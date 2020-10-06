The Month In Closed-End Funds: September 2020

Summary

For the first month in six, equity CEFs on average posted negative returns, declining 2.56% on a NAV basis for September.

While for the sixth month running, fixed income CEFs witnessed returns in the black (+0.02%).

Only 12% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 11% of equity CEFs and 14% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Real Estate Funds (-0.46%) mitigated losses better than the other equity classifications in the CEF universe for September.

The domestic taxable bond CEFs (+0.30%) macro-group posted the strongest plus-side returns in the CEF universe for September.