The stock looks appropriately valued at ~15.7x forward revenues for a company that has been proven to have very lumpy, license-based revenues.

The company still has challenges ahead: it still has to maneuver a recovery in expansion rates while bringing down operating costs closer to its long-term model.

Alteryx (AYX) has been one of the most volatile stocks in the enterprise software sector this quarter. This longtime market darling suffered one of its worst stock price crashes in its history in early August, when the company reported Q2 earnings and issued a third-quarter guidance range that implied, at the low end, growth crashing to the single-digits. This was an almost impossible scenario for a company that, prior to the pandemic, had been growing revenue at a >60% y/y pace.

Yet perhaps in a signal of how difficult it is to predict revenue for a software company that relies primarily on licenses and not on monthly subscriptions (and Alteryx's licenses are incredibly expensive, with Alteryx Designer starting at $5,195 per year per user), Alteryx reversed course and boosted its Q3 guidance, sending long-awaited shockwaves of relief to Alteryx's investors. Shares rocketed up ~25% on the news, essentially bringing Alteryx back to its pre-Q2 levels, and up 36% on the year - beating the S&P 500 by about 30 points.

Data by YCharts

So now investors are at a juncture: is this the beginning of a recovery to the ~$200 level for Alteryx, or is this a temporary, choppy lift? My take: I prefer to remain on the sidelines for Alteryx.

I continue to view the company as a mixed bag. On the positive side, I'm a firm believer that Alteryx is a best-of-breed contender in a massive market that the company has sized at $49 billion. As data becomes increasingly important to the C-suite, organizations are going to be increasingly comfortable shelling out large portions of their IT budget on tools like Alteryx that help them harness the value locked in their own data.

Figure 1. Alteryx Gartner ranking Source: Alteryx Q2 investor deck

At the same time, however, the road ahead isn't completely smooth for Alteryx. As can be seen in the Gartner chart above, even though Alteryx is named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for data science platforms (a coveted ranking by arguably the most respected software industry reviewer), there are plenty of competitors with similar products.

Execution-wise in the near term, Alteryx also still has a lot to live up to. We're not certain yet if Alteryx's guidance raise for Q3 means that the company is on track to bring up its net revenue retention rates, which have been falling for several quarters and a source of concern for the company. There's also the question of profitability - Alteryx has the advantage of being more profitable on more cash flow positive than many of its similarly-sized software peers, but will the company be able to consistently move toward its long-term operating target?

To me, Alteryx is fairly valued again after baking in all of these uncertainties. At present share prices near $145, Alteryx's market cap is $9.56 billion. After netting off the $974.4 million of cash and $714.0 million of debt on Alteryx's most recent balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $9.30 billion. This represents a heady 15.5x EV/FY22 revenue multiple, based on Wall Street's consensus FY22 revenue of $592.4 million (+27% y/y, which is even slightly stronger than Alteryx's revised Q3 guidance growth range).To me, that multiple represents very little upside - so I'd be more comfortable continuing to sit on the sidelines.

The latest updates: guidance raised, CEO change

Let's start with all the new updates coming out from Alteryx.

First up is the guidance raise we mentioned at the beginning of this article. Poor Q3 guidance was the sole driver behind Alteryx's ~20% stock tank at its Q2 earnings report, and now an upward-revised guidance is the reason driving the stock back to where it was.

Figure 2. Alteryx guidance update Source: Alteryx press release

Alteryx is now guiding to $126-$128 million in revenue (+22-24% y/y growth), far above its prior guidance range of $111-$115 million (+7-11% y/y growth) as well as consensus of $113.5 million (+9% y/y).

The question that begs asking, though: is this guidance increase enough to justify the massive bump in share prices? Alteryx's more-optimistic Q3 signals that the company's recovery from pandemic impacts has been swifter than expected, but Alteryx is still far from its pre-pandemic growth trend of 43% y/y. Back then, when the company was growing north of 40% y/y, it had been much easier to justify a >15x revenue multiple for Alteryx - but now, it's harder to make that same argument with mid-20s growth. The fact that consensus is calling for high-20s growth in FY22 indicates that few are expecting Alteryx to return to >40% y/y growth, and perhaps not even >30% y/y growth.

The other piece of news that Alteryx announced alongside this guidance upside: CEO and co-founder Dean Stoecker is stepping down from his post. Replacing his post is Mark Anderson, an Alteryx board member for two years and a seasoned enterprise software executive.

To me, the CEO change isn't a negative move. Alteryx's selection of Anderson is an indication that the company wants to make sales its top focus. In his long career in Silicon Valley, Anderson has led growth and go-to-market activities for a variety of companies both large and small, including Anaplan (PLAN), where he served as Chief Growth Officer; Palo Alto Networks (PANW), where he served as President, as well as several earlier VP/EVP sales roles at f5 Networks, Lucent Technologies, and Cisco (CSCO). Especially if Alteryx is entering a current sales slump and needs new leadership to revamp its sales approach, new leadership could give Alteryx the injection it needs.

Items to watch

Alongside Alteryx's growth trends, there remain two key items to watch going forward, both of which have heavily driven sentiment on Alteryx shares.

The first is net revenue retention rates. Alteryx has long prided itself on its land-and-expand model: that is, its initial deployment with a client may be small, but a lot of its future growth comes from that same client adding more users and modules. In recent quarters, net retention rates have declined - a big contributor to Alteryx's receding growth rates and its stock price slump in Q2.

Figure 3. Alteryx net retention trends Source: Alteryx Q2 investor deck

In a recent investor event hosted by Citi (C), outgoing CEO Stoecker was quoted as saying:

And then of course on the expand side, we got squeezed on the high end in our top-down selling motion, where a lot of our larger customers who have these bigger expansions in mind said, well, let's slow down, we want to make sure that we're prioritizing this against everything else."

Hopefully, Alteryx's guidance raise also means that Q3 retention rates can start climbing back up to the normal 130s.

The other major watch list item is Alteryx's profitability. As seen in the chart below, Alteryx has a multi-year target of hitting 35-40% pro forma operating margins and 30-35% FCF margins,, which is roughly 20-25 points higher than where 2019 landed.

Due to revenue compression in the pandemic-impacted quarters, 2020 so far hasn't produced much in terms of profitability progress (in Q2, for example, sales and marketing costs ate up 52% of revenue, while R&D clocked in at 21% of revenue; overall Q2 pro forma operating margins at 0% were one point worse than the prior year-Q2).

Figure 4. Alteryx target operating model Source: Alteryx Q2 investor deck

For Alteryx's stock to continue rallying, the company also has to show that it can make meaningful progress toward these profitability targets as its growth rates slow down.

Key takeaways

With a massive >25% lift in Alteryx shares, I think all the upside has already been priced out of Alteryx's recovery with the stock trading close to ~16x outer-year revenue. Especially the lumpiness of Alteryx's growth trend, plus uncertainties over its declining net retention rates, I'd prefer to remain on the sidelines.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.