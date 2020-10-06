This content is not fact checked reviewed or regulated, and some creators are paid handsomely (estimated well over six figures) for their content.

After the Cybertruck was announced, a business-oriented video about the truck went viral and consequently built a strong following for hyper-bullish Tesla content.

Elon Musk has created a fanbase that will challenge and humiliate any Tesla bear with videos getting hundreds of thousands of views.

Introduction

In the Netflix (NFLX) documentary "The Social Dilemma", data-driven tech companies with machine-learning algorithms are brought to the spotlight. The algorithms are accused of polarizing society by showing unique content that each user is most likely to be engaged with. For better or worse, users are guided down very specific and very deep rabbit holes. Maybe you'll be recommended educational content or gaming videos, or maybe you'll be drawn towards a rabbit hole that will convince you to invest in Tesla (TSLA) because "it will become the most valuable company in the world."

I believe Tesla fans and investors have leveraged social media platforms to convince large numbers to believe Tesla will become the most valuable company in the world. Maybe they will be right.

I'm not implying that these investors/creators are intentionally gaming the algorithm to pump the stock and get a good ROI. Instead, they genuinely believe Tesla is going to be worth trillions and the people drawn into these rabbit holes become just as convinced by the strong, often rarely refuted arguments. I mean, the algorithm wouldn't waste its time recommending hyper bullish Tesla content to critics such as Jim Chanos or Montana Skeptic, right?

Such content around Tesla has gained tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of views across multiple social media platforms. Add to that the ease of smartphone trading apps (those pay creators for referrals) and stimulus checks being used on stocks, and it's no wonder Tesla replaced Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as the top stock among millennials. One YouTuber even shared his story of buying Tesla stock using millions in margin.

Many creators argue that this is a 10+ year story stock and that they have no plans to sell anytime soon. With arguments like that being viewed millions of times, I can only imagine that the impact that they've had has been huge.

The real kicker though is that many of these creators are getting paid. No, not by Elon Musk or Tesla; they sell ads. This includes YouTube creators and fan-based publications such as Tesmanian and Teslarati that often receive retweets by Elon Musk. With recognition from Elon Musk and support from a strong fanbase, there's an incentive to create positive content about Tesla. Unfortunately, these claims reach millions without being fact checked or regulated.

Just a few years ago when Tesla was worth about as much as General Motors (NYSE:GM), short sellers were accused of dragging down the stock. Short interest was high and Elon Musk attacked short sellers directly. He had direct conversations with them on Twitter, said that short selling should be illegal, and after a meteoric rise in the stock, a physical pair or short shorts became available for sale on the Tesla merchandise store.

Yet, today, the opposite is true as Tesla bulls and "super fans" are carrying the stock. Across all of social media, Elon Musk has leveraged social media and his following to create the perfect image of him and his company. Electrek even reported that Tesla's PR department, for the most part, has been dissolved. So, whether you choose to invest in the stock, or bet against it. That's what you're up against. Here's how it all got started.

The YouTube algorithm shapes content creation

Although the algorithms are designed to provide a better user experience, creators are financially dependent on adapting to it. If they don't adapt, they risk falling into obsolescence. In some cases, creators can completely crack the algorithm on a technical level, but in most cases though, creators simply follow the algorithm as closely as possible. So, whether it's the topic, video length, title, thumbnail, or even a call to action (like and subscribe!), creators closely monitor what works and make content around their best guess at working the algorithm.

Creating the TSLA rabbit hole

Last year, someone released a video about the Cybertruck that likely showed up on anyone's homepage that had any interest in Tesla and its stock.

It had all the traits to be considered a "banger". The creator was charismatic, confident, and had an engaging script on a hot topic. At 10 minutes, it was an ideal length for a YouTube video and the title and thumbnail were eye-catching. In a few weeks, it passed a million views and here's a powerful message from the video:

From a Tesla Investor's point of view, this is great news. For existing automakers, the message is clear: copy Cybertruck or go bankrupt.

Tesla has always been a popular company and there are videos featuring the cars with greater popularity, but from a business perspective, this is the first time I've seen a video go viral. This sparked a whole new category for aspiring creators to take part of.

Following the algorithm

Unless creators find a way for the algorithm to follow their content (i.e. a viral video), they will typically find a way to follow the algorithm because that's where the money is. Previously, Steven Mark Ryan created relationship advice content on YouTube under his own name, which has over 100 videos but less combined views than his single Cybertruck video. Not surprisingly, he hasn't made another relationship video since.

To date, Steven's 10-month old Solving the Money Problem channel has over 16 million views and an estimated annual earnings of up to $172k from YouTube ad revenue alone.

I believe that with Steven's Cybertruck video, he created a new category for not only himself, but for other aspiring creators to follow: business-related Tesla content. Although channels such as HyperChange and Financial Education were already heavily exposed to this genre, the demand for this type of content exploded following Steven's success.

For channels unlike Financial Education that don't have a well-established subscriber base, creating content that does not relate to Tesla is risky as these videos may not experience the same level of exposure. It can take tens of hours to create even the simplest video and losing the recommendation of the algorithm can be disappointing. Unfortunately, this can lead creators to focus on what works best for the algorithm, even if it conflicts with their true passions.

Unregulated "Celebrity" Endorsements of Tesla Stock

Last weekend, the SEC Tweeted: "It's never a good idea to invest in something just because someone famous says it's a good investment." On YouTube, Reddit, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, there are hundreds of creators that produce content focused on Tesla and many of them focus exclusively on Tesla's stock. If I had to take a guess; your average Robinhood investor spends more time reading the WallStreetBets subreddit or watching coverage of the stock market from YouTube than CNBC.

On YouTube, as discussed, there's a financial incentive to create content and when it comes to Tesla, there's a greater reward for those who are bullish than bearish. Bearish content will simply be ignored, undermined, disliked, and the algorithm will never show the average user this type of content. After all, it's tough to go against the world's most popular CEO who stands by the idea that his sole mission in life is to improve humanity.

So, what are some of these channels and what are they saying? There are likely hundreds of channels and I can only think of a few off the top of my head. Below are a number of channels with noteworthy subscribers, many who are investors in Tesla and produce content about the company on a regular basis. I've included some interesting things I've heard from their videos recently.

Meet Kevin (870k subscribers)

In a recent video, Kevin laid out a speculative model with Tesla generating over a trillion in revenue and having a post-split stock price of $4889.23 (source)

Financial Education (570k subscribers)

Agrees that Tesla is overvalued today, but believes Tesla will be worth significantly more in the next five years; estimates $150B in annual revenues by 2025. Much respect to Jeremy as he is very consistent in stating that these are his opinions. (source)

Solving The Money Problem (144k subscribers)

Tesla has won the decade. This is why I'm pouring every spare cent that I have into the company. (source)

HyperChange (113k subscribers)

I actually deep down think Tesla is going to $10T (source)

Tesla Daily (96k subscribers; also a partner with The Street)

Tesla announced, in great detail, their exact plan to become the most valuable company in the world (source)

Cargains Academy (60k subscribers)

It's just a matter of time before GM and Ford go bankrupt (source)

Dave Lee on Investing (52k subscribers)

I think it will push Tesla forward to eventually become the largest auto manufacturer in the world by production volume

Tom Nash (40k subscribers)

If you're a long-term investor, you really need to consider investing in Tesla (source)

Other noteworthy Tesla channels that have a focus on Tesla's stock:

Chicken Genius Singapore (137k subscribers)

Electrified (30k subscribers)

Now You Know (226k subscribers)

This is just YouTube. One day, I was browsing TikTok and came across a video with over 3 million views and over 500k likes featuring Tesla stock and the then-upcoming stock split. She shared her investment experience with Tesla and how the stock split would make it more affordable to buy.

The algorithm doesn't fact check

The algorithm does not consider whether these creators are factually correct or whether the content is responsible. It will simply find content that matches user's unique profiles based on what it calculates to having the highest probability of engagement. There's just too much content for YouTube to fact check and regulate, which can lead to videos like this example, which has nearly 500,000 views despite making a highly inaccurate statement:

Tesla just got their four quarters in a row with profit and this is very important because they will now get into the S&P 500. This is very important because that means that the S&P 500 will have to buy 25 million shares in the company. That means they will have to pay Tesla about $34B. And they already have $8.6B in the bank, so they will have over $40B in the bank when this is done.

The video has a high like-to-dislike ratio of 93%, implying that there's likely a large group of people gobbling up this information as facts.

Conclusion

Elon Musk may be disappointed by how the press portrays him, but he's managed to gain complete control over the world's image of him and his companies. He makes strong connections with fans and retail investors meanwhile avoiding the press. Instead of spending any time with the press, he's spent over three hours on a podcast with his biggest fans and retail investors. Even last week when interviewed by Kara Swisher, he threatened to end the podcast after his views on the pandemic were questioned.

With typical retail investors, questions can be more exciting (VTOL jets!) but rarely are the questions tough or critical of the business. I mean, is anyone ever going to ask him about his promises on Full Self Driving, and why he's been selling the feature since October of 2016, including on leases that have already been returned?

With hundreds of creators earning money to create positive content for Tesla, it's no wonder why there are now millions of new fans and investors of the company. Elon Musk isn't selling his shares anytime soon, and neither are many of the die-hard fans that promote Tesla and its stock. In fact, many of them are buying more and adding to the dips. Should Tesla manage to be included into the S&P 500, this could leave a significant portion of the float untouched indefinitely.

I'm not sure what could take down the stock at this point. Even Elon Musk has said the stock was expensive on multiple occasions. In May, he said the stock price was too high; or maybe suggesting a split. On Battery Day, he said their valuation is treated as if they're minting money, and they're not. And on Kara's podcast, he said the stock is expensive today but probably worth more in five years. Until some company is able to legitimately question Tesla's technology (Waymo, Cruise on Full Self Driving?) or product (Mach-E, Lucid Air in production?), who knows what will happen. Until then, the fans will keep growing and their voices will get louder.

So, before you buy the stock or short it, keep in mind that there is a considerable force carrying the stock. This is, of course, similar to how short sellers held back the stock just a few years ago. To end, let's have a look at some "influencers" with sizable followings and their exposures to the stock:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.