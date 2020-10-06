While it's been a busy year for M&A in the gold space among the smaller companies, it's been a relatively quiet year for large deals, with the most significant deal being Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL) acquisition of Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) late last year. However, this changed last night with news breaking that Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) and Saracen Mineral (OTCPK:SCEXF) are looking to combine in a merger of equals, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. The deal would create a new Tier-1 senior gold producer, giving Kirkland Lake Gold some competition for investment dollars as it's currently the only purely Tier-1 jurisdiction 1.5 million-ounce gold producer. Given the synergies between the two entities and the price paid, I see this as a win-win for both sides, and a great deal for Saracen shareholders. All figures are translated to US Dollars unless otherwise noted at an exchange rate of 0.72 Australian Dollars to 1.0 US Dollar.

Up until this week, it was looking like we might go a full year during an ebullient year for gold (GLD) without a mega-deal in the sector, but last night's announcement has quickly changed this. The combination of Northern Star Resources with FY2019 gold sales of 900,300 ounces and Saracen Mineral with gold sales of over 500,000 ounces is set to create a new 1.5 million-ounce producer, with a Pro-forma market cap of over $11.5 billion. As the below chart shows, this should lead to a re-rating for the combined entity, as we've got a larger producer that's maintained Tier-1 jurisdiction status, increased its operational flexibility, and has a massive reserve base of 19 million ounces of gold and 49 million ounces of reserves. Meanwhile, it's estimated that the deal will lead to up to US$1.44 billion in pre-tax synergies over ten years. Let's take a closer look below:

If we look at the chart above, we can see that Saracen was previously a relatively small-scale gold producer from a production standpoint, in the same group as Eldorado Gold (EGO), IAMGOLD (IAG), and just behind SSR Mining (SSRM) pre-merger. While intermediate producers tend to command reasonable valuations, they don't get anywhere near the valuation multiples that senior producers do, but the Northern Star/Saracen combination should change this immediately. As we can see, the new company will be catapulted into the top-10 gold producers from a production standpoint worldwide, slightly ahead of Kirkland Lake Gold, and just behind Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

Before this deal, Kirkland Lake Gold was the only gold producer with a production capacity of up to 1.5 million ounces annually in only Tier-1 jurisdictions, so this is a huge deal for the Northern Star/Saracen merge-co. This is because the new company now benefits from a higher multiple due to a larger production profile, lower costs than most senior gold producers, and a more diverse asset base. Most impressively, this has all been accomplished while maintaining the Tier-1 only jurisdiction status. It's worth noting that while Northern Star/Saracen will be slightly ahead of Kirkland Lake Gold from a production standpoint, Kirkland Lake Gold still has a massive advantage on costs ($800/oz vs. ~$1,000/oz).

As we can see above, Northern Star Resources was ranked 40th out of 60 gold producers with all-in sustaining costs of $1,077/oz in FY2020, while Saracen Mineral was one of the lowest-cost gold producers, with all-in sustaining costs of $771/oz. The combined entity should benefit from all-in sustaining costs near $950/oz within two years when factoring in synergies and the larger production profile as the company will benefit from economies of scale. Assuming this is the case, the merged company would be a top-10 gold producer, and a top-20 producer from a cost standpoint, with costs slightly below the industry average of $970/oz.

In addition to a higher multiple for the combined company due to the larger production profile, there are significant business synergies here, with Northern Star estimating up to $1.4 billion in savings over the next ten years. However, outside of strictly savings, operational flexibility is significant as well. The combined company will have 24 million tonnes of annual processing capacity in the Western Australian Goldfields, with six mills in the area, and seven company-wide when including the Pogo operations in Alaska. This is a huge deal as it allows the company to be further de-risked if any processing issues arise at a single mill. It also provides for the potential to make bolt-on acquisitions for medium-sized companies in the area if there is spare processing capacity down the road. For now, the company has its hands full with the Kalgoorlie Super Pit cutbacks underway, as well as the throughput increase in progress at Saracen's Carosue Dam Mine.

So, did Saracen Mineral shareholders get a fair deal?

Based on 0.3763 Northern Star shares for each Saracen share held and a cash dividend of A$0.038, this translates to a valuation of ~$4.36 billion for Saracen. If we divide this valuation by Saracen's 17 million ounces of resources, we come up with a valuation of $256.47/oz, which is the most paid in the past several years for a gold producer. As the chart below shows, the most recent Tier-1 gold producer acquisitions with industry-leading costs came in at an average of $180.58/oz, so this deal is at a more than 40% premium ($256.47/oz vs. $180.58/oz) which more than accounts for the near-record gold price.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While it's still early and we have no confirmation if the deal will go through, I see this as a great deal for both sides, and the smartest acquisition in over a year in the sector. The combined company should see significant growth to 2 million ounces per year by FY2027, and a 2.3 million-ounce production profile is a possibility in the same time frame if we see some strategic M&A at some point to feed higher-grade into the company's massive processing capacity in the Western Goldfields. In summary, I believe this is a great deal for Saracen shareholders, and a smart move by Northern Star, and I see the combined entity as a Hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.