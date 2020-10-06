Software, particularly automation, maintenance, and analytical tools, is the real growth opportunity in electrical utilities for L+G, but the company needs to shift/intensify its focus here.

Landis+Gyr is finding it increasingly difficult to generate revenue growth, as U.S. utilities are getting more scrutiny on second-wave meter deployments and European roll-outs are maturing.

There’s a good reason a lot of industrial companies are prioritizing software and services – over the long term, it’s hard to maintain strong value generation from a hardware-based model. That’s something that Landis+Gyr (OTCPK:LDGYY) (LANDI.S) (“L+G”) has learned the hard way, as this leading manufacturer of smart electricity meters has had a generally lackluster track record as a public company apart from a brief, great run in 2019.

The core hardware that L+G offers just isn’t all that lucrative, and with an increasingly mature end-market, volume growth isn’t going to help. At the same time, I believe the company has underinvested in software tools and systems for utility customers, missing out on grid management and automation opportunities that would have been a natural fit with the hardware side of the business.

Low single-digit growth assumptions can support a decent-looking return from here, but I’m concerned that L+G may not be able to hit even those targets without a more significant rethink of its business. L+G has the resources to rebuild through internal investment and M&A, but it will likely take time to establish new drivers for the business.

Increasing Scrutiny In The U.S. And Weak Growth Opportunities In Europe

For as much as the U.S. is criticized about the state of its infrastructure, U.S. utilities have actually been quite active in adopting new metering technologies, and about 80% of the market now uses smart metering technology. Although L+G has been losing share to Itron (ITRI) for a few years, L+G has nevertheless benefitted from this adoption cycle, as the U.S. smart electricity meter market is still largely a duopoly.

Unfortunately, I don’t see especially attractive growth prospects in the U.S. market. While the 10 to 15-year useful life of smart meters means that there is an upcoming “2nd wave” of installations, utilities have faced tougher regulatory oversight on new metering proposals.

At the risk of oversimplifying the issue, regulators are pushing back harder on “benefit of use” claims – essentially arguing that the utilities are not making a strong enough case that utility customers are getting their money’s worth with these installations (as meter costs are invariably passed through to customers). With this enhanced scrutiny, “regulatory delays” have become a frequent item of mention on L+G’s earnings reports. While some of these delays will eventually be resolved, it does lead me to wonder if there will be even greater price pressure on companies like L+G as a result.

L+G’s opportunities in Europe look even less promising today. L+G is the number two player in Europe (behind Sagemcom) and has benefited from multiyear roll-outs in both the UK and France. Unfortunately, the end is in sight for both projects – COVID-19 may stretch it out a bit, and Brexit could impact the UK, but the rollout in France will be complete in a year or two, with the UK complete at some time over the next four to five years.

Beyond that, the cupboard is pretty bare. For technical and regulatory reasons, the German market has never developed into much of an opportunity, and most of the physical meter market opportunities are relatively small in terms of volume. What’s more, because of differing national standards and increased product specification cost, Europe has never been a particularly profitable market, and with more Chinese manufacturers entering the market, it’s only going to get worse.

On top of all that, Europe doesn’t lend itself to the managed service contracts that have helped shore up the U.S. business. L+G manages over 10% of U.S. meters, performing a range of functions including measurement and billing, and this is a profitable service business. In Europe, though, the regulatory environment doesn’t really support this sort of business.

A Long-Delayed Shift Toward Software

I don’t want to suggest that L+G has ignored the opportunities in software. The company has been directing the large majority of its R&D spending towards software for pretty much its entire history as a public company. That has led to offerings like Gridstream Solutions, which helps utilities with meter reading and grid monitoring.

Still, I believe the company hasn’t really made the most of its opportunity on the utility software side. Electrical utility management has become considerably more complicated over the last decade or so, with intermittent renewables creating a lot of new challenges. With EVs on the way, it’s not going to get any easier, and many utilities likewise struggle with the complexity of managing grid quality (minimizing outages) and peak power demand.

Software can answer a lot of these challenges, allowing for automated platforms that monitor, control, and optimize the network, as well as facilitate planning future generation and transmission/distribution needs. A lot of this describes the offerings from Open Systems Intl, a utility software company that was recently acquired by Emerson (EMR) for $1.6 billion, or 10x trailing revenue (versus L+G’s <1 trailing EV/revenue).

There are still opportunities here. While much larger companies like ABB (ABB), GE (GE), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) have been investing in grid software, only about one-third of developed country utilities use advanced distribution management systems, and I don’t believe the share in energy management systems (which manage the flow of power from plants to distribution systems) is substantially larger. With utilities inevitably adding more renewables to their grids and seeing new demands from EV charging, commercial building automation, and industrial automation, I expect increasing demand.

Whether L+G can play here remains to be seen. It takes time to build systems that utilities will trust. There are other opportunities as well, though. Itron’s Silver Spring Networks was an early mover in IoT-based managed service offerings, and there are opportunities here as well for L+G in other utility markets like gas and water.

The Outlook

I don’t see a particularly worthwhile future in the hardware side of L+G’s business. It will likely always be a part of the business, and it can facilitate software and service offerings, but it cannot support an attractive long-term growth story on its own. With that, I want to see a more definitive pivot towards software offerings, and particularly software offerings built around solving the most pressing issues of utilities (automation/grid management, predictive maintenance, analytics, et al).

As is, I expect L+G to generate low single-digit revenue growth (mid single-digit growth if you use this fiscal year as the starting point). I don’t see the business as currently constructed producing double-digit FCF margins on a sustained basis, and I’m only looking for low single-digit long-term FCF growth (mid single-digit with this year as the starting point). Obviously, a bigger mix skew towards software would meaningfully change the margin potential, as well as the overall revenue growth potential.

L+G is due to report fiscal first half results later this month (October 28). I expect to hear about more regulatory and COVID-19 delays, though I would hope to hear that the COVID-19 challenges are fading. I don’t really expect to hear a lot about a potential software transformation, but that would be a positive.

The Bottom Line

L+G has been a long-term underperformer and there has been significant management turnover this year. While the company’s large installed base in smart meters does give it visibility with utility customers, I believe L+G needs to find a way to transition beyond relatively low-margin hardware and toward value-added software and services. The shares do look undervalued now (about 10% to 20% undervalued), but I think investors buying in today basically need to make a leap of faith that L+G will strive to do more than just improve its existing business, as I don’t think metering and metering-related software and services can drive a meaningfully better future for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.