Because of this, some analysts are beginning to question the ability of Mr. Stankey and the company to maintain the very cushy dividend payment.

Mr. Stankey and his management team, in over three months, have not put together a future vision for the company, and, as a consequence, have not received shareholder support.

John Stankey took over the reins at AT&T on July 1, 2020, and the stock price has continued to decline, even with a dividend yield in excess of 7.00 percent.

John Stankey became the CEO of AT&T (NYSE: T) on July1, 2020. The price of a share of AT&T stock was $29.90. Note that AT&T had closed at $38.18 on March 4, before the stock market drop in March.

On September 3, 2020, I posted a relatively negative article on AT&T. The stock closed at $29.59 on that day. Oh, and the S&P 500 stock index had closed the day before at it latest historical high of 3,581.

On October 5, 2020, the stock price opened in the morning around $28.60.

The stock price of AT&T seems to be going nowhere.

It seemed to me, that September day, that John Stankey and AT&T did not really have a story to tell and, as a consequence, it seemed as if they were going nowhere.

And, there does not seem to be any other leadership surfacing elsewhere in the company. This does not hold up well for the long term. Companies need a long-term vision. Companies need people stepping up to drive this vision forward. Shareholders and potential shareholders need some kind of an image to hold onto as the company moves further and further into the information age.

What Was Keeping The Stock Price Up?

As time has continued to move on, one keeps coming back and back to the question, what keeps the price of AT&T’s stock as high as it is?

The very quick response given by a lot of people: Well, AT&T pays a fabulous dividend and they will keep on buying AT&T stock to get this return.

Drew FitzGerald writes in the in the Wall Street Journal that the “fabulous dividend” is coming under some question.

"AT&T’s annual dividend yield, which reflects that annual dividend paid per share divided by its prices, has surged above 7 percent after trading about 6 percent or lower for most of the past decade. That high ratio suggests investors aren’t confident the stock can keep growing with the dividend.”

It should also be reported that a little earlier AT&T had a stock buyback plan. It has since discontinued that effort.

But, Mr. FitzGerald closes out his article with the following stunning statement made by Mr. Stankey: That high yield...

“...doesn’t make sense to me, and I can only conclude we must not have carried the day in people believing in that regard. But the decision to get to this place was a conscious one.”

Is this an admission that Mr. Stankey and AT&T have come up short? That they have not gotten their message across?

This attitude leaves me short, as I think it would AT&T shareholders... or potential shareholders. The future of the company and the future of the stock price cannot just rest on an effort to keep the dividend at a high level.

If the vision of the company is not there, if a coherent performance of the company is not there, eventually the dividend payout will not be there. To be a top flight company in this new era, the commitment to the longer-run must be there... and I don't see it.

This Is A CEO Problem

This, to me, is a CEO problem.

Mr. Stankey has only been CEO for a little over three months.

But, in that time, Mr. Stankey has not been able to create any kind of coordinated vision for AT&T. It is the responsibility of the CEO to create the "culture" of the organization. And, this doesn't seem to be happening.

This was a part of what my post of September 3 was about. I wrote:

"It seems as if the AT&T management just does not have what it takes to move from a “legacy" organization….” "The company is just not prepared to move on into the modern world.”

And, Mr. FitzGerald gives out the same vibrations in his WSJ article. In fact, Mr. FitzGerald’s article, in my mind, paints a picture of confusion. The leadership of the company just doesn’t really know where to go. Mr. Stankey is quoted:

"There’s nothing that’s sacred anywhere in the business.”

Whoa!

So everything is, in essence, “on the line,” but you, Mr. Stankey, don’t have a picture of what the company might look like because you can dispose of any asset?

No wonder that investors are not interested in AT&T stock.

Similar To GE?

There have been similar stories coming out of General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE). I have written about the problems that Larry Culp has had in trying to turn GE around. He, too, in my estimation has not been able to craft a vision for the company’s future and, as a consequence, has had problems conveying any sense of direction for the organization.

As a consequence, the GE stock price has not done well. Mr. Culp became CEO of GE in October 2018. At the start of the month, GE stock traded above $13.00. On January 2, 2020, the stock closed at $11.93.

On the morning of October 5, 2020, General Electric's stock opened around $6.40.

Yes, General Electric has been hit by some very bad economic times, but, as we know, the stock market has hit new historic highs as late as September 2, 2020. Mr. Culp has failed to develop any kind of vision for the future of GE and the stock market, in my mind, is punishing him for this.

AT&T Going Forward

In order to keep the focus on keeping the dividend at its current level, AT&T has not only stopped buying back its stock, but it has also been able to reduce some of its debt. The company has reduced its debt by about $30 billion and has bought back other bonds so as to reduce near-term obligations.

But, this only buys time… time, that Mr. Stankey and the rest of management should use to develop the company’s vision.

As stated above, this is the longer-term issue of how AT&T is going to evolve into the future. Right now, I get no picture to focus upon.

And, as I have reported above, given Mr. FitzGerald's picture of the company, the top management of AT&T doesn’t really seem to know where it wants to go. How can investors "buy on" to a company, if this vision is missing.

And, in this day and age, that could be deadly. As I wrote in my earlier article,

"The transformation necessary to compete in the 21st century is still not there.”

Investors need to keep an eye on their investment here because as Mr. FitzGerald writes:

"…investors aren’t confident the stock can keep growing with the dividend.” "Can potential investors just buy onto the dividend yield? Well, yes, they can, but they need to be aware of the longer-term concern about the dividend payment now being expressed."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.