Bacanora Minerals Ltd. (BCRMF) CEO Peter Secker on Corporate Update &Interim 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Peter Secker

Emily, thank you for the introduction. Afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. So obviously, post-COVID there have been a number of changes in the world of lithium. But the main impact that we've seen in Europe and the US and Asia has been a significant increase in spending on renewables, energy storage, and electric vehicles. And for example, you've seen Germany spending or pledging to spend over 130 billion on stimulus packages or EV electrification, grid storage, and renewable energy. And you'll continue to see government's continuing to focus on this as we move into the post-COVID world.

And recently, you've seen a number of announcements on increasing electric vehicle sales, especially in Europe and the US. Our number not expected to reach sort of 45 million numbers a year by 2040 [ph] compared to 3 million a year at the moment. So a significant growth in EV sales, really pushing lithium demand over the next decade.

And if you listen to the Tesla battery day speeches, last week you heard them talk about the significant growth in the number of terawatt hours are going to be put into energy storage over the next decade. And if you believe the numbers that Tesla are talking, 10 terawatt hours just in the next 5 years, is the 1600 increase in demand for just the battery chemicals that are used in these battery storage facilities.

And when you convert that into demand for lithium, you're seeing that almost 800,000 tons of new lithium demand are required over the next 5 years, and converted that into mines that's least 25 new lithium mines at an average of 25,000 tons a year by 2025. And when you equate that to Bacanora, we're bringing on 17,500 tons a year. So that's almost 40 new Bacanora’s over the next 5 years just to meet current demand.

And when you look at what our model is, our model is to produce a downstream product, its basically to go from an ore in the ground, so the concentrate stage into a finished product that goes into a battery. Very different to what the West Australians are doing, which is producing concentrate and selling a low value product into the Chinese market.

So whereas we have a breakeven price of $4,000 a ton to produce a lithium product. The Australians are looking at something like $13 to $14,000 a ton, just for a breakeven price to produce a product. So our focus very much on downstream, full integration, producing a mine to final product that goes into a battery.

Can you give us the next slide, Ally? And this is what's happening, post-COVID you've seen prices of lithium products starting to stabilize. If you look at the slide on - the figure on the right. You can now see that lithium prices have bottomed and you probably seen lithium carbonate Asia pricing somewhere around the sort of $7 to $8,000 a ton. And as demand picks up, the slide on the left is showing that supply demand are starting to merge around 2023.

And the focus of Bacanora is obviously to slot into that demand cycle, and to have first production out of Sonora in 2023, to meet that increasing demand requirement. So 2023, increasing pricing, increasing demand, and first production for us out of Sonora.

Next slide. And that $4,000 a ton that we talked about as being our operating cost is very important. Because at $4,000 a ton we were just above 4,000, you're seeing us cost competitive with the mines in South America, the low cost producers in Chile and Argentina, and obviously significant below the cost curve of the Australian concentrate producers.

So where the – the guys in Australia are currently either breaking even or are starting to lose money on their supply agreements will be well under the current pricing. And once pricing gets towards the sort of $12, $13,000 a ton that's anticipated by 2023, 2024, then we'll be sitting well below that on the cost curve.

Next slide. So just a quick summary of what we've been telling the market for the last couple of years about Sonora, but it is one of the largest lithium resources in the world, almost 9 million tons of lithium in the ground, with a 250 year resource life, assuming a production rate of 35,000 tons a year.

We completed a feasibility 18 months ago. We showed an NPV of over $1.2 billion and an IRR of 26%. And coming back to that cost curve. At a cost of just over $4,000 a ton, one of the lower costs in the industry, and cost competitive with the guys in South America.

We talked about the processing route as being very conventional. It's the same as the spodumene producers out of Australia. It's a product of the concentrate. It's roast to produce a sulphate and then it's leach with a soda ash produce a carbonate or hydroxide. So this is the same flow sheet that has been around for the last 100 years. And where we've been very focused in Sonora is to demonstrate that at a large scale.

So we've had a pilot plant running in Sonora for over 4 years now large scale pilot plant sending products to Asia for the last 3.5 years, and getting a strong acceptance from China and Japan from the cathode and the battery manufacturers for a high quality product that meets the 99.9% lithium specification.

I mean, we've been working on the project now for almost 6 years, from the time we drilled the first hole. And during that time, we've developed the resource, we've developed the flow sheet, we've built the pilot plant. We've also permitted the project. So the EIA’s permits or the MIA as they're known in Mexico, and now all in place.

And just as importantly, we bought the land, which lies over the project, so we actually own over 100,000 hectares of land in Mexico. That's the full 250 year resource life. As well as the EIA’s and the land we've also achieved water licenses. So we are now fully permitted and ready to go.

We talked about pricing before, but prices have now bottomed and you're starting to see increasing prices especially in Japan and Korea for battery grade products. So the hydroxides and the carbonates are now starting to increase in pricing, as demand starts to increase post the COVID slowdown.

We've got a good team in Mexico, between Eric and his project team. I think there's over 120 years of lithium experience. We've been building an operating group for the last 4 years working on the pilot plant and this team is now working with the Ganfeng project team to finalize the flow sheet and complete engineering for project start next year.

Ganfeng came into the project late last year. They came in as a cornerstone investment at the Plc level at 29.9%. And they also came in as a project joint venture partner buying 22.5% of the project. So they set [ph] both levels, with the project and the Plc. They're also one of our two off takers, they have a 50% offtake for the Stage 1 of the project. I have a 75% off take for Stage 2. So basically, there are off taker for the first 20 years of the project life.

Our other off taker is the Japanese trading house Hanwa Corporation. They have the largest battery chemical trader in Asia. They came in with an equity investment 2.5 years ago. And they currently have a 50% offtake for Stage 1. So between Ganfeng and Hanwa, both equity partners, we have 100% of the project, fully committed under offtake.

Next slide, please, Ally. So this is my favorite slide of the whole presentation. This shows the resource at Sonora. That brown line of mineralization in the middle of the slide is 40 meters high. So 130 feet high, stretches for 5 miles, 7.5 kilometers. And we've drilled it from service down to 300 meters, and it still keeps going.

So within that zone of mineralization, there's 250 years resource. We still have the resource open a depth. We still have the resource open north and south. So it could be bigger. But for 250 years, we have plenty of resource there to last us. And the nice thing about the resource is it's scalable. You can see that it's all open pitiable. It's got a very low stripping ratio. Stripping ratio for the first few years is actually zero, as we just take the top of the hill for the life of the project is less than three to one. So low stripping ratio. Its free diggable. It's a mineralization that's very similar to a shale, you can free dig it with an excavator. So free digging, easy to extract low stripping ratio, and a short haul to a processing plant that will be located about a kilometer away.

Next slide, Ally. And this just talks again, a bit about the processing route. The photograph on the right shows you the pilot plant in Sonora. It's been there now for 4 years. It's a large scale facility. And from that facility we can send examples to Asia for the last 3.5 years.

But the flow sheet just mimics the spodumene guys out of Australia, open pit mining which is free dig, it then goes into a stockpile and into the plant and we just screen it to 6 millimeter, where they just been roasted in a conventional helm [ph] at about 900 degrees to produce a lithium sulphate and then we add soda ash which is a carbonate to convert it into a lithium carbonate, purify it and we can produce a 99.9% lithium product, we can produce a 99.99% lithium product. And we've also made hydroxide in the pilot plant as well. So it's a flexible process that can produce any battery grade product for cathode or battery manufacturers in Asia.

Next slide, Ally. Janet, do you want to run through these numbers first.

Janet Blas

Yes. Thank you, Peter. So the feasibility studies - the feasibility study for the Sonora Lithium Project confirm robust economics and favorable operating costs. The technical study gave the project $1.25 billion of pre tax NPV, with an IRR of 26%. Post tax NPV of $800 million, with an IRR of 21%.

We will develop the project in two stages. Stage one to produce seventeen and a half thousand tons, so Patrick very different products and we will double the production to 35,000 tons a year in Stage 2.

The total estimated capital costs for Stage 1 is around $420 million. But as Peter mentioned, one of the key highlights from the feasibility study is that it showcased Sonora as potentially one of the lowest cost producer, with an estimated $4,000 per ton cost of production and this is for a fully integrated battery grade downstream lithium operation. In addition, we will produce a byproduct called sulphate of potash with an estimated long term price of around $500 per ton.

Next slide please. In terms of where we are and the next steps for the Sonora project. We've completed the initial investment from Ganfeng, which resulted in Ganfeng becoming the largest shareholder in Bacanora Plc. Currently around 25% shareholding. Ganfeng also joint venture partner at Sonora asset level with a 22.5% stake and has an option to increase this to 50%.

Our offtake partners Ganfeng and Hanwa will take 100% of our lithium production over the next 10 years at market prices. And whilst COVID has impacted Bacanora and our partners work has continued to complete the detailed engineering design work with GRES completing the front-end beneficiation design and engineering and Ganfeng progressing with the work on the hydromet process. And this is expected to be completed by end of the year.

Bacanora’s acquired the land on which the Sonora mine site will be located providing unrestricted access. The company has all the requisite environmental and land use permits to enable construction to commence as soon as financing is secured. And subject to the completion of the financing, we intend to be in construction in 2021 and in production in 2023.

Next slide please. Bacanora has recently announced a proposed sale of its shareholding in Zinnwald Lithium Project to AIM-listed Erris Resources Plc. A separate ownership of this Zinnwald project by a listed vehicle with aid in progressing the development of the project.

Bacanora will sell its 50% stake in Zinnwald and will contribute cash of €1.35 million, which will cover its pre-existing commitment to fund the project over the next 2 years. In exchange Bacanora would receive 70% stake in Erris and a net profit royalty.

Bacanora share in Erris will reduce as Erris would raise additional funds to accelerate the development of Zinnwald and the company would have two board representatives out of a total of 6 in Erris. And lastly, this transaction constitutes a reverse takeover under AIM rules, and is subject to the approval of the shareholders of Erris.

Next slide, please. Peter, back to you.

Peter Secker

Thanks, Janet. So just a quick summary of why we're doing what we're doing. And very much focused on Sonora, and one of the largest lithium deposits in the world. So it's large. It's 250 years of mine life, low stripping ratio, and fully permitted, conventional processing route to produce a battery grade product that's been sold into the market in Asia for the last 3.5 years to demonstrate its technical excellence.

Long life project with a strong NPV selling into a market that's currently growing somewhere between 14% and 16% year-on-year. And two really strong offtakes with Ganfeng and Hanwa who are both equity investors and also strategic partners. Fully permitted, ready to go. And we want to be in construction in 2021 and producing a lithium product in Sonora for sale to Asia in 2023.

So that's just a quick summary of the project. We asked for questions. And we've received a number of questions that we just like to run through now. So Ally if you can give us the next slide.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Okay, the first question. Considering Sonora is pretty much shovel ready. What is the strategy to complete the financing for the development of the project?

Janet Blas

As you would expect Bacanora is working closely with its advisors Citibank and Canaccord, as well as its shareholders and offtake partners Ganfeng and Hanwa on the final financing strategy for Sonora. Being a joint venture partner Ganfeng would directly fund 22.5% of the project cost and has an option to go to 50%.

The company would update the market as in when it's appropriate to do so. But it's worth noting that Bacanora has a strong cash position of $44 million at the end of June 2020, has significant support from its major shareholders Ganfeng, Hanwa and M&G and has $150 million debt facility with RK Mine Finance.

Peter Secker

Thanks, Janet. Ally, can you give us the next slide?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so the question is, can you provide an update on when the company will produce its first lithium from Sonora?

Peter Secker

And as we said earlier, we want to start first deliveries out of Sonora, two offtake partners Ganfeng and Hanwa in 2023. So basically construction starting 2021 and delivery in 2023. And 2023 has already been chosen because it's when we see that nexus [ph] between supply and demand starting to kick in when growth in the EV industry continues to outpace supply and when pricing starts to significantly pick up again.

So the strategy and goal remain unchanged from pre-COVID. And both Ganfeng and Hanwa are fully committed to advancing in the development of Sonora and progressing to meet that timetable. And as Janet stated, we have strong cash position of $45 million - $44 million and strong support from shareholders like M&G, Ganfeng and Hanwa.

Unidentified Analyst

There have been recent media reports regarding the development of lithium clay projects for the production of battery grade products. Can you give shareholders the development strategy for the Sonora project?

Peter Secker

And we do have a clay project and it has been very topical, mentioned quite recently in the Tesla battery day. And really because this is a significant source of lithium in North America. We've been working on our deposit for the last 6 years. We've been producing from the pilot plant for the last 4 years. And from the pilot plant, we frigidly [ph] large tonnages to produce bulk samples of battery grade products which have been sent to multiple customers in Asia with a 100% acceptance level.

Our partnership with Ganfeng, who is the world's largest lithium metal producer, is really predicated on their previous experience with the Nevada clays. They've been looking at the Nevada clays for a long time. And post that, I guess fascination with the clays and due diligence, they became a 22.5% shareholder in Sonora and also became a 29.9% shareholder in Bacanora. And obviously, with offtakes from both Ganfeng and Hanwa, we've got 100% of our offtake committed for the first 20 years of the project.

Unidentified Analyst

So next question is in the media there has been speculation regarding government nationalization and security risks. How can you reassure us?

Peter Secker

Well, just a little about Mexico. I mean, Mexico has a long history of mining. It's the largest silver producer in the world, and one of the largest gold and copper producers in the world. And mining accounts for about 10% of Mexico's GDP.

Over the last 30 years the Mexican mining industry has received significant amounts of foreign and domestic investment and they have in place a very well tested, legal and environmental framework for the issuance of mining licenses and leases. The President of Mexico and the Secretary of the economy of Mexico and the wider government in general have all stated that the government will not seek to nationalize mining licenses and leases that have been legally issued. And we're very confident that that will remain the case. I mean, as a company Bacanora has been operating in Mexico for over 10 years, and we've never encountered any security problems, while are working down there.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question, Bacanora has mentioned that hydroxide samples have been produced at Sonora. A lot of EV manufacturers are now looking for lithium hydroxide. Do you think it's likely that hydroxide will be produced at Sonora?

Peter Secker

So currently, lithium carbonate cathodes are still dominant, and they dominate EV technology. What we strive to do at Sonora is develop a flexible flow sheet. So our main focus is to produce a fully downstream, integrated lithium facility that basically takes an ore [ph] makes a concentrate and then produces a battery grade product that will go into a cathode. So we've made both carbonate and hydroxide and we have the capacity to make both at Sonora.

So as lithium battery technologies continue to develop and demand for both NMC or NCM and LFP cathodes. So basically LFP being a lithium carbonate focus and NMC and NCM being a hydroxide focus. As long as cathode demand grow, we'll just have to make sure that Sonora has the ability to produce either of those products and therefore meet future demand for all EV battery products.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I’ll take this question. When Sonora project is in production, the [indiscernible] profitability to return some cash to shareholders?

Janet Blas

Yes, so once Sonora is in production and is generating free cash flows and positive EBITDA, then the board will certainly consider a strategy of returning excess profits to shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, next question. Why are we spinning out Zinnwald lithium into another vehicle?

Peter Secker

And our commitment to Zinnwald has always been to realize value for it. I'm currently spinning out Zinnwald into a [indiscernible] vehicle allow us to achieve this. In order to fast track the development of the Zinnwald lithium project, it requires the ability to raise finance to fund development, as well as having its own dedicated management team. And by us spinning Zinnwald out it allows Zinnwald to achieve the full attention it deserves.

Unidentified Analyst

And the final - the final question for today, how has an is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the outlook for lithium demand in the near future?

Peter Secker

So what we've seen over the last several months is that demand for conventional internal combustion vehicles has been significantly impacted by the spread of COVID. Both as a result of the general economic slowdown, and also as a demand for new energy vehicles and in fact, new energy in general starts to increase. You're seeing a focus on electric vehicles.

And as a result, in Europe alone EV demand has increased over 50% during the first quarter of 2020. And that's significantly increased over the second quarter. Automotive companies and a number of governments, including France, Germany, China, Korea and a number of others have outlined plans to produce a focus on renewable energy and have planned to spend over $140 billion on EV production.

So I believe there's an industry shift that will continue to grow and will require producers of specialist materials such as lithium batteries to lift output. And as the demand increases, as we talked about before, I mean that's 25 or 30 new mines over the next 7 years and an 800 increase – a 100% increasing in lithium production. So significant growth going into this renewable energy industry.

Peter Secker

So that's our last question. Thank you for listening to us today. You can get hold of us anytime by email or on the phone with me and we'd be happy to answer any more questions you have. So thank you for listening and I look forward to talking again soon.