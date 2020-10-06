The company is funded for the next 24 months, which is more than enough to get the approval for Niemann-Pick type C (NPC) disease.

FDA communication and potential review issues are not a neck-breaker, and the arimoclomol approval in 2021 is more likely than not.

Due to unfortunate timing, Orphazyme listing on NASDAQ did not go smoothly.

Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) is a Danish biotech company, which has completed the ADS listing on NASDAQ on September 28, 2020.

Orphazyme's pipeline is based around the investigational drug arimoclomol. Arimoclomol is designed to selectively amplify the natural role of endogenous heat shock proteins (HSPs), protecting the cell against toxicity caused by protein misfolding, aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction.

In July 2020, the stock traded in the range of EUR 12-14 per share but has consequently fallen to around EUR 9 on September 30, 2020 (in Europe). The fall has accelerated prior to NASDAQ listing. The unfortunate series of events created a rare buying opportunity.

How the NASDAQ listing went wrong

Orphazyme aimed to raise USD 100 million through the ADS listing on NASDAQ. The pricing should have been announced on September 24, 2020.

However, it did not happen. On September 24, 2020, Orphazyme has received a filing communication from the FDA in connection with the NDA for arimoclomol for the treatment of the NPC. The FDA communication was considered material information. This is why the details of the communications were added to the FORM F-1/A filing. Orphazyme has postponed the listing to September 28, 2020. The shares in the offering were priced at USD 11.00. A huge discount compared to the original plan to price around USD 13.13 per share (Orphazyme to raise $100M).

The recent nervous trading environment did not help either. On the first trading day, the stock has dropped intraday to USD 9.5.

The details of the FDA communication point out that the fall was not justified.

FDA Communication

The FDA summarized six potential review issues:

Continuing evaluation of the integrity of data from Phase 2/3 trial for NPC The effect of the high degree of concomitant miglustat use in Phase 2/3 trial for NPC on its ability to determine the safety and efficacy of arimoclomol, which could have potential implications for labeling/recommended dosing and post-marketing studies The proposed primary hypothetical treatment effect used in the Phase 2/3 trial for NPC to estimate the treatment benefit effect The meaningfulness of one metric utilized to evaluate patient progress in Phase 2/3 trial of NPC The timing of submission of the QTc and other study reports to the FDA, including in light of evidence suggesting a potential QT safety signal Differences among the formulations of arimoclomol used in our Phase 2/3 trial of NPC as compared to the formulation of arimoclomol to be marketed

Orphazyme states that four of six issues have been previously discussed with the FDA. They do not provide the exact details about which issues have been discussed and which were new (FORM F-1/A).

However, the company states in the FORM F-1/A filing that the FDA has requested the reports from QTc clinical trial by October 1, 2020. Orphazyme will not be able to provide these reports on time.

"The FDA has requested that we submit reports from the QTc clinical trial by October 1, 2020, and that, given the priority review timeline and both nonclinical and clinical evidence suggesting a potential QT safety signal, submission of these reports after that date may not allow the FDA sufficient time to review. We do not anticipate being able to submit the reports by October 1, 2020, which may delay the timing of FDA approval for NPC."

Therefore, I assume this to be one of the two new issues previously not discussed with the FDA.

QTc Signal in the context of the NDA for arimoclomol for the treatment of NPC

A QT trial is required by the FDA to assess the potential for cardiac repolarization delays, following the administration of the investigational drug. Basically, this is a part of the safety analysis for a new drug.

Orphazyme is conducting a thorough QT trial, but the QTc clinical trial has been delayed due to COVID-19. Arimoclomol is unlikely to be rejected by the FDA due to the company not being able to respond in time. However, it can delay the drug approval. This is my worst-case scenario, Orphazyme receiving a complete response letter (CRL), which would delay the approval.

How long the delay is would depend on how fast Orphazyme is able to address the issues identified in a potential CRL. It is possible that, by the day they receive the CRL, they would already have all the required information. In this case, they can re-file the NDA shortly, which would move the PDUFA date to August/September 2020.

QT signal has not been an issue during the trials. Though, a potential QT signal was observed in a preclinical study in dogs at a drug exposure level 28 times higher than in the human Phase 2/3 trial in NPC. (Source: FORM F-1/A page 6).

Therefore, I consider the chances of approval by the target action date of March 17, 2021, to be over 50%.

Why invest now

After the latest offering Orphazyme has enough cash to operate for another 24 months (source: FORM F-1/A, page 80). Per September 30, 2020, the cash level must have been over USD 150 million. Per October 2, 2020, the market cap of Orphazyme was about USD 380 Million.

This is an extremely low valuation for a company with an orphan drug that is being developed for multiple indications, with the first approval just around the corner.

In the presentation (April 2020), Orphazyme revealed their estimations about the drug price: USD 300 - 600 K per year in NPC patients.

The addressable market in the USA and Europe is estimated at 2,000 patients.

Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency is planned for the second half of 2020 (Corporate presentation September 2020).

Even if Orphazyme gains 10% of market share in the first year, and we assume the lower boundary for the drug price, we still arrive at USD 60 million annual revenue. With no alternatives on the market, Orphazyme should quickly gain market share. After all, arimoclomol is working and helping the NPC patients to slow the disease progression.

Accordingly, the current valuation of the company does not fully reflect a possibility of arimoclomol's success even in one indication.

Other indications like, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) have a much larger addressable market. The number of ALS patients in the USA and EU is estimated to be around 50 K patients (Projected increase in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis from 2015 to 2040). The patients in the current ALS study are receiving the same dose of arimoclomol as NPC patients. So, it is safe to assume the same dose and the same price in the case of approval.

Multiple meaningful short-term catalysts along with the listing on NASDAQ can create positive momentum for Orphazyme prior to PDUFA date March 17, 2021.

PDUFA date March 17, 2021, for Niemann-Pick disease type C

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Phase 3 registrational study top-line results: H1 2020

Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis Phase 2/3 registrational study top-line results: H1 2020

Orphazyme remains a risky biotech stock. Nevertheless, it offers an interesting investment opportunity for those familiar with investing in biotech stocks.

