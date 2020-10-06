Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: September 2020 Update

My passive income was up 6.7% in September and is now up 10.9% year-to-date.

If you've read any articles from this series before, you know how they start...

Another month, another step towards financial freedom. My passive income rose 6.7% y/y during September of 2020.

This trailed last month's results and my portfolio's year-to-date average thus far, but as I've said before, I don't manage my portfolio with short-term and/or month to month dividend growth in mind. With September's dividends factored into the equation, my passive income is now up 10.9% over the first 9 months of 2019's totals.

Every year, double-digit dividend growth is my goal and I continue to be pleased to see my dividends increase, 100% organically (I have yet to add new cash to my brokerage accounts in 2020, meaning that it's been more than 3 years now since my wife and I have actively contributed to our savings due to her returning to graduate school, having a baby, and us focusing on reducing our debt load and repairing the damage that living on a single income for a few years did to our checking/savings account balances).

I know that I could be more aggressive with savings in terms of piling them into the markets, but it feels good to see the results that I've been able produce since Rachel returned to school in 2017, and know that moving forward, I can meet my income oriented goals without having to introduce new capital to the accounts.

When we do decide to prioritize investments with excess savings, it will supercharge the dividend growth process even further and I certainly look forward to the day when all of her student loans are paid off and we can flip the risk-on switch, in terms of increasing our exposure to the equity markets.

I like to think of my portfolio (and my family's overall finances) as a business. This helps to maintain a long-term mindset and allows me to prioritize passive income sources (as cash flows). Due to the progress we've made, with regard to bolstering our family's balance sheet since Rachel returned to work, at the end of 2020, I will likely reassess our household's cash flows and make a determination of where to dedicate them moving forward in the new year.

But, with so many crazy things going on in the world today, I have slept comfortably knowing that we've reduced debt and fortified our savings during these volatile times. This seemed prudent to me. And, being that I was still able to maintain a high degree of exposure to equities, I've been able to largely avoid feelings of FOMO (the fear of missing out) when it comes to the recent market rally because my net worth has increased nicely alongside the momentum behind the major averages (as you'll see in a moment, my investment accounts are comprised primarily of individual equities).

September Trades

With regard to this conservative mindset, I have continued to sit on the sidelines when it comes to the cash position in my brokerage accounts. In September, outside of monthly selective re-investments, I only made one trade. And, that trade was a sale.

I'll start by highlighting my monthly selective dividend re-investments.

On 9/1/2020, I bought shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) at $50.33, Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) at $214.15, AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) at $156.46, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) at $78.78, Realty Income (NYSE:O) at $61.80, and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) at $33.83.

This mix of stocks provided solid yield and dividend growth diversity. It was largely value focused, with each company trading near or below my fair value estimate.

I provide videos on my YouTube channel breaking down my monthly selective re-investments in greater detail. Here's a link to the September re-investment purchases episode.

On 9/2/2020, I liquidated my position in ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), locking in a small 3.61% profit.

Although this sale certainly wasn't a big winner for me, I was pleased to have the opportunity to cut ties with what was a rather speculative (in terms of VIAC's poor dividend growth prospects) deep value trade that I put on in February and March.

To this day, I continue to believe that VIAC shares are very undervalued, and frankly, I wouldn't be surprised to see them soar in the coming years (my fair value target is in the $45/share area). However, in today's volatile and rather overpriced market, I was looking to increase my cash holdings and selling VIAC made sense, regardless of the value that I saw, because it was the lowest quality holding in my portfolio (in my opinion, anyway).

Even though I am willing to put on speculative trades when it comes to high growth and/or deep value opportunities from time to time, my number one goal when it comes to portfolio management is to generate a reliably increasing income stream. And, since I do not believe that VIAC will be in the business of raising its dividend in the short term, the company simply didn't meet my goals.

When looking to raise cash, I felt much more comfortable selling a lower quality dividend grower than I did letting go of any of my overvalued names that are providing dividend growth and/or continue to benefit from long-term secular tailwinds. Looking at my portfolio chart below, you'll see that my "special circumstances" category is shrinking. This is likely to continue as the market’s valuation rises and I continue to bolster my cash as a risk-off move.

I originally bought VIAC for $30.45 in late February. At the time, shares were already down significantly from their prior highs and trading with single-digit multiples. But, their negative momentum continued as COVID-19 hit and therefore, I continued to average down into the weakness with purchases at $29.72, $28.37, $27.34, $25.55, $22.90, and $19.71, resulting in an overall cost basis of $27.38.

I collected two qualified dividends during my ~7-month holding period for a total return on my investment of 5.39%.

From 9/2/2020 to 9/30/2020, I made zero trades.

Total Returns

During the month of September, my portfolio struggled a bit, from a total return perspective. As many of you know, I've been overweight technology for some time now, so during a period of time where the Nasdaq struggles on a relative basis, I am likely to underperform. However, over the long term, I continue to expect the secular growth trends that drive much of the technology sector's returns to continue to generate alpha, which is why I remain heavily invested in this area of the market.

(For some reason, Personal Capital considers Real Estate to be an "alternative" instead of a sector; my REIT exposure is currently at 5.87%.)

Last month, I discussed my very large Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) position and my internal debate about taking more profits and lowering my exposure or simply letting this overweight winner continue to run. Ultimately, I decided not to trim, due to the fact that AAPL continues to meet my dividend growth expectations, and being that this is my #1 priority, I felt that there was a decent chance that by selling and reallocating funds towards another dividend growth company, even if it had a lower valuation and a higher dividend yield, that I would be lowering the quality of my portfolio. Over the long term, I think that quality will shine through (this is the philosophy that I've used to build my portfolio in the first place).

So, with that said, this month I underperformed the S&P 500 (which is my primary benchmark).

The S&P 500 saw losses of roughly 3.9%, whereas my holdings saw their value fall by nearly 5.1%.

However, on a year-to-date basis, I am still beating the broad markets by a significant margin. This is much more important to me than month by month returns.

Thus far during 2020, the SPY has posted 4.9% year-to-date total returns (dividends are included in this tally) while my portfolio has posted total returns of 9.56%.

I am pleased with this result and I hope that I can continue to hold this lead through the end of the year, which would mean that I have beaten the market during 7 out of the last 9 years.

Portfolio Overview

Core Dividend Growth 47.21% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL $25.94 16.24% Microsoft MSFT $53.17 4.45% Cisco CSCO $32.95 2.60% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY $48.81 2.65% Johnson and Johnson JNJ $113.07 2.37% Qualcomm QCOM $60.29 2.48% BlackRock BLK $413.84 2.34% PepsiCo PEP $92.39 1.50% Amgen AMGN $130.50 1.38% Honeywell HON $123.87 1.25% Coca-Cola KO $39.78 1.19% Illinois Tool Works ITW $130.90 1.03% Texas Instruments TXN $95.19 1.08% Novo Nordisk NVO $37.74 1.05% Pfizer PFE $31.94 0.85% Brookfield Asset Management BAM $33.56 0.91% Intel INTC $31.16 0.91% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 0.69% Medtronic MDT $73.94 0.65% Diageo DEO $107.91 0.49% McCormick MKC $71.43 0.43% 3M Company MMM $148.84 0.39% Raytheon Technologies RTX $61.73 0.28% High Yield 15.39% AT&T T $37.70 2.95% Altria MO $49.69 1.86% W.P. Carey WPC $63.32 1.50% AbbVie ABBV $74.05 1.35% International Business Machines IBM $128.95 1.18% Brookfield Renewable BEPC $43.86 1.23% Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC $39.19 0.99% STORE Capital STOR $22.91 0.80% Reality Income O $53.19 0.79% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT $116.09 0.65% Verizon VZ $44.42 0.56% National Retail Properties NNN $36.17 0.47% Enbridge ENB $31.07 0.29% Essex Property Trust ESS $213.83 0.39% AvalonBay Communities AVB $147.95 0.38% High Dividend Growth 16.05% Visa V $72.45 3.08% Broadcom AVGO $234.30 2.96% Starbucks SBUX $48.10 2.63% Comcast CMCSA $37.70 2.44% Nike NKE $58.75 2.30% Mastercard MA $81.40 1.41% Lowe's LOW $95.77 0.66% Home Depot HD $184.52 0.57% Non-Dividend 7.38% Alphabet GOOGL $741.39 4.17% Amazon AMZN $849.74 2.41% Facebook FB $162.99 0.80% Special Circumstance 5.94% Walt Disney DIS $92.40 3.76% Nvidia NVDA $110.55 1.53% Constellation Brands STZ $172.19 0.41% Otis OTIS $58.65 0.12% Carrier CARR $20.97 0.12% Cash 8.03% Most Recent Update: 10/2

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, AMZN, AVGO, BAM, BEPC, BIPC, BLK, BMY, CMCSA, CSC, O, D, DEO, DIS, DLR, ENB, FRT, GOOGL, HD, HON, INTC, ITW, JNJ, KO, LOW, MA, MDT, MKC, MMM, MO, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NVDA, NVO, PEP, PFE, QCOM, SBUX, STOR, STZ, T, TXN, RTX, V, VZ, IBM, OTIS, CARR, FB, ESS, AVB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.