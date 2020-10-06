By examining the tails of the return distribution, we can gain improved insight into different portfolio return drivers.

Consumer cyclicals led the way with companies in the residential housing sector, gaming firms, and rebounding retailers among the leaders.

The S&P Midcap 400 Index rallied by 4.8% in the third quarter, but still lagged the large-cap index.

This article examines the best performing mid-cap stocks in the third quarter of 2020.

While the S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) in the third quarter, the top performers put up impressive returns. More than a quarter of the mid-cap index saw double digit percentage gains, and the top 50 stocks produced average returns of roughly 50%. While the +4.8% return of the S&P MidCap 400 could not keep up with the +8.9% return of the S&P 500 on the quarter, there were some solid gains for mid-cap stocks over the period.

In the table below, I have listed the 50 best performing S&P Midcap 400 constituents in the third quarter.

Here are a few observations from this list:

While Energy dominated the laggards list in small caps and large caps, it was good to be a mid-cap solar firm. Sunrun (RUN), America's largest residential solar company, continued its climb after agreeing to buy rival Vivint Solar. Solar equipment makers SolarEdge (SEDG), Enphase Energy (ENPH), and First Solar (FSLR) were also among the top performers.

As seen below, the Consumer Discretionary sector dominated the mid-cap leaders list in 3Q. Stocks involved in the hot residential housing sector were featured among the leaders. Homebuilders Toll Brothers (TOL), Taylor Morrison (TMHC), KB Home (KBH), and TRI Pointe Group (TPH) were all on the leaders list along with building products firms and home furnishing companies.

Elsewhere in the Consumer Discretionary sector, gaming firms Penn National Gaming (PENN) at #2, Boyd Gaming (BYD) at #13, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) at #18 were all among the top 5% of performers. Churchill Downs (CHDN) gained 23% to move into the green on the year despite running its signature event, the Kentucky Derby, without live fans.

Four of the eleven market sectors were not featured on the mid-cap leaders list at all - Real Estate, Utilities, Communications, and Energy.

Financials and REITs were under-represented on the leaders list. The mid-cap index's overweight to these sectors, and underweight to Information Technology, have been the largest parts of the negative sector allocation holding back mid-cap stocks versus their large-cap brethren.

I hope this list of mid-cap market leaders is an interesting view for Seeking Alpha readers. There was a healthy amount of winners in the third quarter despite the undeperformance versus the large-cap index. As the cyclical rebound broadens, I do expect mid-caps to ultimately play catch-up with large cap stocks, and this list of stocks led the way in the third quarter.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDY,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.