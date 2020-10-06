Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The September Report

This month, two new companies, Elemental Royalties and Orogen Royalties, were added to the indices, valid as of June. As a result, the index values for the last four months were recalculated.

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation.

The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return ("NSR"). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs.

To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (the Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies (in June 2020, expanded to 15, by adding Nomad Royalty (OTCQX:NSRXF), Vox Royalty (OTC:VOXCF), Elemental Royalties (OTCPK:ELEMF), and Orogen Royalties (OTCPK:EMRRF)). Later, based on the inquiries of readers, I also introduced an equal-weighted version of the index. Both indices include the same companies and are calculated back to January 2019.

Source: own processing

The newly added companies, Elemental Royalties and Orogen Royalties, joined the very bottom of the list of the precious metals royalty and streaming companies when ordered by market capitalization. Both the newcomers have a market capitalization below $50 million, and their weight in the market capitalization-weighted index is only 0.07%. But it is possible to expect the gap between Elemental and Orogen to increase in the near future. Elemental has five producing royalties that generate revenues of approximately $5 million per year, while Orogen has no producing royalties yet.

On the opposite end of the table, no major changes occurred. The industry is still dominated by the three majors (Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD)) that together represent 90.41% of the market capitalization-weighted index.

Source: own processing

September was not good for the precious metals royalty and streaming industry, as 12 out of the 15 followed companies recorded negative share price performance. Positive results were recorded only by Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX), Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF), and Nomad Royalty. Maverix's growth can be attributable to positive news regarding the Beta Hunt mine reported by Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) in early September (1, 2). In the case of Abitibi Royalties, the announcement of the normal course issuer bid helped. On the other hand, very poor results were achieved by both the newcomers, as well as by ELY Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF). The share prices of all three companies declined by approximately 20%. Poor performance was experienced also by Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals, and Royal Gold, whose share prices declined by 7.24%, 8.06%, and 11.85%, respectively.

Source: own processing

The gold price declined notably in September. The share price of SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) declined by 4.17%. But silver did much worse, as the share price of iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) declined by 17.5%. The precious metals miners didn't do too much better. The share price of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) declined by 7.36%, and the share price of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) declined by 8.02%. The Precious Metals R&S Index recorded a similar result, declining by 7.65%. The Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index declined slightly less, by 5.9%. For both indices, September represented the second consecutive month of declines.

The September News

The month of September was poor on news. No major deals were closed, only Royal Gold and Maverix Metals announced some mid-sized deals. The situation should change in October, as the Q3 earnings season will start and also some of the royalty & streaming companies should report their results.

Wheaton Precious Metals announced its intention to list on the LSE. If everything goes well, its shares should be introduced to the London Stock Exchange by the end of this year.

Royal Gold announced the sale of its 40% interest in the Peak Gold Project and 809,744 shares of Contango Ore (OTCQB:CTGO) to Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC). Royal Gold will receive cash consideration of $61.3 million. Moreover, it will receive a 28% NSR royalty on silver produced from an area of interest, which includes the current resource area at the Peak Gold Project. Moreover, the 2% NSR royalty on mining claims that will be spun out by Peak Gold LLC to Contango Ore will be increased to 3%.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) announced the restart of Stornoway Diamond's (OTCPK:SWYDF) Renard diamond mine. Osisko owns 35.1% of Stornoway and a 9.6% diamond stream on Renard. Stornoway has adopted some cost-cutting measures, and it will receive a $30 million senior secured working capital facility from its shareholders (including $7.5 million from Osisko).

Maverix Metals announced the acquisition of a portfolio of 11 gold royalties from Newmont (NYSE:NEM) for an upfront payment of $75 million and contingent payments of up to $15 million. The package includes royalties on 1 project in the construction phase, 4 projects in the development phase, and 6 projects in the exploration phase.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) established an at-the-market equity program (ATM) under which it can issue shares worth up to $20 million.

On September 16, Metalla announced the acquisition of 27.5% price participation royalty interest on Karora Resources' (OTCQX:KRRGF) Higginsville mine. The Royalty is a 27.5% price participation royalty interest on the difference between the London pm fix gold price and A$1,340, on the first 2,500 ounces per quarter for a cumulative total of 34,000 toz gold. To acquire the royalty, Metalla will pay Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) $6.5 million in shares.

On September 28, Metalla announced the closing of the formerly announced Fosterville mine royalty acquisition.

Abitibi Royalties declared its Q4 monthly dividends. A monthly dividend of C$0.0125 ($0.0094) will be payable on October 30, November 30, and December 31.

The company also announced a normal course issuer bid. Between October 6, 2020, and October 5, 2021, Abitibi will be enabled to purchase for cancellation approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding shares.

EMX Royalty (NYSEMKT:EMX) optioned the Australian Queensland gold project to Many Peaks Gold. If realized, Many Peaks Gold will acquire 100% of the project, and EMX will retain a 2.5% NSR royalty.

ELY Gold Royalties acquired from Sanatana Resources (OTCPK:SADMF) a 1% NSR royalty on the Watershed property that surrounds IAMGOLD's (NYSE:IAG) Cote Gold Project. Moreover, a part of Watershed's claims is included in the 2018 Cote feasibility study. ELY will pay Sanatana $2.5 million in cash and $0.5 million in warrants with a strike price of C$1.31.

Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) announced that Mako Mining (OTCQX:MAKOF) obtained permits for expansion of the San Albino mine from 500 tpd to1,000 tpd. Moreover, Mako announced that the first fully mined bench contained 1,002 toz gold and 1,511 toz silver. The processed material graded 11.74 g/t gold and 17.7 g/t silver. The results confirm that San Albino is one of the highest-grade open-pit mines in the world. Sailfish owns a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on San Albino.

Vox Royalty (OTC:VOXCF) announced the completion of the Segilola gold royalty. And in late September, Vox announced the filing of a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus that will enable it to issue new shares worth up to C$200 million ($151 million) over the next 25 months. Given that its current market capitalization is only $70.7 million, this would mean a huge share dilution.

Orogen Royalties reported an update regarding AngloGold Ashanti's (AU) Silicon Project on which Orogen owns a 1% NSR royalty. Actually, the update is more related to the adjacent properties, where Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) drilled 1.8 g/t gold over 71.6 meters, 1.4 g/t gold over 97.5 meters, and 1.1 g/t gold over 80.8 meters. Orogen believes that these results confirm also the expansion potential of the Silicon Project.

The October Outlook

Some of the companies will probably release the Q3 results before the end of October. Moreover, Osisko has already announced the spin-out of its mining assets. But just like in September, the gold and silver prices should set the direction. The gold and especially silver chart look better than one month ago, which means that there is a good chance for October to be more positive for the precious metals royalty and streaming companies than September was.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRRGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.