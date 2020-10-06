Uber and Lyft are best placed to solve the tough actuarial math of rideshare insurance given their proprietary data and scale. Eventually, reduced insurance costs will help drive profitability.

Being able to offer or partner on commercial rideshare insurance is a key barrier to entry in the North American rideshare industry.

51% of Lyft's and 20% of Uber's total Cost of Revenues was related to insurance in 2019.

Uber and Lyft make it difficult to assess insurance costs as they appear to be using self insurance structures (i.e. insurance captives).

Analysts must get familiar with how much Uber and Lyft pay for insurance and why it is critical in assessing their potential path to profitability.

What Insurance Coverage do Uber/Lyft Provide?

In all markets, outside of New York City, almost all Uber and Lyft drivers have rideshare insurance provided and paid for by Uber/Lyft. Given most rideshare drivers use their vehicle for personal use as well, the best way to think about insurance is as follows.

Personal Driving: Individual's standard auto policy covers them.

Rideshare Driving: Uber/Lyft’s $1 million policy covers a driver/passenger(s) when on the App. There is also a different coverage level for periods when the App is on, but the driver is waiting for a ride request.

Source: Lyft

Source: Uber

Wall Street's Trouble with Rideshare Insurance

Well known Tesla analyst Tasha Keeney from ARK Invest came out with a new note, Could a Tesla Ride-Hailing Network Run Over Uber and Lyft?. Much of what she says is insightful and reasonable, but her calculations around rideshare insurance are noticeably understated. Let’s focus in on Tasha’s statement about Lyft’s yearly insurance costs.

Lyft’s insurance cost, inclusive of scooters and bikes, was 19% of cost of goods sold in 2019

This is confusingly off, as we’ll demonstrate below, and we are not sure how this figure was calculated. To be fair, many Wall Street analysts still do not understand the true cost of rideshare insurance, as Lyft and Uber make it difficult.

Rideshare Insurance Explained

The primary way Lyft (and Uber) is accounting for insurance expense is in Cost of Revenue (i.e. COGS) and through reserve accounting. The reason this is the case, at least from 2017 to 2019, relates to the fact that Lyft has an insurance captive structure. To make a long story short, Lyft is not, in the traditional sense, simply paying insurance premiums, it appears to be self-insuring as well. This can be seen in its balance sheet below.

What the green boxes show is that Lyft has an insurance reserve (i.e. estimated liability of future payouts) and a matching asset (i.e. Restricted investments) that is almost equivalent to the reserve.

How is this dynamic then reflected in Lyft’s income statement? The simple answer to that is the following:

When insurance reserves increase (i.e. estimated potential payouts) an expense is recognized in Cost of Revenues. If insurance reserves of previous periods are restated, an expense is recognized in Cost of Revenues. When a cash payout occurs decreasing the reserve balance, this does not impact Cost of Revenues, as reserve accounting already would have recognized the expense previously.

This is how Lyft’s Insurance Reserves fluctuated in 2019.

If we use this methodology, the COGS related to insurance in 2019 would have been $1.1 billion or 51% of Lyft's total COGS. This is 2.7x ARK’s estimate of 19%!

To sense check the above we can also use Lyft’s imperfect disclosure around insurance costs in Cost of Revenue, included in its financial statement notes.

Translating the above disclosures around how much insurance costs make up as a % of the increase in Cost of Revenue, this is what we get.

The 54% is almost exactly in line with the 51% we calculated using the insurance reserves methodology. In addition, Lyft’s own disclosure that “Cost of Revenue primarily consists of insurance costs...”, furthers the analysis.

Finally, it is also worth mentioning we excluded amounts that also appear to be related to insurance expense found in Lyft's 'Accrued and Other Current Liabilities' account.

Lyft's Q1 2020 Insurance Transaction

In its Q1 filing, Lyft disclosed it had carried out the following transaction.

It appears that Lyft sold a portion of its insurance reserves (i.e. potential future payouts related to historical claims) to another company, Clarendon. It paid Clarendon, mostly from 'Restricted investments', $465 million to take these liabilities off its balance sheet, which can be seen in Lyft's Q1 Balance Sheet below. In the fine details of the notes, it also appears that Lyft could be liable for additional payouts if these reserves "perform" worse than expected. Another notable aspect of the disclosure is some of the claims which Lyft sold, appear to stem from incidences as far back as 2015! This goes to show you how long certain rideshare insurance claims can take to fully litigate and payout.

Impact of Trip Volume Decline

Q2 is an interesting period to analyze from an insurance perspective not only because of the transaction above, but due to the significant trip volume decline caused by the COVID pandemic (Lyft's active rider numbers decreased by 60% and revenue declined 61% in Q2 20 vs. Q2 19). Logic dictates that less trips would likely result in less potential claims (i.e. insurance expense should be variable in nature and correlated to the number of trips). Lyft's disclosures confirm that this appears to be the case.

It's hard to exactly tell how much of the decline is related to trip volume declines vs the transaction, but this will be something to track as a business recovery takes hold. However, as can be seen in Q2 2020, insurance only made up 32% of total Cost of Revenue vs. 51% in FY 2019.

October 2020 Insurance Announcement

In Lyft's October 1, 2020 disclosure regarding bringing on additional insurance partners, there was a notable statement included. Specifically, Lyft disclosed that it would be taking on the minority of insurance risk vs. the majority starting in 2021, reducing the volatility of insurance costs. The statement also is noteworthy as it underscores the proprietary systems and data Lyft has as it relates to managing rideshare insurance claims and costs.

Uber's Insurance Equation

Uber's insurance expense mechanism is essentially the same as Lyft's (i.e. self insurance structure using reserve accounting). However, given Uber's global rideshare business and large food delivery segment, comparing insurance expense as a % of Cost of Revenue to Lyft is imperfect.

We estimate in FY 2019, insurance made up 20% of Uber's Cost of Revenue. What is noteworthy, as shown below, is the decline in Uber's insurance cost as a % of COGS, which could also be correlated to the company's international expansion and the growth of UberEats and Freight (combined these segments made up 23% of Uber's FY 2019 revenue).

The reason I believe this is the case is:

One would expect Uber's North America-related insurance reserves to essentially be ~2.3x Lyft's given Uber's market share. Therefore, if Uber's total insurance reserves is in a similar ratio (i.e. 2.5x) it could be reasoned that Uber is incurring most of its insurance costs in North America Rides. UberEats food delivery would also not likely expose it to the same liability as its core business of transporting passengers. Therefore, we would imagine the insurance costs for Eats would be significantly less than Rides.

To sense check the above we can also use Uber’s disclosure around insurance costs.

Translating the above vague disclosure, we get the following.

Unfortunately, there is not much we can really conclude from it, except that similar to Lyft, insurance is likely a large driver of the total increase in Cost of Revenues at Uber.

Why Did James River Cancel its Uber Partnership?

In Uber's Balance Sheet we see a line item ‘Collateral held by insurer’ with $1.2 billion (asset). If we look at the notes in the financial statements, we find that this relates to one of Uber's insurance partners cancelling their rideshare policies.

While the specific details around James River's experience with rideshare insurance are interesting, there were two main reasons the company severed ties with Uber.

Rideshare insurance was unprofitable for James River. California statute AB5, which seeks to classify rideshare drivers as employees, made the underwriting risk more unattractive.

In Uber, we wrote a new type of risk that originally seemed to be highly profitable...[But the nature of that risk changed as Uber rapidly expanded into new regions, added tens of thousands of drivers, and moved into other business lines]... Candidly, in some years, we mispriced the risk. We believe [AB5] will adversely alter the claims profile for ride-share companies. - J. Adam Abram, James River Executive Chairman and CEO

On the AB5 point, we believe James River is alluding to potential worries around vicarious liability claims as described below by HG.org.

Uber drivers are not considered employees of the company. This is problematic for individuals who are injured in an Uber vehicle because employers are generally vicariously liable for the actions of their employees. Uber drivers are instead considered independent contractors. This distinction has allowed the company to deny liability when their drivers are involved in accidents. In contrast to the treatment involving employees, companies are generally not liable for the actions of independent contractors.

In response to the announcement, Uber said James River was one of four insurance partners it works with and that it would bring on another insurer.

James River is one of four insurers Uber works with in the U.S.--the other three are Farmers Insurance Group, Progressive Corp. and Allstate Corp. James River insures [Uber's] drivers in 20 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico - Uber spokesperson

Insurance as a Barrier to Entry

The above analysis, we believe, shows just how large and complicated a cost rideshare insurance is. Since the beginning of 2020, Lyft has already taken major actions in regards to its insurance business. Meanwhile, Uber lost a major insurance partner towards the end of 2019. Although insurance can get very complicated, fundamentally scale defines the industry (i.e. a larger insured base, helps spread risk and reduces the overall impact of each claim). In addition, rideshare insurance (i.e. taxi insurance for non-commercially licensed drivers) is still a relatively nascent product that is hard to underwrite, as can be seen by James River's experience.

We believe, Uber and Lyft have two fundamental advantages over any potential new entrant to the North American rideshare market.

Duopolistic Scale: Uber and Lyft control the North American ridesharing industry. Both have grown into multi-billion dollar businesses and can access significant funding, which helps them underwrite an insurance product most traditional auto insurers are somewhat hesitant about. If a new rideshare entrant attempted to compete, I am not certain they would be able to fund a self insurance captive structure or convince insurers to partner with them, which leads to my second point. Proprietary Actuarial Data: It is essentially without doubt that Uber and Lyft have large amounts of proprietary driver data that they share with insurance partners to help underwrite risk. For example, there could be loss-run correlations between the star rating of a driver after 5,000 trips and probabilities around at-fault insurance claims. This sort of information can likely be used by Uber and Lyft to drive better actuarial models and negotiate discounts on premiums. In addition, both companies have likely gotten better at using predictive analytics to deactivate drivers who may cause future claims to arise, preemptively.

Insurance as a Profit Driver

Given insurance makes up such a large portion of Cost of Revenue for Uber and Lyft, even a modest reduction would have a material margin impact. It's difficult to say how much insurance expense can be reduced, but it stands to reason as time goes on both companies will continue to use scale and data to drive cost savings.

There are also other scenarios, which can play out that we believe would drive large margin upside for both companies, including:

Insurance companies creating a joint personal and rideshare policy that rideshare drivers will be responsible to pay for. In other words, Uber and Lyft will no longer pay premiums, drivers will. This is already the case in NYC, which makes it one of Uber and Lyft's most profitable markets. (Note: this may lower barriers to entry though if the driver pays for insurance)

As rideshare regulations increase, driver supply is being increasingly managed, which could result in the industry professionalizing (i.e. less part-timers, more full-time drivers that are better risk). For example, Seattle, similar to NYC, recently passed a new minimum wage rule for the rideshare industry. This will likely cause both Uber and Lyft to control the number of drivers allowed on their platforms at any one time in Seattle.

As dash cameras and driver assistance technologies (i.e. automatic braking) become more commonplace that may drive down insurance claim volumes. Dash cameras will also help insurance companies resolve disputes quicker, reducing per claim spend.

It goes without saying if Prop 22 in California fails to pass, that will likely result in Uber and Lyft fundamentally rethinking insurance risks in one of their largest North American markets (i.e. mitigating vicarious liability claims mentioned above).

Conclusion

We are long both UBER and LYFT. Specifically, in this note, our goal was to outline why we believe insurance is a key barrier to entry for any potential new North American rideshare competitor. In addition, given Uber and Lyft's scale and unique experience in rideshare insurance we believe both companies will continue to drive down costs through their insurance partnerships, proprietary data and potentially benefit from other broader industry trends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYFT, UBER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.