market sentiment towards the real estate sector and the fund specifically.

Rising Interest Rates is a Bearish Development

A current market development we're watching has been a climb in interest rates at the long end of the curve over the past month even as equities have also sold off with higher volatility. Recognizing that higher interest rates are often seen as a bearish factor towards the real estate sector, the move is relatively significant as rates are now at the highest levels in the past three months.

For context, the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate currently at 0.76% is up from a low of 0.51% in early August. Generally, the higher yields pressure the underlying holdings of the RFI fund across the real estate sector as the companies are often leveraged or require regular financing to conduct deals and acquisitions. Higher yields can add to debt servicing costs at the underlying REIT level. The fund's exposure to preferred shares, which are a hybrid of equity and debt securities, are especially sensitive to changes in rates.

Even as the yields remain well below levels from before the pandemic and since the Fed embarked on aggressive quantitative easing measures, the climb here is at least a headwind at the margin and can help explain the recent weakness in RFI with a widening spread to NAV.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

While the summer months were defined by an improving economic outlook with better than expected U.S. job market data and revisions higher to macro forecasts, renewed concerns over the strength of the recovery add a sense of caution in the market. Uncertainty over the potential of a second round fiscal stimulus package is also likely weighing on sentiment for real estate as it is dependent on broader economic growth.

There are still significant questions regarding a timetable for when conditions can normalize across several real estate sectors. From office REITs dealing with tenants choosing remote work arrangements, retail REITs seeing limited consumer traffic at stores, and hospitality REITs still facing a lockdown of global tourism and travel, the outlook remains weak. Beyond company-specific issues regarding near-term cash flow strength, the lack of growth opportunities for the most challenged segments is likely to also pressure equity returns going forward.

On the other hand, the high-flying tech REITs have been generally more resilient but are also facing high expectations that may be difficult to match. The challenge of potentially already stretched valuations and the underlying cyclical risks could lead to weak returns for that group as well going forward. Other areas that have been strong like residential REITs with a booming housing market have also been bid-up, potentially already pricing in much of the upside.

Takeaway

While we recognized RFI as a best-in-class fund for exposure to real estate, we are taking a cautious outlook and see the current risk to real estate as tilted to the downside. Long-term investors in RFI should be feeling pretty lucky that the fund is only down 1% year to date given the circumstances and challenges facing the sector. The recent underperformance of the fund with a widening discount to NAV may reflect emerging bearish sentiment towards the sector.

We rate shares of RFI as a hold highlighting the recent trend of rising interest rates and lack of progress by Congress to pass a second round fiscal stimulus package as key monitoring points. We expect continued volatility in financial markets through the end of the year. A discount to NAV over 10% may be an attractive entry point we would consider picking up shares based on relative value.

