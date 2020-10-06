Gold Miners M&A Valuations: Q3 2020

It's been a slow second half when it comes to M&A transactions in the gold space (GDX) as we saw seven acquisitions in the first half of 2020, and we've only seen three deals thus far in H2. However, the most recent deal between Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) and Saracen (OTCPK:SCEXF) is the most significant deal in over a year in the sector. The combined entity is expected to have a pro-forma market cap of over $11 billion. Meanwhile, the bidding war that took place over Cardinal Resources (OTC:CRDNF) pushed the 4-period moving average of the price paid per ounce for explorers up slightly, to a level that's a little more respectable given the higher gold (GLD) price. This article examines the price paid per ounce by suitors in deals year-to-date months to better inform the maximum valuation investors should be paying for companies when investing. All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

As noted above, it's been a slow second half when it comes to M&A in the gold sector, even though gold hit a new all-time high in early August. The only three deals completed in Q3 were the bidding war for Cardinal coming to a close with SD Gold (OTC:SDGMF), Auryn Resources' (AUG) offer to takeover Eastmain Resources (OTCQB:EANRF), and Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) scooping up Exore Resources for just below $50 million. However, Q4 has started off with a bang, with news that Northern Star is merging with Saracen in a massive deal to create a new Tier-1 jurisdiction senior gold producer. This is the largest deal in the sector since Kirkland Lake took over Detour Gold just ten months ago, and the deal implies a value of $256.47/oz for Saracen's ounces, a new multi-year high price paid for ounces. Despite the improved price paid per ounce in the past couple of deals, we continue to see a small divergence between the gold price and the price paid per ounce vs. historical levels in the sector. Let's begin with the explorers below:

Gold Explorers - All Jurisdictions

Starting with gold explorers in all jurisdictions, we've seen six deals thus far this year, with the most recent being the Cardinal Resources' deal closing at a value of $339 million with SD Gold getting the last bid in. This deal valued Cardinal's seven million-ounce Namdini resource at $48.43/oz, a massive improvement from the initial offer, which came in at a paltry $30.57/oz. Since revising these figures, the 4-period moving average of the price paid per ounce (blue bars) for explorers in all jurisdictions has increased to $79.86/oz, a much more respectable level than where it sat based on the initial bid for Cardinal at just $48.43/oz.

Q2 2020 Valuations

Q3 2020 Valuations

However, even after this significant jump over the past quarter due to Perseus paying up for Exore and Auryn paying over $65.00/oz for Eastmain, this figure is still well below May 2017 levels when the 4-period moving average of the price paid per ounce sat at $107.53. As we can see from the chart above, the gold price at the time (yellow line) was close to $1,300/oz, 30% lower than where it currently sits. We can conclude that junior miners in all jurisdictions are getting minimal respect from the market, with the price paid per ounce being diluted by lower-priced deals in less attractive jurisdictions like Africa. Given the recent figures, I believe it would be unwise to pay more than $60.00/oz for Tier-2 and Tier-3 jurisdictions explorers if one wants to bake a margin of safety into their purchases. These jurisdictions include South America, Mexico, and Africa.

Gold Explorers - Tier-1 Jurisdictions

Fortunately, for investors hunting for takeover targets in Tier-1 jurisdictions like Canada, the United States, and Australia, the price paid per ounce continues to sit near all-time highs, finishing Q3 at $90.74/oz. The only deal completed in a Tier-1 jurisdiction in Q3 was the takeover of Eastmain Resources by Auryn, which came in at a valuation of $67.41/oz. While this led to a slight decline in the 4-period moving average of the price paid per ounce sequentially from $99.25/oz to $90.74/oz, this isn't overly surprising as Eastmain's Eau Claire is a relatively small resource of 1.35 million ounces, which is significantly below the average resource size in Tier-1 takeovers of 2.62 million ounces. Therefore, it shouldn't be surprising that the deal was done at a slight discount to the average of $90.86/oz.

Based on the 4-period moving average increasing with the gold price this year, it is clear that investors can get away with paying up to $70.00/oz for Tier-1 explorers. However, this is contingent on these companies having a resource size of above 2.5 million ounces. It is also contingent on these companies having a median resource grade of 2.0 grams per tonne gold or higher. As we can see, companies are only getting these types of valuations per ounce in acquisitions if they have impressive grades (median value: 2.20 grams per tonne gold). For those interested in examining the grade and size of explorers in Tier-1 jurisdictions, this article is a good place to start for Australian gold juniors, and the following article might be of some help for Canadian gold juniors.

Gold Producers - All Jurisdictions

When it comes to gold producers, we saw a jam-packed first half, but the theme was that deals were being done at massive discounts to the historical average, leaving a sour taste in many investors' mouths given the rising gold price. This is because we saw Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) acquired for less than $70.00/oz in Q1, Alio Gold (ALO) was acquired shortly after for less than $20.00/oz, Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) was acquired for under $50.00/oz, and SD Gold swooped in to pick up TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) just before quarter-end for less than $30.00/oz. While TMAC's Hope Bay Project had its issues and was very high-cost, it's very abnormal to see a producer bought out for less than $30.00/oz in a Tier-1 jurisdiction like Nunavut. These deeply discounted deals dropped the 4-period moving average of the price paid per ounce for gold producers to $43.92/oz, a 70% decline from the peak of $164.52/oz in November 2019 while gold was below $1,500/oz.

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Fortunately, the new Saracen deal has significantly improved the 4-period moving average price paid per ounce, with Saracen merging with Northern Star at an implied valuation of $256.47/oz based on a $4.36 billion valuation and 17 million ounces of gold resources. This has pushed the 4-period moving average of the price paid per ounce up to $91.17/oz, which is still off its highs, but at a more respectable figure. The good news that has stemmed from this deal is that there is a clear divide in the valuation paid per ounce, and that divide is now quite obvious: suitors want Tier-1 jurisdictions and low-cost projects. If investors are selective when choosing their investments in the gold producer space, they can hope to see their producers acquired for over $200.00/oz. However, if they go shopping in the worst jurisdictions or among the highest-cost producers, they should not be surprised if a suitor comes in and low-balls the project.

This argument is evidenced by the above chart, which shows a relatively stable uptrend in the price paid per ounce (green bars) for gold producers from $140.00/oz when Lakeshore Gold was acquired to $239.13/oz when St Barbara (OTCPK:STBMF) acquired Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) in mid-2019. Following the Detour and Atlantic Gold deals in 2019, we saw a surge in low-quality deals with the average all-in sustaining costs for TMAC Resources, Alio Gold, and Guyana Goldfields being $1,458/oz. This figure is more than 50% above the FY2019 industry average all-in sustaining costs for all producers of $970/oz, so it should be no surprise that these suitors were unwilling to pay up for high-cost production ounces. As shown by the below chart, the declining price paid per ounce from Q4 2019 to H1 2020 directly resulted from production costs in these acquisitions trending higher.

Fortunately, the recent Saracen Minerals deal at $256.47/oz came in at a new multi-year high, confirming that this trend in suitors low-balling gold producers was an anomaly. As shown below, when it comes to Tier-1 jurisdiction gold producers with costs below $900/oz (Saracen: $771/oz), the price paid per ounce continues to trend higher. During 2016, the price paid per ounce while we sat at a $1,300/oz gold price was $140.00/oz. Currently, at $1,895/oz, the price paid per ounce has hit a new high of $256.47/oz. This is great news for investors separating the wheat from the chaff and buying quality producers in safe jurisdictions with attractive assets. There are few producers out there that meet these criteria currently, but for investors looking to receive top-dollar for their producers in an M&A scenario, it clearly pays to focus on 100,000-ounce plus gold producers in Canada and Australia with costs below $900/oz.

Several gold names being heavily promoted on different stock boards, and many investors are paying any price as they expect a rising tide will lift all explorers. However, it's important to note that paying over $75.00/oz for explorers is a bad idea if one wants to bake in a margin of safety. When it comes to Tier-2 and Tier-3 jurisdiction explorer, investors would be crazy to pay more than $50.00/oz, in my opinion, if they want a margin of safety. Finally, for investors looking for the names that are likely to receive the largest premiums, it's best to focus on multi-million-ounce projects with low capex, low operating costs, and enterprise values per ounce below $70.00/oz. Currently, one name meets these criteria: Integra Resources (ITRG) at $34.60/oz. If Marathon Gold were to trade below US$1.50, it would also meet these criteria. Therefore, for investors looking to bake in a margin of safety into their purchases in the explorer space, these two are attractive names that are reasonably priced even though they're sitting on world-class projects.

