Gene Therapy Stocks - A Buying Opportunity

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX), Uniqure (QURE) and Regenixbio (RGNX) are gene therapy companies that have had their stocks hit hard in 2020. All three were trading at depressed prices but have fallen further recently perhaps in response to a tougher stance taken by the FDA on the approval of gene therapies. BioMarin (BMRN) had a setback with the FDA when they received a CRL for their gene therapy for hemophilia A. Then, Novartis received news that expanding the use of their already approved Zolgensma will require a Phase 3 study and extend their timeline by two years. These regulatory setbacks may signal a tougher bar for approval for some gene therapies. However, the depressed pricing may present an attractive entry point for new investors wishing to add exposure to one of the most transformative areas in biotechnology- gene therapy.

Recent FDA Actions in Gene Therapy

The FDA issued a CRL to BioMarin on August 19, 2020 in response to data suggesting factor VIII levels may decrease in patients treated with valoctocogene roxaparvovec, a gene therapy for hemophilia A. STAT news reported that data reviewed by the FDA brought into question whether the one time treatment would produce lasting results as factor VIII levels fell significantly. "After two years, that number fell by more than half. Four years after treatment, the average was 24.2 IU/dL, a 63% decline from the first year." In the past, gene therapy treatments were approved based on long term Phase 1 data and Phase 3 data of a shorter duration. The take home message from the CRL BioMarin received may be that gene therapy companies are being put on notice that if they are working in diseases with currently available viable treatment options, they will be required to show longer term data proving their treatments are durable-especially if there are any signs they may not be durable.

In August STAT news reporter Damian Garde provided context on the surprising BioMarin CRL after speaking with experts in gene therapy. "There was similar uncertainty around past gene therapies that the FDA has approved as to how long their effects might endure and that didn't stop the agency from approving them and that is part of what made this rejection so surprising. It seems to be that the prevailing theory as to why it was different this time is that hemophilia A is a disease with a lot of pretty good medicines out there, they are very expensive but they are pretty effective. In contrast to other gene therapies that we have seen for rare diseases (which) have been for diseases that are fatal, have few other options or are much more dire in terms of their effects on patients. It's possible if we learned anything from this it's that there might be developing two standards for approval in the minds over at the FDA when it comes to looking at gene therapies." Simply put, the bar for approval may be very different depending on the disease and whether there are good, currently available treatment options.

In late September, this standard seems to be reinforced. Novartis received a regulatory setback concerning expanding the use of Zolgensma, their gene therapy for SMA patients using an intrathecal administration. The FDA decided Novartis must run a Phase 3 study proving the safety and efficacy of intrathecal administration. Novartis had initially planned to file for regulatory approval in 2021 but this news likely will push the timeline back to 2023. This is another sign the FDA will set the bar high in diseases where there are alternative treatments available such as in SMA where both Roche and Biogen have treatments.

It is important to note that all three companies were trading at depressed prices prior to these recent issues, but shares have traded even lower since the BioMarin setback on September 18th.

YTD return

ORTX 12/31/19 13.75 10/2/20 3.86 -72%

QURE 12/31/19 71.66 10/2/20 35.35 -50%

RGNX 12/31/19 40.97 10/2/20 26.52 -35 %

ORTX 9/18/20 4.80 10/2/20 3.86

QURE 9/18/20 41.69 10/2/20 35.35

RGNX 9/18/20 32.66 10/2/20 26.52

Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics, ORTX, is utilizing a different type of gene therapy than BioMarin. Rather than using AAV vectors, Orchard has a platform based on ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy. (See my SA article for more information) Two pipeline products are late stage gene therapy treatments for MLD and WAS, ultra rare diseases. These diseases lack highly effective treatment options and patients generally succumb to these diseases during childhood. Thus, the treatment options for MLD and WAS are very different from the viable options the well served patients suffering from hemophilia have. Additionally, long term data has already been produced by Orchard Therapeutics. In MLD, patients have been followed for as long as 8 years and in WAS for as long as 9 years. Clearly, given the unmet need in MLD and WAS and the durability out to nine years, Orchard faces a very different situation with regulators than BioMarin encountered.

Orchard restructured in early 2019 and has a new CEO who was a scientific co-founder at the helm. The stock fell considerably when the new strategic plan was announced. The plan to focus on more prevalent diseases, cut staff and use a contract manufacturer rather than invest in manufacturing seemed to have sent shares plummeting. Additionally, Orchard Therapeutics' stock has fallen further recently despite three potentially positive upcoming catalysts. An approval decision on Libmeldy (OTL-200) in the EU is due by year end. In addition, in 2020, Orchard is on track to open an IND in the US for OTL-200. Lastly, in 2021, they plan to submit to regulators in Europe and the US for their treatment for WAS, OTL-103.

The company has stated they will be pricing Libmeldy at around $3 million per patient. Even treating 30 patients in 2021 would yield $90 million in revenue if EU approval occurs by year end. Goldman Sachs estimated peak sales for OTL-200 to be $260 million. In WAS, revenue is expected to be greater than in MLD due to the larger patient population.

Figure 1: MLD Foundation estimates of prevalence

At last count, Orchard. Therapeutics had $230 million in cash and a market cap of $376 million. The fundamentals of the company appear sound especially given peak sales of OTL-200 alone are forecast to be greater than the current enterprise value of the company. It is important to note that by 2023, the company is likely to have two approved products, each with peak sales likely to be in excess of the current enterprise value of Orchard Therapeutics. That suggests the shares are highly undervalued.

Moreover, Orchard Therapeutics has strong biotech institutional support including investments held by RA Capital, Deerfield, Vivo Capital and Baker Brothers who have been long term shareholders. Interestingly, Jim Simons of Renaissance Capital, who is legendary for producing $100 billion in profits during his years running a remarkably successful hedge fund, purchased ORTX shares in Q2 2020, which is another bullish sign.

All of the analysts covering ORTX have buy ratings and the lowest target price is from the Goldman Sachs analyst who has a $9 price target while J.P. Morgan has a $17 price target. Oppenheimer analyst, Kevin DeGeeter, lowered his price target to $16 reflecting "a greater emphasis on WAS as an attractive second leg for growth following MLD and a more measured view on the pace of pipeline development for MPS-1 and MPS-IIIA." This change occurred a week ago and may have been in response to the analyst recognizing long term data may be required for the MPS therapies thus extending the timeline. However, it is critical to note that Orchard appears well positioned with their MLD and WAS products with regulators. Orchard Therapeutics was trading at 13.50 in January of 2020 and is now trading at $3.86 yet is 90 days away from a potential approval in Europe which could provide revenue in 2021. Assuming they receive the approval, the fundamentals of the company do not seem to support a decline of this magnitude. The recent sell off may present a very attractive entry point for new investors with substantial upside and limited downside risk given the extremely depressed share price.

Uniqure

Uniqure, (QURE), like BioMarin is developing a gene therapy for hemophilia. Hemophilia A and B, are both well served markets, where patients have existing treatments that are safe and effective. Uniqure is currently in Phase 3 with AMT-061 for hemophilia B. According to Cowen analyst Joseph Thome who spoke to uniQure regarding the BioMarin CRL from the FDA, uniQure reported that "the FDA has not signaled the need for two-year annualized bleeding rate data from the ongoing pivotal study." Uniqure plans to provide top-line data from the study by the end of 2020 and continues to believe they can make a 2021 regulatory submission. It remains to be seen if Uniqure will experience the same standard that Biomarin did. It is important to note that BioMarin produced concerning data about durability which may be unique to their treatment and thus the reason they were required to produce longer term durability data. It is very possible the FDA may accept Phase 1 durability data as long as Factor IX levels remain robust for Uniqure's AMT-061.

Uniqure shares were already down significantly based on the market poorly receiving news that a $2 billion deal was in place with CSL Behring to market AMT-061. The shares dropped precipitously as the deal was perceived as taking an acquisition off the table and Uniqure's future became highly dependent on its early stage Huntington's disease program. The early stage of the Huntington's program may be the primary reason Uniqure may not be an attractive investment at this time, even given the precipitous additional drop recently.

My SA article published in July outlines the technical challenges in HD and why the program is incredibly high risk. In August, Barron's interviewed Danielle Brill, an analyst at Raymond James. She focused on the upside if they do succeed. The article notes that, "If the Huntington's gene therapy succeeds, she predicts a $7 billion annual market for uniQure." Obviously, this represents enormous upside and if the approach proves successful, Uniqure is in a leading position. So far, Uniqure has dosed two patients safely and has gotten the go ahead to dose additional patients in a Phase 1 study. It should be noted that Uniqure is unlikely to have biomarker data supporting efficacy until late 2021.

Lastly, Pfizer has sued Uniqure in a dispute regarding intellectual property used in their hemophilia B treatment. Obviously, the outcome of litigation is uncertain but if Pfizer prevails, it is possible they will collect a royalty from Uniqure. This adds another layer of uncertainty for investors.

Uniqure offers enormous upside if they succeed in creating the first gene therapy in Huntington's disease, especially given that a $7 billion market is enormous for a company with a market cap of $1.6 billion. Baird analyst Madhu Kumar has a $57 price target and believes the CRL from BioMarin has limited read through. Raymond James rates Uniqure a strong buy and has a $75 price target and Danielle Brill of Raymond James told Barron's she saw a 90 percent upside in shares and also has a $75 price target.

On the positive side, it should be noted that unlike many early stage biotech companies, Uniqure has a $2 billion deal with CSL Behring so there should be a very low chance of needing to dilute current shareholders. They received an upfront $450 million payment when the deal was announced and milestone and royalty payments will occur assuming AMT-061 moves forward successfully.

Risks including an extended time frame for AMT-061 in hemophilia B, the inherent risks of their early stage HD program and the additional risk of the suit with Pfizer may be appropriately weighing on shares. The price targets of the three analysts cited are likely contingent on these binary events evolving in Uniqure's favor. The 2020 sell off may represent an enticing entry point for investors seeking a very high risk, high reward profile.

Regenixbio

Regenixbio has a gene therapy IP portfolio that they license to partners as well as utilize in their own clinical programs. Partners including Astellas, Rocket Pharma, Takeda, Pfizer and Novartis have programs utilizing Regenixbio's AAVs.

The most important of these partnered programs is with Novartis who has an approved gene therapy, Zolgensma. Regenixbio reported during their second quarter earnings call that, "total net sales of Zolgensma since launch in May, 2019 are greater than $707 million and Regenixbio is eligible to receive a milestone payment of $80 million upon the achievement of $1 billion in cumulative net sales of Zolgensma." Novartis reported sales of $360 million during the 1H of 2020 so they are likely to hit the $1B milestone before year end 2020. This revenue stream is likely to increase as Zolgensma is expected to reach peak sales of $2.5 billion annually. In addition, there are 20 partnered programs which can potentially add additional revenue going forward. This puts Regenixbio in the enviable position of having a revenue stream to fund its internal pipeline without dilution. The current cash on hand is $339 million which is substantial even given a cash burn of $57 million last quarter.

However, in late September, Novartis had a regulatory setback concerning expanding the use of Zolgensma into older SMA patients using an intrathecal route of administration. The FDA decided Novartis must run a Phase 3 study proving the safety and efficacy of intrathecal administration. This action may be an additional sign the FDA will set the bar high in diseases like SMA which have available treatments. Novartis had initially planned to file for regulatory approval in 2021 but the timeline will now be pushed back to 2023. This development limits the value of lifetime Zolgensma sales and likely explains the recent additional decline in RGNX's share price.

Regenixbio has three gene therapy treatments in clinical trials but the most significant commercially is the RGX-314 program in wet AMD. Wet AMD is a disease for which there are safe, effective treatments and thus it is more like hemophilia. Investors may fear that RGNX could face similar issues with the FDA requiring long term durability data, especially given that they recently began a Phase II study using a new administration route.

Regenixbio initiated clinical trials in wet AMD using an invasive subretinal administration that needed to be done in the operating room. 73% of patients in Cohort 5 were rescue injection free which may be inferior to Advernum's (ADVM) high dose cohort which was 100% rescue injection free. However, patients treated in Advernum's clinical trials in wet AMD gene therapy have received prophylactic steroids due to inflammation which is a concern. The inflammation may be a result of the route of administration being an intravitreal injection as well as the high dosage administered. Intravitreal injections are convenient in that this type of administration can be performed in the office, but the ocular inflammation, even if manageable with topical steroids is a factor investors should follow closely.

Figure 2: Clearside's SCS Injector

The pivotal question for Regenixbio currently is how the suprachoroidal administration of RGX-314 will compare to ADVM-022. This month, Regenixbio initiated a trial which will explore whether this route of in office administration will result in favorable outcomes in terms of the need for rescue injections and inflammation. The company plans on providing investors with an update on the first treated patients by year end but long term data will not be available in 2021.

Regenixbio had a clear setback in that revenue from Zolgensma sales will be delayed and diminished. The Zolgensma setback in late September prompted Barclay's Analyst Gena Wang to reduce her price target for RGNX to $79. An analyst from SVB Leering described the development as a "painful negative" for Regenxbio, which will reduce the total sum of the royalty stream from Novartis. RGNX shares are also depressed due to the uncertainty as to whether their gene therapy, RGX-314, will produce data in the suprachoroidal administration that will make it commercially viable. If this data is positive, shares may rebound but there may be more downside risk if this administration is not highly effective.

Conclusions

Overall, for investors wishing to increase exposure to the gene therapy space, Orchard Therapeutics, which is 90 days away from possibly securing a European approval is the most compelling of the three companies. The valuation of Orchard Therapeutics in relationship to peak sales of ORT-200 and ORT-103 suggest it is highly undervalued. This is especially true given clinical trials have already demonstrated long term efficacy and safety. Shares are trading at $3.86 currently vs $13.75 in January and a sell off of this magnitude appears unwarranted when considering that in the next 24 months, they will likely have two approved products, each with peak sales in excess of the current enterprise value. Uniqure, if successful in HD, likely has the most upside of the three companies. However, it is a binary outcome and it will be a big blow to shareholders if this program fails. Regenixbio may have a significant rebound if their suprachoroidal administration of RGX-314 proves to be safe and highly efficacious. Again, this is likely to be a binary outcome and there may be further downside if their flagship RGX-314 does not look commercially competitive in the crowded wet AMD market. Investors wishing to increase their exposure to the transformational technologies these three companies are working with may wish to consider ORTX, QURE and RGNX, but the safest bet appears to be on Orchard Therapeutics.

Note: If you found this article helpful and wish to receive others, please hit the follow button.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long QURE, RGNX,ORTX