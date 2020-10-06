Tobacco Stocks: 4 Key Questions For Upcoming Q3 Results

For Philip Morris, any evidence that IQOS is becoming mainstream outside Japan would have a large impact on its valuation.

The new Imperial Brands CEO will be reporting his first set of results, and investors should watch for his comments on its challenges and strategy.

Emerging Markets, more than a third of Philip Morris' and British American Tobacco's EBIT, and hard hit by COVID, should also be watched.

One question is how U.S. cigarette volumes may be affected by Juul, the PMTA deadline, California flavors ban, nicotine pouches and IQOS.

Tobacco companies will start reporting results this week, with Imperial Brands' update on Thursday. We outline 4 key questions for investors.

Introduction

Tobacco companies will start reporting results this week, with Imperial Brands' (OTCQX:IMBBY) (referred here as "IMB") update on Thursday, followed by Philip Morris (PM) on October 20, Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) on October 27, and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF) as well as Altria (MO) on October 30. (British American Tobacco (BTI) will only be releasing a pre-close update for 2020 in December.)

Tobacco stocks have performed poorly in the last two years. Since we initiated our coverage of the sector with a Buy rating on PM in June 2019, tobacco stocks have significantly underperformed the S&P 500, though our top choice PM has done best relatively and returned a positive 5.6% including dividends:

Big Tobacco Share Prices vs. S&P 500 (Since 05-Jun-19) Source: Yahoo Finance (05-Oct-20).

In this article, we outline 4 key questions for investors in upcoming Q3 results.

Limited Scope for Surprises in Financials

Altria's and PM's Q3 financial results are unlikely to contain any surprises, as both companies have re-affirmed their full-year guidance in early September.

Altria is expecting 2020 adjusted EPS growth of 0 to 4.0% (with adjusted EPS at $4.21-4.38).

PM is expecting 2020 adjusted EPS growth of 3.5-5.0% (excluding currency) (with adjusted EPS at $5.00-5.07, including currency), having narrowed its outlook on better-than-expected results. Q3 2020 reported EPS is now expected to be “broadly in line” with the prior year (excluding currency).

IMB has some potential to surprise, having last issued guidance in May, for a 3% EPS decline in FY20 excluding the COVID-19 impact; currency impact was expected to be neutral at the time:

IMB FY20 Outlook Comments NB. FY ends 30 Sep. Source: IMB results presentation (H1 FY20).

Multiple Moving Parts for U.S. Cigarettes Volumes

The U.S. cigarette market is key to earnings for all Big Tobacco companies except PM. With Altria having reaffirmed full-year guidance, we expect the market to be solid at present, after stabilising in late 2019 (as shown below). Altria has guided to a 2020 industry volume decline of 2.0-3.5%, but has stopped providing mid-term outlook as of Q4 2019 results.

Cigarette Volume Decline Y/Y – Altria vs. U.S. Industry (Last 6 Quarters) Source: Altria results presentation (Q2 2020)

However, investors should watch for several moving parts that may have significant impact on cigarette volumes in the next few years. Q3 may see a change of pace for Next Generation Products ("NGPs"), after expansion efforts were disrupted by COVID-19 and lockdowns in Q2.

e-vapor volume in the U.S. resumed its sequential growth in Q2 2020, again led by Juul (as shown below). However, BAT has also been aggressive in its promotions, and claimed to have a 47% share of device sales in June 2020:

U.S. E-Vapor Category Volume by Quarter (Since Q1 2019) Source: Altria results presentation (Q2 2020).

The impact on both cigarette and e-vapor volumes from the passing of the September 9 deadline for the FDA's Premarket Tobacco Product Application ("PMTA") process would also be of interest. Only products with filed applications can remain on the market after the deadline, and larger players have been anticipating gains from the exits of smaller, lower-quality players who were expected to be unable to file PMTAs.

The impact of the California flavors ban during Q3 would also be of interest. The ban was signed into law in August, and included e-vapor and menthol cigarettes. California contributes about 5% of U.S. cigarette volumes, and there are concerns that other states may follow (Massachusetts already had a similar ban since November 2019). A ban on menthol cigarettes (but not heated tobacco or e-vapor) also came into force in the European Union in May - so Q3 figures there may also provide some read-across. BAT has the highest exposure to menthol cigarettes, which generate approximately 60% of their U.S. revenues. Our base case is for any impact to be limited, as smokers are likely to stick with same brands, as we have seen with the ban in Canada.

Nicotine pouches have been growing fast. Oral tobacco had only an 11.5% share of the U.S. nicotine market in 2019, and about half of new nicotine pouch users appear to have come from traditional oral tobacco, so at present this has limited impact on cigarette volumes. Nicotine pouches are also unlikely to show a large sequential growth in Q3 (but will still show a large year-on-year growth), as all the major players are capacity-constrained:

U.S. National Nicotine Pouches Market Share Evolution Source: SWMA results presentation (Q2 2020).

The area to watch for in Q3 results is thus future capacity expansion plans. Altria is targeting a 50m-can capacity by 2020 year-end, but has been vague about its plans for 2021 and beyond. Swedish Match is targeting a 160m-can capacity during 2021, and some lines will be operational in the "tail end" of 2020. (For comparison, Swedish Match has a rolling 12-month volume of 84m cans.) Both companies may also comment on their continuing store roll-outs.

Sales of IQOS, the PM heat-not-burn product licensed to Altria in the U.S., have remained small. First launched in Atlanta in September 2019, IQOS had only a 0.6% share of the local tobacco market at the end of Q2 2020 – so investors should look for evidence in Q3 that it has real potential in the U.S. Altria may also update on its IQOS market expansion plans, which previously included adding 4 new markets by the end of 2021, as well as adding consumable distribution in “surrounding geographies”.

Will Emerging Markets Stay Weak?

Another key area to watch is Emerging Markets ("EM"), which represent approx. 35% of BAT’s business (by revenues) and 40% of PM’s (by EBIT):

BAT & PM EBIT by Region Key: EEMEA = Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, ENA = Europe & North Africa, AMSSA = Americas & Sub-Saharan Africa, APME = Asia-Pacific & Middle East. Source: Company filings.

EM economies are expected to be more impacted by COVID-19, due to their relative lack of government welfare and stimulus programs. During H1 2020, PM had teens volume declines in three of its four EM regions, while BAT had near-10% declines in its AMSSA and APME regions:

PM Shipment Volumes by Region (H1 2020) NB. Middle East & Africa includes global Travel Retail volumes. Source: PM results press release (20Q2).

BAT Shipment Volumes by Region (H1 2020) Source: BAT results release (H1 2020).

PM has reaffirmed its full-year outlook and pointed to better-than-expected volumes in the Philippines and Turkey. However, management comments on whether EM countries are likely to see weakness in next few years will be of interest. In addition, Indonesia (approx. 10% of PM's EBIT) started enforcing its minimum pricing rules in July, and this was expected to reduce the threat of discount brands to PM volumes - management may update on this as well as on its efforts to secure other excise reforms.

What Will the New Imperial Brands CEO Do?

IMB typically holds an investor call with its full-year update, and the one this week will mark the first appearance by new CEO Stefan Bomhard, who took up his role in July. Bomhard has a strong reputation as CEO of auto retailer Inchcape (OTC:IHCPF) in 2015-20, and is expected to make major changes. His views on IMB's challenges and future strategy will be keenly watched.

We have been consistently cautious about IMB (and saw its share price fall nearly 30% since our first Neutral rating), as it is structurally challenged by mature demographics and high NGP growth in its markets:

IMB EBIT by Region (FY18-19) NB. FY ends 30 Sep. U.S. not reported separately since FY19 Source: IMB company filings.

IMB has also failed to develop a competitive NGP offering, with revenues actually falling sequentially since H1 FY19 (partly due to inventory write-offs):

IMB NGP Revenues by Region (FY18-H1 2020) NB. Figures as reported, and include the impact of currency. Source: IMB company filings.

At H1 FY20 results, IMB announced it was "significantly" scaling back in NGPs, with an intent to reduce losses by £75m for H2 (from £220m in H1, including £95m in write-downs). IMB's Net Debt/EBITDA likely remains above 3x; the £1.1bn premium cigars sale (announced in April) was to cut this by 0.2x, but has now been delayed to late October and will see IMB providing "up to €250m" in a 6-month vendor loan.

We believe IMB has missed its chance at NGPs, should be run as a cash cow and sold eventually.

Is IQOS Becoming Mainstream Outside Japan?

For PM, any evidence that IQOS is becoming mainstream outside Japan would have a large impact on its valuation. As of H1 2020, IQOS had run-rate revenues of more than $2bn in the E.U. and more than $1bn in Eastern Europe, still below the $3bn from East Asia & Australia (mostly Japan).

IQOS penetration rates in the E.U. and Russia were still in the single digits, vs. nearly 20% in Japan, but they had strong momentum up to Q2 2020:

IQOS Share of Tobacco Market – E.U. & Russia (Since 2018) NB. E.U. Q2 figure adjusted for pantry loading; otherwise 3.9%. Russia market share figure lower in Q2, due to higher cigarette consumption in warmer weather. Source: PM results presentations.

IQOS's share of local tobacco markets already reached double digits in key cities in Eastern Europe and Italy in Q2, but remained low in Western Europe:

IQOS Off-Take Share in Key Cities (Q2 2020) Source: PM results presentation (Q2 2020).

Management may also provide further details on its plan to launch Lil, the heat-not-burn product licensed from KT&G (OTCPK:KTCIF), in Russia and other markets, and on the test launch of its e-vapor product VEEV in New Zealand.

Valuation and Ratings

On valuation multiples based on 2019 financials, PM is the most “expensive,” while Altria is slightly “cheaper” than BAT; the three stocks currently offer Dividend Yields of between 6.2% and 8.7%:

Big Tobacco Valuation Multiples NB. IMB financials for FY19 (ending Sep); all other companies on CY19. Source: Company filings; market data as of 05-Oct-20.

However, these snapshot multiples do not reflect earnings growth and risk profiles - multiples based on 2023 earnings will likely look very different.

We have Buy ratings on PM, Altria and BAT (in descending order of preference); we continue to be Neutral on IMB. For further details, see:

Conclusion

We believe the key questions for tobacco investors in Q3 results are:

How U.S. cigarette volumes may be affected by Juul's developments, the PMTA deadline, California flavors ban, nicotine pouches and IQOS.

Will Emerging Markets, more than a third of Philip Morris' and British American Tobacco's EBIT, remain weak for the next few years.

How the new IMB CEO views the company's challenges and what changes he will be making to its strategy.

Is IQOS becoming mainstream outside Japan.

We retain Buy ratings on PM, Altria and BAT (in descending order of preference); we are Neutral on IMB.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, SWMAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.