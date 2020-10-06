The brand does have real value, even if this is not Apple.

Peloton is making the right decisions to get a cheaper bike and pivot into new areas for TAM expansion.

Thesis

Peloton (PTON) is re-defining fitness and is capturing the moment. Because it is a combination of hardware and software, Peloton has been under fire for commanding multiples unseen in the hardware and fitness world (NLS) etc. I believe PTON is in the early stages of building a brand that can capture spend across fitness and within its customer base.

Source: Website

While one must believe lofty LTV metrics to make the math work on current valuation, I believe the market is underestimating the ability of the founding team to think beyond spinning and a bike. I believe there is an opportunity to eat market share from players like Equinox which charge $200+ month (with Peloton charging $40/month for its hardware-linked subscription).

Expanding the TAM

Peloton management has performed well under the intense scrutiny in recent months. The launch of a cheaper bike, of a bike that can pivot to move into other types of fitness, and the hints from management about eating share from Planet Fitness (PLNT) are all pointing in the right direction. Peloton Tread and Bike+ are steps in the right direction.

At the same time, I understand reservations on moving downstream on the content side. One must believe that Peloton is able to use its market cap and its customer base to develop authentic, unique content to capture share from an increasingly competitive market. Health, wellness, and fitness are all merging in ways that look dangerous to Peloton, but may in fact just be TAMs combining into one. I suspect some TAM loss as the overlaps become real, but I also anticipate that the overall TAM for Peloton grows as it continues to innovate with new products, prove out the value prop above $40/mo on the content side, and build a community that is willing to stick with the brand.

The fact is nobody really ever gets TAM right, but with the move of Apple into fitness and health and other startups like Mirror, it looks like a validated market that is big enough. It will now come down to execution.

Source: Investor Relations

Fundamental

The business is booming and has been for a while throughout Covid. The market has come to appreciate players like Fastly (FSLY) and Zoom (ZM) which are Covid darlings, but still has hesitation around Peloton. This is understandable, but the catalyst for a change in sentiment is likely next earnings.

Source: Investor Relations

The supply chain may be the hidden secret of Peloton and its actual moat. Building these connected bikes and developing content together are two separate skill sets. Legacy players may be able to assemble bikes more effectively, but their supply chains may also be built in old ways. Peloton is emphasizing closer to distribution center manufacturing and is using new techniques that will help its unit economics in the medium term.

Source: Investor Relations

Valuation

Peloton has been a Covid winner that has been relatively unnoticed by pure SaaS investors that want 70%+ margin businesses growing quickly. The reality is that there are ~5 companies that fit that bucket, but there are others like Etsy (ETSY), Peloton (PTON), and Sea (SE) that do not meet the margin criteria but meet the growth elements. These businesses are all benefiting from Covid revenue acceleration.

Looking at simple regressions of high growth companies, we can see that Peloton is trading well below the trend line. Even if we apply a discount for the lower gross margins, difficult market, and some healthy skepticism on the LTV assumptions, we still get to 15% upside from today's prices.

Source: Public Comps

New funding for NordicTrack pegs the business at 7x sales, and Nautilus (NLS) is starting to rip. I believe a re-rating is occurring throughout the market as hardware makers realize the stickiness and additional value that can be generated through software subscriptions. L Catteron and Pamplona led the funding.

I also conducted a series of valuation tests to build conviction in the valuation around the name. I weighted comparables and the intrinsic approaches, and also leveraged some precedents given the NordicTrack deal. Although Peloton looks expensive on a pure basis compared to hardware peers, I believe there is further room for upside in the fundamental 2021 numbers as the trend of working out from home will last longer than analysts expect.

Beyond financial indicators, I believe the operational indicators are pointed to upside in the short and medium term, with all metrics pointing to at least 50%+ YoY growth. Peloton is driving increased value for existing subscribers and I believe there is upside to the $40/mo price.

Source: Investor Relations

Technical

From a technical standpoint, the short interest in Peloton makes it a battleground stock. This has resulted in the stock defying gravity and moving up in a big way against other tech stocks at times. Peloton has shown strong resilience on overall tech down days which makes it a good candidate for tech-heavy portfolios that want diversification on technical action.

Having less correlation in a portfolio is often important, and also a short interest squeeze may be an opportunity to realize the upside in the stock from today's prices faster than expected.

Source: fintel.io

Risks

This is not one for the faint of heart of those who like in the middle of the fairway growth opportunities. Foley and team have overcome many obstacles since starting the company and will continue to, but it will be a bumpy ride.

Questions about business model, market, and valuation linger from the bears, which I believe is an opportunity to ride the stock higher. Execution in Covid has been on the positive side, with some channel checks suggesting mixed supply chain elements.

Peloton is becoming the brand that defines at home fitness, an emerging trend. I believe the team can capitalize on its moment - now - to build an enduring company. The market is valuing top line growth and Peloton is delivering. They now need to deeply engaging their loyal fans, build out new offerings, and prove the TAM downstream.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.