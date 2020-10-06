Comus Investment Q3 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Comus is a Washington State investment advisory that manages separate accounts for investors. Aaron Saunders is the owner and portfolio manager.

In the third quarter of 2020, our investments experienced a total return of 7.87% before fees and 7.24% after fees, versus 8.93% for the S&P 500 index.

The vast majority of our gains this quarter occurred in September, a month in which the largest U.S. indices were down substantially, and I doubt this is coincidence.