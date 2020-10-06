The company seems to have one of the top if not the best product in its market, but is still overcoming Covid-19 impacts.

"AMNESTY, n. The state's magnanimity to those offenders whom it would be too expensive to punish.”― Ambrose Bierce

Today, we look at a company I had never heard of before until recently. A full investment analysis on this aesthetic medical device maker follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) is a Costa Rican-based medical technology company that IPO’d in 2018. The firm is focused on women’s health, currently developing products for the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market. The company has a portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants that go by brand name Motiva Implants. In addition to the implant products, the company’s portfolio consists of the Divina 3D Simulation System and other products and services. Establishment Labs Holdings has a market capitalization of roughly $440 million and trades for around $18.50 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Motiva Implants:

Motiva Implants are 6th generation silicone gel-filled breast and gluteal implants. The implants are currently for sale in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or Establishment’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant clinical trial in the United States in April of 2018. The trial recently reached its halfway point in the two-year endpoint of the protocol for the aesthetic cohorts, and the company expects to start collecting data for a submission to the FDA around this time next year.

In addition, the company, despite Covid-19, has continued to activate new trial sites and recently completed enrollment in the revision reconstruction sub-cohort. The United States is the largest breast implant market in the world. Another large market yet to be tapped is China. The firm recently passed their latest round of testing in China and are working on their regulatory submission.

So, what makes the implants superior to what’s currently found on the market? The value proposition for Motiva Implants is multifold. Firstly, the surface texture and composition of the implant is a defining difference. The implants have a smooth surface and are created by a proprietary manufacturing process that eliminates the need for substances that are foreign to the human body like salt and sugar. These advancements, over the current textured implants that use salt and sugar, result in less complications like tissue irritation and inflammation.

Second, the TrueMonobloc technology creates a highly elastic, whole-structure implant. This means better durability, and the increased elasticity allows for a smaller incision to place the implant in the body. Third, the gel used, regardless of firmness level, is highly cohesive. This is important because in the event of an implant rupture the gel migration is minimized, which lowers the chance of further health complications.

Fourth, the viscosity of the gel and Anatomical TrueFixation technology allows for a natural-looking and acting teardrop-shaped implants that move with the woman’s body in a natural way. Currently, 80% of implants are round. The company believes there is a large unmet demand for teardrop implants that haven’t been filled due to the current teardrop implants limitations that stem from the use of a hard shell.

Lastly, each implant has Q Inside Technology which is a 12mm chip placed inside the implant. This allows a surgeon to use a specialized tool to get detailed information and any guarantees that the implant may come with such as an implant rupture guarantee. In addition to the core differences that Motiva implants compete on, the company has and is developing a variety of tools and procedures to further enhance the quality of the experience.

One example is the company’s Motiva MinimalScar procedure that enables surgeons to insert Motiva Implants using incisions as small as 2.5 cm… roughly half the size of the current industry standard. The unique properties of the implants paired with proprietary technology like the company’s insertion sleeve makes such a procedure possible.

The big news of late was the announcement in early August that the firm has entered into a definitive agreement with their Italian distributor to transition to a direct sales force in that market. Italy is the fifth largest country in the world for breast augmentation procedures, and the transition to direct sales is seen as a key move in order to generate long-term profitable growth. The company has already established a direct sales presence in France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and several additional countries.

Source: Company Presentation

The company was hit fairly hard by Covid-19; however, management sees important markets like Brazil coming back. The firm expects to return to the pre-pandemic sales growth rates in the near future. Moving forward, the firm is focused on driving innovation and sales. On the innovation front, one such example is the company’s Motiva Flora tissue expander. The firm received a CE mark in the second quarter.

Motiva Flora tissue is key to extending the company’s presence into the breast reconstruction market. Early patient experience has just begun, and premarketing activities are underway in preparation for a commercial launch in Europe in early 2021. Furthermore, for Motiva Mia, the minimally invasive breast augmentation procedure, clinical cases have resumed in Asia. On the sales front, MotivaEdge online training programs and seminars are attracting and educating surgeons. Additionally, the company is leveraging their digital tools and social media presence to educate and raise brand awareness with women who are looking to make the leap.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of June 30th, 2020, Establishment Labs Holdings had cash and cash equivalents of $86.3 million. Research and development expenses for the second quarter were $2.3 million, compared to $4 million in Q2 of 2019. Selling, General and administrative expenses were $14.4 million in the quarter, compared to $18.3 million in the same quarter of 2019. The company did $10.4 million in revenue for the quarter, compared to $21.6 million in 2019. Due to Covid-19, countries curtailed non-essential activities like elective medical procedures, which hurt revenue. Overall, the company reported a net loss of $10.4 million, compared to a net loss of $9 million in Q2 of 2019.

The company is sparsely covered on Wall Street. The current consensus price target on Wall Street is just under $25.00 a share. BTIG reiterated its Buy rating and $33 price target on September 21st. On August 27th, UBS initiated coverage with a buy rating and an identical $33 price target. The analyst at UBS is bullish on the company’s prospects. He sees the company as a standout in the market on multiple fronts, “superior safety performance, better aesthetics, and customer experience." Furthermore, the analyst sees the concerns around textured implant safety and the Allergan recall as beneficial to ESTA’s next-generation smooth surfaces. Finally, on May 14th, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $20 price target.

Verdict

This was an interesting name to research as I have done little analysis on this niche of the market. The company does seem to be a potentially best of breed product on the market. The firm should benefit as global economy gains traction as the Covid-19 pandemic ebbs.

That said, the stock is up nearly 150% since the March meltdown lows (which lasted a brief second for this stock) and is hitting up against most analyst price targets even as its business has not yet recovered from Covid-19 impacts. Improving conditions seem mostly all priced in here at current trading levels. Therefore, we are passing on any investment recommendation on this name at this time.

"You cannot have a society of angels except in heaven”― Michela Wrong

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Join our community by clicking on our logo below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.