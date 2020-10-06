The Week Ahead - A Covid Curveball

A lot will depend on stimulus and whether it's forthcoming or not.

Financial markets seem to be predicting a Biden win in the upcoming US election but Donald Trump’s COVID diagnosis throws a curveball.

There is every chance that Trump’s diagnosis will improve his ratings. With one month to go before voters hit the polls this could be a stumbling block for the ‘Biden trade’ going into the election.

At the same time, Trump now seems more focused on getting a stimulus bill approved and Nancy Pelosi also said that the odds of it passing had improved since Trump’s visit to the hospital. This could be another vote gainer for Trump.

On the other hand, economic fundamentals look weak and the chance of a vicious second wave is high. This will weigh on US stocks especially those that are already overpriced or vulnerable to increased social distancing and lockdowns. However, a new stimulus bill changes the dynamic totally and would likely see a big move back into US equities as investors overlook the longer-term economic picture once again.

Outlook

A lot depends on a potential stimulus. If a bill is passed, it would likely put a rocket up US stocks and we could see a sharp move back towards the highs. I’d be happy to buy SPY in that scenario. If the bill doesn’t go through, then I think we see continued weakness in the market that is more consistent with the longer-term economic picture.

Highly rated large caps like Microsoft and Apple could continue to fall as they move back to more reasonable valuation levels. (I own Apple shares but I have also bought some puts as a hedge).

The Biden trade (which includes green stocks, ammunition, infrastructure and Chinese listings) could also suffer this week as polls swing marginally back towards Trump. Conversely, pro Trump trades (like energy) could get a boost if investors think the probabilities are changing.

With all that said, I see no reason to make knee jerk reactions going into the week. If the polls do swing it will likely only be a small amount and the bigger catalyst is US stimulus.

Stocks I’m Watching

A couple of ideas I’m mulling over this week include short Ferrari, long Bed Bath and Beyond, long Mastercard and long Charter Communications. I will provide updates if and when I place any trades.

Ferrari (RACE)

Many of the typical pandemic short trades (cruise liners, restaurants, travel companies) are already depressed so luxury stocks like Ferrari are something I’m looking at.

Ferrari is quite a robust stock but if you look at earnings expectations for the next two quarters, analysts are predicting a rebound to pre-pandemic levels. That seems optimistic and I have a feeling those ratings will need to be adjusted downwards, in line with the previous quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond shot up last week after the stock posted earnings that beat expectations. The company has a ton of debt and has been a favorite of short sellers for some time. But positive earnings was a big surprise and saw the stock jump 30%.

This is not a long-term investment but the improvement in earnings and high short interest means it could run further this week due to short covering. This will be particularly true if a stimulus bill is passed.

Mastercard (MA)

I already own some Mastercard and am considering adding some more shares this week. The company has one of the strongest Q Scores with multiple competitive advantages. Although the stock is only down -8% from it’s recent high I am struggling to find better alternatives at this point in time. Another stock I’m considering is Charter Communications. Once again, I will provide updates as and when I decide to trade.

Final Verdict

This week the focus seems to be on the US election, Trump in hospital and a potential stimulus bill. The stimulus bill could be a game changer for stocks over the next few weeks. However, it is also a binary event which is difficult to position for ahead of time.

If the stimulus bill doesn’t go through I think the stock market continues to slide which seems more consistent with the overall economic picture. Fortunately, none of these events really change the outlook for long-term investors.

Even if a bill is passed and even if Trump beats Biden, I don’t envisage having to change any of my stock holdings anytime soon.

