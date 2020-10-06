If Kunlun Energy sells certain assets at a premium to book value, this could be a positive re-rating catalyst for the stock, as Kunlun Energy is trading below book value.

Kunlun Energy's core net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -18.5% YoY to RMB2,625 million, due to the weak performance of its exploration & production and LNG processing & terminals businesses.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Bullish rating on Hong Kong-listed China integrated energy company Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCPK:KUNUF) [135:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on Kunlun Energy published on August 3, 2020. Kunlun Energy's share price has declined by -21% from HK$6.48 as of July 31, 2020 to HK$5.08 as of October 5, 2020, since my last update. Kunlun Energy trades at 5.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 0.80 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 6.3%.

Kunlun Energy's financial performance in 1H 2020 was disappointing, as the company's core net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -18.5% YoY to RMB2,625 million, as a result of the weak performance of its exploration & production and LNG processing & terminals businesses. But the event-driven catalyst for the stock remains intact. If Kunlun Energy sells certain assets at a premium to book value, this could be a positive re-rating catalyst for the stock, as Kunlun Energy is trading below book value.

Readers have the option of trading in Kunlun Energy shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker KUNUF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 135:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $18 million, and market capitalization is above $5.6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Kunlun Energy shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Black Creek Investment Management, and Robeco Institutional Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Was A Disappointment

Kunlun Energy reported the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 26, 2020, and its financial performance in the first half of this year was disappointing.

The company's headline net profit attributable to shareholders fell by -24.8% YoY from RMB3,143 million in 1H 2019 to RMB2,363 million in 1H 2020. Excluding impairment losses and foreign exchange gains & losses, Kunlun Energy's core net profit attributable to shareholders would have declined by a narrower -18.5% YoY to RMB2,625 million in the first half of the year instead.

The weakness in Kunlun Energy's exploration & production and LNG processing & terminals businesses more than offset the decent performance of the company's gas sales and natural gas pipeline transmission businesses in 1H 2020.

Kunlun Energy's exploration & production business went from a profit before tax of RMB656 million in 1H 2019 to a loss before tax of -RMB175.2 million in 1H 2020. This was mainly attributable to the decline in international crude oil prices in the first half of the year. Separately, the company's LNG processing & terminal business saw its segment profit before tax decrease by -24.7% YoY from RMB1,822 million in 1H 2019 to RMB1,372 million in 1H 2020.

The total gasification volume of Kunlun Energy's three LNG Terminals fell by -21.4% YoY from 8,339 million cubic meters in 1H 2019 to 6,552 million cubic meters in 1H 2020, which led the overall utilization rate of the company's LNG terminals to decrease from 70.8% to 59.3% over the same period. In the company's 1H 2020 results announcement, Kunlun Energy noted that "the pandemic and the domestic economic downturn" were the reasons for the decrease in total gasification volume of its LNG terminals.

On the other hand, Kunlun Energy's gas sales and natural gas pipeline transmission businesses performed relatively better in the first half of the year. Segment profit before tax for the company's natural gas sales business decreased marginally by -0.6% YoY from RMB2,379 million in 1H 2019 to RMB2,364 million in 1H 2020, as a +27.6% YoY increase in gas sales volume was offset by a -5.4% YoY decline in gas dollar margin from RMB0.530 per cubic meters to RMB0.492 per cubic meters over the same period. The company's natural gas pipeline was also relatively resilient, with its segment profit before tax decreasing by -5.7% YoY to RMB3,003 million in tandem with a -1.4% YoY decline in total transmission volume to 27,866 million cubic meters in 1H 2020.

Earnings Recovery Expected In 2H 2020

Market consensus expects Kunlun Energy's full-year core net profit attributable to shareholders to decrease by -6.5% YoY in FY 2020. Considering that the company's core net profit attributable to shareholders fell by -18.5% YoY in 1H 2020, the market expects Kunlun Energy's earnings to recover strongly in 2H 2020.

Looking ahead, sustained gas sales volume growth and an improvement in gas dollar margin for the natural gas sales business, higher international crude oil prices which is positive for the exploration & production business, an increase in gasification volume for its three LNG Terminals (in tandem with the recovery of the economy with Covid-19 being relatively well-contained in China) are expected to be the key growth drivers for Kunlun Energy in 2H 2020.

Potential Sale Of Assets To National Pipeline Company Is Still In The Spotlight

In my prior article on Kunlun Energy published on August 3, 2020, I highlighted that the company could potentially sell its assets like the Shaanxi-Beijing pipeline and three LNG terminals to China's national pipeline company, China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation at valuations better than what the market had initially expected. This was because Sinopec Kantons (OTC:SNPKF) (OTCPK:SPKOY) [934:HK], PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) (OTCPK:PCCYF) [857:HK], and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) (OTCPK:SNPMF) [386:HK] have recently entered into deals to sell their pipelines and other midstream assets to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, and the implied acquisition multiples were significantly above one times P/B.

There are three key factors that could determine the impact of any potential sale of Kunlun Energy's assets to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation.

Firstly, if Kunlun Energy sells certain of its assets at a premium to book value, this could be a positive re-rating catalyst for the stock, as Kunlun Energy is currently trading below book value. On the contrary, if a sale of assets fails to materialize or the asset sale is done at poorer-than-expected valuations, it could potentially disappoint the market and lead to another round of valuation de-rating for Kunlun Energy.

Secondly, assuming some of Kunlun Energy's assets are eventually sold to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation at premium valuations, the potential declaration of a special dividend in connection with the asset sale will be another medium-term catalyst for Kunlun Energy.

Thirdly, it is also important how Kunlun Energy allocates the disposal proceeds received from the divestment of assets to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, if it happens. Future investments with the target of increasing earnings contribution from the relatively stable downstream natural gas sales business will likely be welcome by the market. But if Kunlun Energy chooses to invest its divestment proceeds in new business ventures that do not create value for the company in the future, it might not be viewed in a positive light by the market.

Valuation And Dividends

Kunlun Energy trades at 6.8 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 5.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, based on its share price of HK$5.08 as of October 5, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 10.0 times and 12.1 times, respectively. Kunlun Energy is also valued by the market at 0.80 times P/B, versus its five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 1.15 times and 1.88 times, respectively.

Sell-side analysts see Kunlun Energy's ROE decreasing from 13.5% in FY 2019 to 11.2% in FY 2020, before recovering to 12.1% in FY 2021.

Kunlun Energy offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.2% and 6.3%, respectively. Market consensus expects Kunlun Energy's full-year dividends per share to decline from RMB0.263 in FY 2019 to RMB0.232 in FY 2020, prior to increasing to RMB0.283 in FY 2021.

Kunlun Energy's consensus forward P/E multiples and dividend yields are more attractive as compared to its peers, as per the peer comparison table below. This is partly justified by the fact that Kunlun Energy has relatively lower ROEs and lower earnings contribution from downstream natural gas sales (perceived to be more stable in comparison with the volatile upstream business) than its peers.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Kunlun Energy

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield ENN Energy (OTCPK:XNGSF) (OTCPK:XNGSY) [2688:HK] 13.7 11.9 21.1% 21.2% 2.5% 3.0% China Resources Gas (OTCPK:CGASY) (OTC:CRGGF) [1193:HK] 15.0 13.3 16.9% 17.2% 2.5% 2.9% China Gas Holdings (OTCPK:CGHOF) (OTCPK:CGHLY) [384:HK] 10.9 9.6 23.9% 23.1% 2.6% 3.0% Towngas China (OTCPK:TGASF) (OTC:TGASY) [1083:HK] 6.7 6.0 7.3% 7.7% 4.6% 5.2%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Kunlun Energy are the potential sale of its assets to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation at unfavorable valuations, a failure to declare special dividends in relation to potential gains from the sales of assets in future, and allocation of potential divestment proceeds to new business ventures that do not create value for the company.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Kunlun Energy shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED [135:HK] over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.