In summary, with two-new partnerships, a massive pipeline of 18 therapeutics, and cash sufficient to cover clinical costs, SGMO is a "buy" at a 1-year price target of $12.22 (+29% upside).

Sangamo's financial position is excellent with $665M in cash (1H 2020) and a 3-year CAGR of 41% reaching revenues of $102M in 2019.

Sangamo entered into a new three-year agreement worth $795M with Novartis for the research, development, and commercialization of gene-therapies for treating three neurodevelopmental disorders.

Sangamo is positioned with a pipeline covering 18 potential therapeutics across targets ranging from Hemophilia A to Alzheimer's across pre-clinical to Phase 3.

Graphic Source: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Introduction: What is Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.?

Sangamo Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) is a clinical-stage biotech focused on genomic medicines using proprietary platform technologies covering gene therapy, ex-vivo gene-edited cell therapy, and in-vivo genome editing and regulation. Sangamo was a pioneer and contains competitive advantages in the application of Zinc Finger Proteins ("ZFPs" | DNA binding domains).

Founded in 1995, Sangamo has since grown to over 350 employees producing revenues of $102M (2019) and a market cap of $1.3B. Sangamo is based in California, USA and has partnered with 6 accomplished pharmaceutical companies, incl Biogen(BIIB) in Feb. 2020 and Novartis (NVS) in July 2020.

Products: Sangamo's clinical development program covers 18 therapeutics/spheres (1 - Phase 3, 4 - Phase 1/2, 13 - Preclinical) across primarily three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases ("IMDs"), central nervous systems ("CNS") diseases, and immunology, comprising inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

In Phase 3, Sangamo is developing a Hemophilia A therapeutic (SB-525) with Pfizer. In Phase 1/2, Sangamo is developing two wholly-owned therapeutics for Fabry Disease (ST-920) and MPS II(SB-913), and in partnership with Sanofi, a Beta Thalassemia therapeutic (ST-400) and a Sickle Cell Disease therapeutic (BIVV003). Preclinical covers a wide range of therapeutics with Pfizer (PFE), Takeda (TAK), Biogen (BIIB), and now Novartis (NVS).

Customers/market: Sangamo's clinical-stage products combined have a potential market of $35.4B market (2022), with an average CAGR of 8.8%. Their highest CAGR segment is the sickle cell disease therapeutic market under the Sanofi partnership for BIVV003 at an 11% CAGR and a 2022 estimated market of $4.1B. The largest potential market of Sangamo's pipeline is the $10.4B Hemophilia A market (approx. 75% of Hemophilia Globally or 4x Hemophilia B) targetted by SB-525 and under the Pfizer partnership. Hemophilia has a 5.5% CAGR.

Management:

CEO: Sandy Macrae, M.B., Ch.B., Ph.D., has been Sangamo's CEO since 2016 upon the retirement of Edward Lanipher (founder/former CEO). He has 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry having served as Chief Medical Officer of Takeda Pharmaceuticals (2012-2016). He has also served as Senior VP of Emerging Markets R&D at GlaxoSmithKline (2009-2012), and VP of Business Development (2007-2008). He has applicable specialties in medical/regulatory affairs (both US, EM, and Asia-Pacific), drug-safety, and epidemiology, amongst others.

Share Price Change under his leadership (June 2016 - Present): +57% | CAGR: 12%

Other management updates:

Stephen G Dilly: Board member, Chair of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee, and Member of the Audit Committee, resigned from the board. (September 9, 2020)

Adrian Woolfson: Executive VP of R&D, quit. (June 18, 2020)

Search for Head of Research and Development is underway in 2H 2020

Strategy:

Stated: Sangamo's stated strategy is the maximization of value and the therapeutic use of its technology platforms. Under certain therapies, Sangamo aims to incorporate its technologies to optimize manufacturing, development, and commercial operations and for other therapies. They also intend to initiate partnerships with biopharmaceutical companies for product development. In clinical-development programs, they focus on IMDs, CNS, and immunology.

Appears: Sangamo has been rapidly expanding in 2020 inking several new partnerships while expanding its cash basis 198% versus 2019. This sheds light on an aggressive stance towards pre-clinical development and clinical phase progressions with accomplished pharmaceutical partners. Their collaboration agreements position them strategically for massive royalty revenues over the next 10-years and for consistent revenue growth y/y through milestone payments on staggered clinical therapeutics. Additionally, Sangamo is pushing strongly on building out manufacturing revenue from vector manufacturing in 2020 and cell therapy manufacturing in the following year.

Financial position: Sangamo has managed to achieve an average 3-year CAGR of 41% with FYE 2019 revenues of $102M (+21% y/y) and FYE 2020 estimates of $89.7M (-12%). Sangamo has not achieved net income or EBITDA profitability yet, but in 2017 and 2018 achieved Cash flow from operations of $11M and $37M. 1H 2020 has shown promise with +36% revenue 1h/1h growth and a positive CFO at $141M primarily from the outsized $179M deferred revenues adjustment stemming from the cash received from the new Biogen collaboration agreement. Sangamo operates with minimal debt ($0 until 2018), then incorporating $43M ($39M - Capital Leases) at 1H 2020 which represents 6% of Sangamo's large cash and ST investments account ($665M at 1H 2020).

Investment thesis: Sangamo Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) has a compelling pipeline and is well-capitalized (1H 2020 Cash: $665M) to reach milestone payments from their two new partnerships in 2020 (3Q: Novartis and 1Q: Biogen). As a specialist in gene-therapy riding the wave of precision medicine and genome targeting, Sangamo's list of accomplished pharmaceutical partnerships scrapes the surface of the caliber of their science, particularly in ZFPs. With conservative analyst expectations for 2020, it's the author's expectation of further analyst revisions upward (6 in the last 90-days). Though the majority of Sangamo's pipeline is preclinical, the milestone payments outlined below are likely to increase investor interest and provide further upside for the patient investor on a time-frame of 1-3 years. After a thorough analysis with key points outlined below, Sangamo is a "buy" with a price target of $12.22 (+29% upside).

Market/pipeline: Large pipeline of promising therapeutics

Graphic Source: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 2Q 2020 Earnings Presentation

Although Sangamo has a large pipeline (as visualized above), the analysis will focus on the four primary partnerships that are driving revenue in 2020-2021 which include milestone payments, and partnership agreements amongst others.

Graphic Source: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 2Q 2020 Earnings Presentation

Key Revenue Stream 1: The Biogen Partnership (est. Feb. 2020) is Sangamo's most likely future revenue driver in the short-term (1-2 years) representing 24% of 1H 2020 revenues ($8.3M). The partnership holds deferred (potentially recognizable) revenue of $198M (1.9x 2019 revenue) and potential milestone payments totaling ca $2.37B (all-selection of 12 targets with $925M in pre-approval milestone payments and $1.45B in first-sale/commercialization payments). Additionally, Sangamo is eligible for high-single-digit to sub-teen royalties on potential net sales of licensed products.

The immediate deferral above will be recognized upon completion of the work related to the research, development, and commercialization of gene regulation therapies for treating neurological diseases (currently preclinical). Sangamo aims to leverage their ZFP technology via adeno-associated virus ("AAV") to modulate neurological disease-based key genes with biogen having selected three already: 1) ST-501 for tauopathies (incl. Alzheimer's), 2) ST-502 for synucleinopathies (incl. Parkison's), and 3) an undisclosed neuromuscular disease target. Biogen has committed to covering costs for IND-enabling studies, clinical development and related regulatory costs with global commercialization also agreed. Sangamo will cover manufacturing for initial clinical trials for the above three targets.

Research activities will span the next 6.5-years until April 2027.

Key Revenue Stream 2: The Kite Pharma Partnership (est. Feb. 2018) is Sangamo's largest existing revenue source in 1H 2020 at $14.6M (42% of revenues) and second-largest in 2019 ($35M | 34%) with deferred revenue being $94M at 1H 2020. Sangamo has received an upfront $150M payment from Kite with potential milestone payments totaling ca $3.01B. Of the milestone payments, $1.26B will be related to specific research and clinical development, regulatory, and first sale with $1.75B related to worldwide sales-based milestones. Additionally, Sangamo is entitled to tiered single-digit sales-based royalties.

The partnership was "restated" in Sep. 2019 with the focus being R&D and commercialization for engineering cell therapies targeting cancer through designing zinc finger nucleases ("ZFNs") and viral vectors for disruption and insertion in T-cells and natural killer cells ("NK-Cells"). This covers chimeric antigen receptors ("CARs"), T-cell receptors, and NK-cell receptors. Kite will cover clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of resulting products.

Research activities will span approximately the next 4-years until June 2024.

Key Revenue Stream 3: The Pfizer Partnership (est. May & Dec 2017) is Sangamo's 3rd largest existing revenue source at $7.3M in 1H 2020 (21% of revenue) and 1st largest in 2019 ($41M | 40%) with 1H 2020 deferred revenue of $4.9M. The collaboration is based on research, development, and commercialization of the gene-therapy SB-525 /AAV-associated gene therapy for hemophilia A and ZFP-TFs to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS") and frontotemporal lobar degeneration ("FTLD") linked to mutations of the C9ORF72 gene.

SB-525

Sangamo received an upfront payment of $70M and may receive milestone payments worth $208.5M (clinical development) and $266.5M for first sale milestones. If all milestones are met, total payout reaches $475M ($300M for SB-525 and $175M for other products) of which $25M in milestone payments have been already paid out as of 1H 2020 (IND delivery). Sangamo is also entitled to double-digit tiered royalties on annual sales.

Sangamo was responsible for Phase 1/2 and certain manufacturing activities while Pfizer is responsible for further development and commercialization.

C9ORF72 (est. Dec 2017) for ALS and FTLD

Sangamo received an upfront payment of $12M and may receive milestone payments up to $60M (clinical) and $90M (commercial). Sangamo is also entitled to mid- to high-single-digit tiered royalties on annual sales.

Sangamo and Pfizer will dually be responsible for research and related development costs and Pfizer alone will be operationally and financially responsible for subsequent development, manufacturing, and commercialization

Research activities term is uncertain at this point.

Key Revenue Stream 4: The Sanofi Partnership (est. Jan. 2014) is Sangamo's 4th major existing revenue source at $2.4M in 1H 2020 (7% of revenue) and 3rd largest in 2019 (22.5$M | 22%) with 1H 2020 deferred revenue of $2.3M. Sangamo has received an upfront fee of $20M and is eligible for up to $116M for clinical milestones and $160.5M for sales milestones. In total, the programs' potential payments are $276.3M with double-digit tiered royalties on annual sales. To date, $6M has been earned for ST-400 (beta-thalassemia) and $7.5M for SCD with an upfront fee recognition through 2022.

The collaboration is based on research, development, and commercialization of the therapeutics for hemoglobinopathies focused on beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease ("SCD"). For beta-thalassemia, Sangamo will cover discovery, research, and development until the 1st human clinical trial and in SCD, both Sangamo and Sanfoi will jointly cover R&D through to IND. Sanofi will cover all subsequent work including clinical development through to commercialization.

Research activities will span approximately the next 2-years until 2022.

Updates post 2Q 2020:

As of July 27, 2020, Sangamo entered into a new three-year agreement with Novartis for the research, development, and commercialization of gene-therapies for treating three neurodevelopmental disorders, thus validating Sangamo's technology in the neuro-sphere. The agreement outlines an upfront $75M payment with up to $420M in development milestones and $300M in commercial milestones. Tier royalties for sales will be in the high single-digit to sub-teen double-digit range on sales.

Financial Position: Strong with growth opportunities

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - SGMO

Revenue/cash flow: With an average CAGR of 41%, it would seem that Sangamo has established strong consistent growth; however, early-stage biotech growth is dependent on the success of clinical trials, their associated milestone payments, and royalties post-Phase 3. This can cause the fluctuations seen, citing 2018's 131% growth vs 2019's 21%. 1H 2020 is on track for strong growth with the minting of the new Biogen partnership (Feb 2020) worth potentially +$2.37B and the new Novartis Partnership (July 2020) worth potentially +$795M.

On a profit basis, Sangamo has not reached commercialization, therefore, profitability is not expected in the short-term, though results from the Pfizer Hemophilia A program at Phase 3 may change that. It's quite early to tell, but the success thus far may present a potential profitability change from the 3-year average net loss of -$75M.

Regarding cashflows, investors may notice that 1H 2020 had a net positive cash flow from operations of $141M. This can be explained via an outsized $179M deferred revenues adjustment stemming from the cash received from the new Biogen collaboration agreement, a larger than average decrease in accounts receivable of +$31M in 1Q-2Q offset by an expected net loss of -$79M. This should not be expected to continue.

Balance sheet composition: Stable with sufficient resources

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - SGMO

In terms of Sangamo's financial position as of 1H 2020, stability seems to be the trend. With $665M in cash, primarily from the new 2020 partnerships outlined above ($350M from Biogen and potentially +$75M in 2H 2020 from Novartis), Sangamo is well capitalized for their pre-clinical work with their pharmaceutical partners supporting the later-stage capital intensive aspects of the therapeutic process.

On a liability-basis, Sangamo operates without the need for debt-financing though every June seems to the trend for further stock-based capital raises (+140M in June 2020). This trend seems to persist regardless of the cash position, so investors should be aware of it. Total debt is an unconcerned $40M including $39M in capital leases.

Cash outflows are minimal in comparison to the cash position of Sangamo with the benchmark CFO-CAPEX having never exceeded 2019's -$165M (25% of 1H 2020 cash). All in all, financially Sangmo is stable and investors should appreciate their book value per share of $3.63 (vs. 5-year average of $2.84).

Valuation: Conservative now, but upside if milestones are met

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - SGMO

With 9 analysts following Sangamo, the accuracy of the above forecast should encompass a reasonable deviation of events to be foreseen in 2020-2021. The author expects that the analyst projections incorporated above are conservative relative to the two new partnerships in 2020, particularly July's Novartis partnership. With sufficient capital to progress to clinical-stages, a deep scientific knowledge of the targets of their pipeline and industry-leading knowledge of ZFPs, Sangamo seems primed to exceed analyst expectations (6 up revisions of EPS in the last 90-days) and deliver outsized results for investors.

The model above incorporates a conservative base-case for investors to understand current valuation inputs, but 2020 base-case revenue forecasts (89.7M | -12.4% y/y) and multiples (FWD 7.91x vs current 6.09x) do not incorporate the authors expected results which fall closer to the optimistic scenario due to the nature of the new partnerships. A risk to the above valuation lies in the cash-basis used in EV formulation where cash is 198% higher than the 3-year average which may reflect a new operating standard due to the increase in partnerships and pipeline therapeutics; however, if the 3-year average cash-basis was used, the base-case valuation would reflect a -25% downside or 25% valuation premium.

In summary, the author does expect Sangamo to exceed analyst expectations reaching proximally to the optimistic scenario of 29% upside.

Data by YCharts

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months):

Q3 Earnings Announcement: est. November 7, 2020

Pfizer plans for dosing of the first patient in Phase 3 in 2H 2020 | Data from Phase 2

Clinical Trial Initiation Announcements: Kite Pharmaceuticals expects to initiate a clinical trial evaluating the CAR-T cell therapy KITE-037 in 2020.

Manufacturing facility in Brisbane to be completed in 2H 2020 bringing in vector manufacturing and cell therapy manufacturing in the following year.

Capital Raise Announcements: June 2021

Other catalysts can be heard from Sangamo's presentation during the October 2020 Jefferies's conference.

Conclusion: "Buy", but watch for clinical progress

In conclusion, Sangamo Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) is an exceptional specialist in gene-therapy that is riding the wave of genomic medicine and genome targetting through a variety of partnerships highlighting the caliber of Sangamo's science.

Though the majority of Sangamo's pipeline is preclinical, the milestone payments alone provide a significant upside for the patient investor. Analysts seem to be conservatively estimating top-line results for 2020-2021 whereas reality seems to paint a clearer upside picture. With the Novartis partnership inked in July 2020 and Biogen in February, it seems the momentum is right for this cash-heavy biotechnology stock and investors would be wise to step in.

The author projects Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) as a "buy" with a 1-year stock price target at $12.22 (+29% upside).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.