If you're ready to get in and stay for the long haul, you may be able to take advantage of the market's caution at this time.

There are many reasons to stay away from Procter & Gamble at this price, but also, some strong indicators that say otherwise.

There are several reasons for not investing in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) at the current price, spanning everything from the high stock price to the relatively modest guidance for FY-21 to current unemployment levels to the uncertainty around the next stimulus package to the upcoming election to the state of President Trump's health and its impact on the markets, to name just a few. However, there are core underlying factors that support a bull thesis as well, especially a long-term one.

Thesis: This article aims to unearth some value angles that would justify buying the stock as it trades close to its all-time highs of +$140. It should also be noted that any play right now should address an investment horizon no shorter than three to five years; ideally, much longer. The market remains too unpredictable, and the risk level too high to expect a sizable short-term price/total return.

Consumer Demand In a Depressed Economy

With the number of variables currently in play, consumer demand will be among the strongest indicators of future growth for any company. We've already seen that PG's product portfolio is aligned to the needs of a pandemic-stricken market. Apart from the Grooming segment, volume growth was between 3% and 10% in all other segments for FY-20. Organic sales came in at 6% for both Q4-20 and FY-20 against the equally-strong 5% organic sales growth seen in FY-19 and the 7% figure reported for Q4-19.

The market's concern is that figures will be in line with the more conservative 2% to 4% organic growth that PG is targeting for FY-21. The more immediate concern is that the effects of that will be seen as early as Q1-21, which ended on September 30, 2020.

Source: BEA

That's a very real possible outcome based on the fact that personal income in PG's core market, the United States, was down 2.7% in August 2020 (see table above) after the $600 a week supplement income as part of unemployment benefits expired at the end of July 2020. If you look at consumption expenditure, you can see the increasing amount of financial pressure brought to bear on the American public since the spending surges in May and June.

So, how does that affect consumer spending on personal care, home care, healthcare, and other essentials that form the bulk of PG's business? The reality is that it very likely will not. There are indications that the third calendar quarter, or Q1-21 for PG, will see the company report meaningful revenue growth:

Government money was credited for the sharp turnaround in economic activity that started in May. Still, consumer spending is expected to rebound strongly in the third quarter because of robust momentum in core retail sales at the tail end of the April-June quarter.

We may not see the elevated levels we saw in the May to June quarter during Q1-21 (July to September), but it will likely be higher than the 2% to 4% organic growth rate guidance for the full year. Per a report from S&P Global:

We expect staples subsectors' organic sales to be up mid-single- to high-single-digit percentages and to generate relatively stable margins this year as higher costs related to COVID-19 (labor, transportation, cleaning, and protecting employee health) will be largely offset by efficiencies gained by stock-keeping unit (SKU) rationalization, sales leverage, and lower promotional activity.

Europe is also seeing a recovery in key economic indicators such as the ESI (Economic Sentiment Indicator) and EEI (Employment Expectations Indicator), both of which are on a recovery path as of September 2020.

Source: European Commission

Registering still noticeable increases in the euro area (+3.6 points up to 91.1) and the EU (+3.4 points up to 90.2), the ESI in both regions has so far recovered nearly 70% of the combined losses of March and April. While similarly losing steam, also the recovery of the Employment Expectations Indicator (EEI) continued for the fifth month in a row (up by 2.3 points to 91.8 in the euro area and by 2.4 points to 91.8 in the EU).

In China, another major market for P&G, we see the company make strong organic sales growth gains (in a subsequent section of this article) in lockstep with overall economic recovery. More recently, retail sales have been on the rebound as of August 2020:

The world's second largest economy has been in recovery mode for months. Now, consumers are starting to spend more, pushing retail sales up to 3.36 trillion yuan ($495 billion) in August, a 0.5% increase over the previous year. While small, the gain marks the first time sales have increased in 2020.

The key takeaway here is that spending on essentials typically happens right through a recession, albeit at slightly lower levels, but a broader recovery in retail spending adds a measure of safety for consumer staples companies.

That said, it is in the company's best interest to be modest in its guidance at this particular juncture. On the one hand, it will offer a measure of protection against a relatively weak quarter; on the other, it could help the stock rally if the market sees better-than-expected results, particularly in Q1-21.

It's essentially a win-win, but with the short-term effect of having its stock move sideways, as has been the case since the end of August 2020. Coincidentally, that's around the same time that discussions amongst U.S. lawmakers around a second economic aid package came to an impasse.

The Bigger Economic Picture

From a macro perspective, the refreshed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that House Democrats passed last week (Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020), according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has an added sense of urgency to it because the President's health "changes the dynamic."

Could the President's health situation turn the Republican-led Senate and the White House to the side of the Democrats on the new economic aid package? That remains to be seen, but at least one source has clearly indicated that the President may look for a "pick me up" to strengthen his position ahead of the elections. The optimism from Stephen Moore, an outsider financial advisor to President Trump, is apparent:

"I think you could get a deal soon, even sooner than 10 days. I'd say right now the odds are a 65% chance there will be a deal in the next two weeks."

Moore also said that the President's health had little to do with an agreement being reached quickly; rather, the Democrats and the White House have been ironing out their differences on the contentious points of federal unemployment benefits and state aid.

Regardless of whose opinion reflects a more accurate picture, it's clear that the American economy is in dire need of a bail-out, at the earliest possible opportunity. This increases the chances of a compromise bill passing through in the near future.

That being said, we need to keep in mind that any stimulus bill that does get passed is not likely to provide for additional cash for the unemployed. The White House's position has been clear on that: any additional funding for the unemployed is a disincentive to getting back to work.

There could be some negative impact from this on PG's top-line growth, but the retail trends and other indicators discussed in the previous section of this article suggest that it may be minimal to non-existent.

Positive Indicators from Q4-20

Coming back to PG's business, there are also several indicators from the Q4-20 segment-wise report that collectively support a case for relatively strong organic sales growth in Q1-21. Let's take a quick look at these:

In Beauty, Hair Care and Personal Care, organic sales in North America and Greater China grew in double digits, indicating strong demand and continued momentum through Q1-21

In Health Care, Oral Care took a hit due to stores and professional businesses being closed for most of Q4-20, which is likely to have had a much smaller impact on Q1-21

In Health Care, the integration of the Merck OTC healthcare business led to double-digit organic sales growth in Global Personal Health Care for FY-20, the effect of which we should also see in Q1-21; gains were also made from significant volume increases in Personal Health Care as well strong performance in Sleep and Digestive Health products due to the pandemic, which is also likely to have contributed positively to Health Care segment results in Q1-21

In Fabric and Home, volume (8%), pricing (+2%) and mix (+4%) contributed to 14% organic sales growth in Q4-20 over the prior period; at least a portion of that strong growth will have continued into Q1-21 as well

In Fabric and Home, Laundry and Fabric Enhancers saw strong demand in North America and China contributing to the 14% growth rate in that segment for Q4-20, pointing to continued momentum in these subsegments through Q1-21

In Fabric and Home, Home Care witnessed double-digit organic sales growth across Surface, Dish, and Air, and some of that momentum will likely have continued through Q1-21 as well

In Baby, Feminine, and Family Care, Q4-20 saw strong organic sales growth momentum in North America and Greater China, primarily driven by double-digit increases in Feminine Care and Family Care; the momentum should have continued into Q1-21 as well

Investor's Angle

Based on the analysis presented above, I think there's a good investment case for PG even at these levels. We may see some short-term fluctuations in price based on the results posted in the coming quarters and for FY-21, but if you take a longer-term view, it's clear that revenues and core earnings will keep growing at a stronger cadence than during the portfolio restructuring years, presumably at or above the upper levels of the company's FY-21 guidance for 2% to 4% organic sales growth and 1% to 3% all-in sales growth.

Source: FY-20 Earnings Call Presentation

On the earnings front, analysts expect a 2.9% increase in Q1-21 diluted earnings per share over the prior period. For FY-21, the expectation is 5.5% compared to FY-20 actuals. While the latter is largely in line with the company's guidance of between +3% and +7%, the elements discussed in this article point toward the higher-end of that guidance.

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting

While I see a short-term upside that's not priced into the stock, my thesis is intended to support a long-term investment case. However, the short-term caution we're seeing from analysts and the market does present a solid opportunity for long-term investors. The stock has been trading sideways for the past several weeks, and there are no significant signs of weakness that point to an imminent price correction that will be hard to recover from or prevent the stock from further appreciating in the long term.

From a total return perspective, the stock has yielded over 60% in the past three years, driven by sales growth, earnings growth, strong cash flow productivity, share repurchases, and dividend payouts. This is a company that's going through uncertain times, no doubt, but one with a strong portfolio of products and a growth strategy that's withstood the challenges of the pandemic and delivered exemplary results at the top and bottom, considering its size and scale. Moreover, this time around, the uncertainties are purely external, not internal the way they were during the restructuring period. Against that backdrop, I posit that the market's caution around PG's potential performance in FY-21 is exactly the kind of opportunity that long-term investors can take advantage of.

