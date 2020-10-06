Between its 6.2% yield, 3.0-4.0% annual AFFO/share growth potential, and 0.3% annual valuation multiple expansion, I believe shares of W.P. Carey are poised to meet my 10% annual total return requirement.

Adding to the case for an investment in shares of W.P. Carey is the fact that the stock is trading at a 3% discount to fair value.

W.P. Carey produced relatively strong operating results in light of the continued COVID-19 related challenges to its business, generating only a 1.2% YoY decline in AFFO/share through H1 2020.

Despite W.P. Carey's recent dividend increase, shares of W.P. Carey have declined 2% while the S&P 500 has advanced 5% since I last covered the stock in June.

With Morgan Stanley updating its forecast last week for U.S. GDP to decline 3.6% in 2020, it remains key for investors to focus on high-quality dividend stocks.

One such example of a high-quality dividend stock is W.P. Carey (WPC).

I'll be revisiting W.P. Carey's dividend safety and growth potential for the first time since I covered the stock in June, discussing H1 2020 results and W.P. Carey's risk profile, as well as using a couple valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of W.P. Carey's shares, which I believe collectively justifies my continued buy rating on shares of W.P. Carey.

W.P. Carey's Dividend Remains Covered In A Challenging Time

Although I believe it is always prudent for investors to determine the safety of a stock's underlying dividend, it is especially wise to do so when a stock's yield is significantly higher than the S&P 500's current 1.78% yield, as is the case with W.P. Carey's current 6.19% yield.

As I have done on numerous occasions in my past coverage of W.P. Carey and other REITs, I will be using W.P. Carey's AFFO/share through the first half of this year against its dividends/share paid out during this time to determine the safety of its dividend.

Through the first half of this year, per page 12 of W.P. Carey's Q2 2020 earnings press release, W.P. Carey generated $2.39/share in AFFO against $2.078/share in dividends paid during this time, for an AFFO payout ratio of 86.9%.

While this payout ratio is a bit higher than the 83.2% payout ratio when I last covered the company, it's worth noting that the figure for the first half of this fiscal year includes the second quarter, which I believe will prove itself to be the most difficult quarter that W.P. Carey has endured in the past several years.

When taking this into consideration, I believe that W.P. Carey's dividend is relatively safe and is positioned to grow roughly in line with whatever AFFO/share growth the company is able to deliver.

Given that I am forecasting 3.0-4.0% annual AFFO/share growth over the long-term, I am maintaining my previous dividend growth forecast of 3.25% annually over the long-term.

W.P. Carey Produced Fair Operating Results Through H1 2020

Image Source: W.P. Carey Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation

In light of COVID-19's disruptions to the global economy, I believe that W.P. Carey produced fair results in the first half of 2020.

Starting with revenue, W.P. Carey generated $599.5 million through H1 2020, which was a 0.7% YoY decline over the $603.5 million generated through H1 2019 (according to data sourced from page 9 of W.P. Carey's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

W.P. Carey's occupancy rate climbed 10 points sequentially from 98.8% in Q1 2020 to end Q2 2020 at an impressive 98.9% as per CEO Jason Fox's opening remarks during W.P. Carey's Q2 2020 earnings call.

W.P. Carey also generated solid 1.9% YoY contractual same store ABR growth in Q2 2020 as indicated by CFO Toni Sanzone's opening remarks in W.P. Carey's Q2 2020 earnings call, which was a slight sequential improvement to the 1.8% YoY contractual same store growth posted in Q1 2020.

Factoring in a 2.4% increase in W.P. Carey's weighted average outstanding share count from 169.3 million in H1 2019 to 173.5 million in H1 2020, W.P. Carey's AFFO/share declined only 1.2% YoY from $2.42 in H1 2019 to $2.39 in H1 2020 (according to page 12 of W.P. Carey's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

W.P. Carey continued upon its strong record of investment activity in the second quarter, with 3 capital investment projects (two warehouses and one industrial facility) being completed at a cost of $148 million (not an insignificant amount for a company with ~$14 billion in assets per page 7 of W.P. Carey's Q2 2020 earnings press release), a weighted cap rate of 6.5%, and a weighted average lease term of 23 years, according to CEO Jason Fox's opening remarks during W.P. Carey's Q2 2020 earnings call.

Image Source: W.P. Carey October 2020 COVID-19 Update Presentation

One key trend that is sure to bode well for W.P. Carey in the second half of this year is its rent collection rate.

While W.P. Carey collected 97% of its rent in the second quarter of this year (per data sourced from slide 5 of W.P. Carey's October 2020 COVID-19 Update Presentation), W.P. Carey collected 99%, 98%, and 99% of rent due in July, August, and September, respectively (per data sourced from slides 2-4 of W.P. Carey's October 2020 COVID-19 Update Presentation).

This will translate into a nearly 99% rent collection rate for the third quarter, which will be a tailwind for W.P. Carey's financial results going forward.

Image Source: W.P. Carey Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation

Moving to W.P. Carey's balance sheet, the company is continuing to easily meet its debt covenants as illustrated by the above slide.

First, W.P. Carey's leverage ratio of 40.9% is well below its debt covenant of less than or equal to 60.0%.

Secondly, W.P. Carey's secured debt leverage ratio of 9.5% is significantly lower than its debt covenant of less than or equal to 40.0%.

Third, W.P. Carey's fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.1 is well above its debt covenant of greater than or equal to 1.5.

Finally, W.P. Carey's 241.3% maintenance of unencumbered asset value ratio is much higher than its debt covenant of greater than or equal to 150.0%.

Given the relative ease with which W.P. Carey is meeting its debt covenants, it's understandable that W.P. Carey's debt remains rated investment grade (Baa2 from Moody's and BBB from S&P) on stable outlooks from the major ratings agencies.

When I factor in W.P. Carey's fair operating results for the first half of this year, the favorable trend in rent collection rates for July, August, and September, and W.P. Carey's stable investment-grade balance sheet, I believe that W.P. Carey is capable of making a solid long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Although W.P. Carey has established itself as one of the best triple net lease REITs around, that doesn't change the fact that the company still faces its fair share of risks that both prospective and current shareholders would be wise to occasionally monitor to ensure that the investment thesis remains intact, which is why I will be rehashing a few key risks facing W.P. Carey as outlined in its most recent 10-K.

The first risk facing W.P. Carey is that over a third of the company's revenues are derived in international markets (pages 7-8 of W.P. Carey's most recent 10-K).

While this international presence opens up trillions of dollars of commercial real estate investment opportunities, it also translates into additional risks for W.P. Carey.

The risk of unfavorable foreign currency translations will generally be neutralized over time as the strength of currencies wax and wane against the dollar, but economic and regulatory risks remain key to consider.

Should any key economies in the European Union endure economic downturns or political instability (similar to the uncertainty created by the United Kingdom's announcement of "Brexit"), this could adversely impact W.P. Carey's operating results at any given time.

Additionally, W.P. Carey faces the risk of material changes to regulations in its key European markets potentially being imposed, which could result in increased compliance costs, weighing on the company's bottom line.

The next risk to W.P. Carey is that although W.P. Carey is in no immediate danger of a credit downgrade given its current covenant levels, it's worth noting that the covenants within its credit agreement could possibly limit the company's ability to execute on its growth strategy in the future or affect its dividend policy (page 10 of W.P. Carey's most recent 10-K).

In the unlikely event that W.P. Carey's covenant levels materially weaken and the company is barely meeting its covenant, the company may be forced into cutting back on future investment opportunities and/or potentially lowering its dividend, which could also translate into capital impairment for shareholders.

The final key risk to W.P. Carey, is that 21.7% of W.P. Carey's ABR is set to expire over the next 4 years (as per data sourced from page 51 of W.P. Carey's most recent 10-Q).

Although I have noted before that W.P. Carey has historically renewed leases on favorable terms with recapture rates in excess of 100%, there is no guarantee that W.P. Carey will be able to continue to renew leases on favorable terms, or at all.

If the company isn't able to continue renewing leases on its properties at favorable terms or at all, W.P. Carey would be unfavorably impacted first of all by at least a temporary loss of revenue on unleased properties, and second of all by the fact that the company may be required to renovate its unleased properties to attract new prospective tenants.

While I have discussed several key risks facing an investment in W.P. Carey, the above doesn't entail a complete discussion of W.P. Carey's risk profile. For a more comprehensive discussion of risks associated with an investment in W.P. Carey, I would refer interested readers to pages 6-23 of W.P. Carey's most recent 10-K, page 72 of W.P. Carey's most recent 10-Q, and my previous articles on the stock.

A Fairly Valued, High-Quality Company

Even though W.P. Carey is quickly approaching the status of Dividend Champion (the company is positioned to accomplish this in 2022), it remains important for investors to avoid overpaying for shares of the stock to minimize the risks that come with a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower total return potential.

For this reason, I'll be using a couple valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of W.P. Carey's shares.

The first valuation metric that I will utilize to arrive at a fair value for shares of W.P. Carey is the TTM dividend yield to 13 year median TTM dividend yield.

According to Gurufocus, W.P. Carey's TTM dividend yield of 6.17% is well above its 13 year median TTM yield of 5.73%.

Factoring in a reversion to its 13 year median TTM yield and a fair value of $72.67 a share, W.P. Carey is trading at a 7.2% discount to fair value and offers 7.7% upside from the current price of $67.47 a share (as of October 4, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll use to approximate the fair value of W.P. Carey's shares is the price to book ratio to 13 year median price to book ratio.

As per Gurufocus, W.P. Carey's price to book ratio of 1.73 is well below its 13 year median price to book ratio of 2.02.

Assuming a reversion to a middling price to book ratio of 1.88 and a fair value of $73.53 a share (which I believe appropriately factors in W.P. Carey's risk profile), shares of W.P. Carey are priced at an 8.2% discount to fair value and offer 9.0% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will use to assign a fair value to shares of W.P. Carey is the dividend discount model or DDM, which consists of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend/share, which is another way of saying the annualized dividend/share. W.P. Carey's current annualized dividend/share is $4.176.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. While this annual total return rate often varies from one investor to the next, I require a 10% annual total return rate on my investments because I believe such returns offer ample reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and periodically monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term annual dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require little more than data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share, and subjectivity to set a required annual total return rate, accurately forecasting the annual DGR over the long-term requires an investor to consider multiple factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long-term), annual AFFO/share growth potential, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I factor in that W.P. Carey's payout ratio is positioned to remain roughly the same over the long-term and that I am forecasting 3.0-4.0% annual AFFO/share growth over the long-term, I believe that a 3.25% annual dividend growth rate over the long-term is a reasonable expectation for shares of W.P. Carey.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $61.87 a share, which indicates that W.P. Carey's shares are trading at a 9.1% premium to fair value and pose 8.3% downside from the current share price.

When I average the three fair values together, I compute a fair value of $69.36 a share, which implies that shares of W.P. Carey are priced at a 2.7% discount to fair value and offer 2.8% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Summary: W.P. Carey Offers 10% Annual Total Return Potential Over The Next Decade

W.P. Carey's recent dividend increase was its 78th consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which serves as a testament to the overall quality of W.P. Carey's underlying business.

Given that W.P. Carey ended Q2 2020 with a 98.9% occupancy rate, W.P. Carey only experienced a 1.2% YoY decline in its AFFO/share through H1 2020 despite a challenging operating environment resulting from COVID-19 disruptions, and that W.P. Carey's balance sheet remains investment grade, I believe many more quarterly dividend increases lie ahead for the company.

Adding to the case for an investment in shares of W.P. Carey, is the fact that the stock is trading at a 3% discount to fair value.

Between its 6.2% yield, 3.0-4.0% annual AFFO/share growth potential, and 0.3% annual valuation multiple expansion, I believe shares of W.P. Carey are poised to meet my 10% annual total return requirement.

The above reasons form the foundation for my decision to maintain my buy rating on shares of W.P. Carey at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.