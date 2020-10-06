China - Recovery From The Coronavirus Lockdown Is Possible

The good news being that a full recovery does seem to be possible and within a reasonable timescale too.

They closed down earlier, opened up earlier and it's a reasonable enough view that they're a guide to our own future performance.

Peering into the economic future

There are several different ways we might peer into our economic future. One is to construct theories about what might happen and then project them onto that future. This has the merit that things do have causes and theory is what connects them. So, if our theory is correct than our predictions will be also.

However, as with economists having predicted 11 of the past 3 recessions we have a slight problem in that macroeconomic theory isn't really all that good as yet. We've got accurate data from a handful of countries for a few decades, that's all. We've certainly nothing accurate from before WWII and little outside the small number of rich nations for the period after that. This probably isn't a good enough evidence base to be able to make entirely accurate predictions. It's also true that we have a rather large number of theories to choose from. That lack of a deep evidence base makes such a choice difficult.

A second manner of prediction is to try to keep up with the detailed numbers from our own economy and just take that one step further into the future. Which often enough does work given that the usually correct economic prediction is that tomorrow will be much like today, plus or minus a fraction of a percent, next month like this and so on. This isn't going to work all that well at present because of course what we're trying to divine is when isn't it going to be much like yesterday? We're looking for turning points that is, exactly what we can't predict by such straight line prediction techniques.

A third manner would be to look at people who are a few months ahead of us in this whole process and see what's happening to them. As it happens the only major economy that was infected, locked down and then opened again before us is China. Yes, there are differences there, the role of government and so on. But how they're doing will at least be instructive about our own economy.

As it happens all three methods will tell us some of the picture. Theory tells us we shouldn't raise taxes at a time of deficient demand so we would predict, if taxes were raised significantly to pay for the debt, that the recovery would falter. Detailed statistics have their value, we've been able to see unemployment drop like a stone for a few months, that process now slowing down. And we can look at China. No one method is going to tell us everything but each can inform.

As, actually, is probably true about every economic theory and school out there. Illuminating but none the repository of the whole and perfect truth.

China SMI

We have the sales managers index for China (not online):

(China sales managers index from World Economics)

As we can see that has fallen back a bit but is still in firmly expansionary territory.

As we've also seen China's retail sales, industrial production are back over year ago levels. True, given the general growth rate there we'd expect them, absent coronavirus, to be significantly higher than they are but still. If the whole process lasts 6 to 8 months from lockdown to recovery that's something that we can all deal with. It's certainly better than the idea of some depression like the 1930s.

China official manufacturing PMI

We've also the official manufacturing PMI from the government there:

China’s manufacturing PMI for September came in at 51.5, up from 51 in August,

That's not quite so expansionary of course but there's an explanation for that.

(China official manufacturing PMI)

The explanation being that of course China's manufacturing industry is largely export orientated. If we're all still climbing out of the pit of the lockdown then our demand isn't going to be all that high and it's us providing the demand to that Chinese manufacturing sector. We'll come back to this later.

China's other manufacturing PMI

Given how much we all believe in official pronouncements from the Chinese authorities it's worth having a look at the private sector compiled version of the manufacturing PMI from Caixin/IHS Markit:

The headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index ™ (PMI ™ ) – a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy – edged down from 53.1 in August to 53.0 in September, to signal a further solid improvement in the health of the sector.

OK, different numerals there but telling us much the same story. Positive territory even if the speed of growth is slowing:

(China manufacturing PMI from Caixin/IHS Markit)

China services

We've also got the official China services PMI from their website at 55.9. That's substantial expansion and it's the best rate since lockdown back in Jan and February. That is, the expansion is gaining speed. And yes, even in China services is a larger section of the economy than manufacturing.

This is also where we should make the point about the domestic economy. As above, manufacturing tends to be more export than domestically oriented. Services are a much better guide to how the domestic economy is going given how little international trade there is in them.

Discussion

So, the point to take from all of this is that clearly, it is possible for an economy to bounce back from the coronavirus lockdown. That doesn't prove that our own economy will do so but it does show that it's not impossible.

All of which is rather cheering even if not a particular macroeconomic theory that tells us that markets are currently correctly priced.

The thing being that those current stock indices largely discount the idea of a speedy bounce back and recovery. That is, prices already include the idea that this is - largely, and not entirely - what is going to happen. If we were to be bereft of proof that this could happen then we would expect prices to be lower. If we had proof that this definitely would not happen then they'd definitely be much lower. Proof that it could happen, well, that's just a reinforcement of current prices, not an argument that they're going to move higher.

My view

As has long been my position here. I expect a bounce back, a relatively V shaped recovery, simply because opening up the economy again is likely to cause that. There's going to be some last fraction of recovery that doesn't come from just opening up again, for there are some things we just cannot do the old ways because of social distancing and changed tastes from that. I expect this recalculation part to happen fairly quickly in the US and UK and to take longer in the more rigid economies of the eurozone.

Nothing we're seeing as yet changes that view.

The investor view

The important thing here is that the stock indices already, roughly enough, incorporate this view in prices. That we're to gain a swift recovery with that last little bit requiring a bit more work and change. That we can see this is possible from the recovery in China only supports current pricing, does not tell us that the markets should move higher. But that support does, obviously enough, mean we'd not expect a significant fall from current levels either.

The macroeconomic view therefore being that current pricing levels are about right. There's no good reason for significant moves in either direction at present, not until we gain new information one way or the other. Which is about as far as macroeconomics can take us in our investing strategy. After this all is microeconomics, specific situations and specific companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.