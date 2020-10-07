Pernod Ricard is likely to still report a double-digit decline in organic sales for the fiscal first quarter, but its markets are starting to recover.

You shouldn’t go into the alcoholic beverage sector looking for bargains; there are some here and there, but generally there are reasons for those and “undiscovered gems” are few and far between. Still, if you can get comfortable with “growth at a reasonable price”, maybe Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDY) (“Pernod”) is worth a look. While the stock is more expensive than I’d like from a cash flow perspective, the high margins can support a healthy forward EBITDA multiple, and I like the multi-pronged growth opportunities that Pernod Ricard has.

Leveraged To Market Growth

Pernod Ricard has pretty good geographical diversification, and I believe that is an asset for the company. It’s true that markets like the U.S. are unlikely to provide the same sort of underlying growth as a market like China, but it is also true that the much higher average income levels in the U.S. support a more stable consumption pattern than in many emerging markets.

Pernod Ricard is the market leader among Western spirit companies in China, generating more than 10% of its revenue from this market. Pernod is the market leader in cognac with around 40% share, and cognac is far and away the leading spirit (about 80% by value) in a market where Western-style spirits still only have about 4% value share (baijiu is still the predominant spirit in the market). While the cost of Western-style spirits has been an impediment to greater consumption, it also adds significant to the cache, making cognacs like Pernod’s Martell an aspirational beverage.

It’s really not that uncommon to find a spirits company leveraged to China – the sheer force of the rising incomes there makes it too important of a market to ignore. What’s a little more unusual is that India is almost as large of a market for Pernod as China. India is a challenging market, not only due to lower incomes and state-based bans on alcohol in some parts of the country. An import duty of 150% puts already-expensive premium brands even further out of reach for most consumers, and not many companies have gone Pernod’s route of establishing distilleries in-country. It’s paying off with early market leadership, though, and this remains a key growth market.

Premiumization And Product / Brand Extensions

Regular readers of my articles are probably getting a little tired of hearing about premiumization, but it is a key trend to understand if you’re going to invest in the space. Shifting brand portfolios towards higher-priced, higher-margin products has been critical for many companies, and in some markets it is this shift towards higher-priced brands that is driving most, and in some cases all, of the recent market growth.

Pernod doesn’t quite have Remy Cointreau’s (OTCPK:REMYY) leverage to premium-and-above categories, but very few companies do. Relative to its peer group, Pernod’s 40% or so premium mix is not bad at all, and it skews a little above average. At this point, not only do I see enhanced premiumization as a significant revenue driver, I also see it as an important part of management’s 50bp/year margin improvement goal, as premiumization should provide a boost to gross margins.

Even more important, in my view, is the company’s broad assortment of products and its capabilities in brand extensions. Although China is pretty faithfully a cognac-drinking country (among Western spirits) and India is likewise a reliable whisky-drinking country, tastes in markets like the U.S. and Western Europe aren’t nearly so stable, and I believe long-term success requires a more diverse mix of offerings.

In the U.S, for instance, vodka was once the hot spirit, and Absolut made up almost 50% of Pernod’s U.S. sales. Now, it is on its way to about 18% of the U.S. mix. In the meantime, Jameson has been a steady double-digit grower and categories like tequila (Avion and Olmeca) and cognac have really picked up in the U.S.

I also believe that the ability to create new products and extend existing brands is a key long-term differentiator. Diageo (DEO), for instance, has been pretty good at this, but I think Pernod’s Absolut vodka may be the prime example of what brand line extensions can do – even after the sharp declines in the U.S. market, it’s still a top-five global brand with over a dozen variants on the market.

The Outlook

Pernod Ricard is due to report first quarter revenue on October 22. The average-sell side estimate is for a nearly 14% organic sales decline, but I think the company will likely do a little better than that – closer to a 10% to 11% decline. The Chinese market is still in tough shape (cognac exports from France to Asia are still falling at a significant rate), as is India, but Europe and the U.S. seem to be coming back pretty nicely.

Longer term, I’m looking for around 5% to 6% annualized revenue growth from Pernod Ricard. Growth in markets like China and India should be supported by increasing overall consumption (changing habits as well as rising incomes), while growth in markets like the U.S. should be driven by some reacceleration in Jameson, as well as ongoing growth in cognac and tequila. In the last NABCA data (for August), the tequila and cognac categories were up 20% and 18%, respectively.

Improving premiumization should provide a boost to gross margin, and I do see some potential for scale benefits as well in markets like India over time. Over the next decade, I expect operating margin to improve from around 26% today to around 31% or 32% in 2029, supporting double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Pernod Ricard is not all that cheap on a discounted cash flow basis, but that’s not uncommon for the alcoholic beverage sector. Looking at what investors typically pay for given levels of margin, ROIC, and revenue growth, though, and also factoring in the impact of lower rates, you can make an argument for a forward EBITDA multiple in the high teens, suggesting Pernod could be undervalued by 15%, and possibly a little more. I’d certainly like a wider margin of error on the cash flow side, but that doesn’t happen often and I think the prospect of recovering demand across Pernod’s major markets, as well as future opportunities in premiumization and product line extension can support a positive bias here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.