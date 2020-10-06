Biofuels is admittedly a contentious topic sustainability wise. Even so, compared to some other peers, REGI is cognizant of the challenge to 'green'.

REGI has perfected an operating model with biodiesel production that it should now be able to leverage to boost its position in renewable diesel.

Biofuels present a topic that is politically charged and an industry that is economically burdensome. Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seen to be affirming its support for ethanol producers under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program, denying requests for retroactive waivers from oil refiners.

This has been good news for biofuel companies such as Renewable Energy Group (REGI), a producer of advanced biofuels - biodiesel and renewable diesel. Having the largest production capacity for biodiesel in North America, it enjoys economies of scale that help it navigate through the vicissitudes of unpredictable feedstock markets and regulatory unreliability more gracefully than smaller competitors.

Strategically, REGI is set on increasing its stake in renewable diesel that commands higher premiums and already makes up a significant proportion of profit (about half of the company's adjusted EBITDA in 2018 and estimatedly just as much in 2019) due to its product quality (as fuel chemically identical to petroleum-based diesel) and better environmental performance. In fact, it is the resilience of biodiesel and renewable diesel in the environment compromised by COVID-19 that is lifting the company outlook for full 2020.

REGI president and CEO, Cynthia J. Warner, summarized the business thesis aptly in the first-ever ESG report released in 2019:

Our feedstock-flexible approach prioritizes lower-cost, lower carbon-intensive feedstock as the market allows and enables us to pivot quickly to other advantaged feedstocks as necessary. We optimize our assets, resulting in increased run rates and resource efficiency. Our team builds relationships with fleets and other customers committed to carbon reduction now by blending higher percentages of our fuel into petroleum diesel and renewable diesel. We focus on incentivized markets, where the value of our renewable product is more thoroughly rewarded."

We are Bullish on REGI, although the upside is being quickly depleted in view of the considerable investor interest over the past couple of months.

Recent Performance

REGI's recent rally (up almost 40% in the month to October 2) followed a better-than-forecast second quarter and Buy recommendations from rating agencies including Credit Suisse.

Despite considerable uncertainties brought by the pandemic and the oil price war, the company reported only a slight drop in revenue ($546m, -2.6% year-on-year) and a rebound in adjusted EBITDA ($8m, compared to a loss of $42.3m in Q2'19). Overall, it was a solid first half of the year for REGI with adjusted EBITDA totaling $99m.

Reduction in the number of gallons sold did not affect higher margin products, in line with the company's focus on renewable diesel and its distribution to more 'incentivized' markets. Sales of REGI owned renewable diesel exceeded guidance and were up 25%.

Aside from organic reasons for REGI's outperformance - the company is known for its operational efficiency and profitable capital allocation decisions - as with the rest of the industry, much of the impetus is still external. In this case, a key factor has been the renewal of the biodiesel tax credit with effect from January this year through 2022. Higher prices for D4 Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) also played a role; in September, they traded at their highest since March 2018.

Peers

For a comparative overview, U.S. biofuel producing companies have been chosen with REGI as the benchmark. Among these peers, it happens to be the largest business by market cap and enterprise value.

PROFILE REGI Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Market Cap 1.77B 505.92M 377.80M 373.83M 69.73M 56.15M Enterprise Value 1.55B 1.02B 258.73M 559.00M 79.41M 304.81M Employees 829 820 128 500 55 160

Financially, REGI is an outperformer. Between 2012 when it went public and 2019, its gross profit margin averaged 14.0%, EBITDA margin 10.2%, and net profit margin 5.6%.

PROFITABILITY REGI GPRE REX PEIX GEVO AMTX Gross Profit Margin 26.7% 2.0% -1.8% 0.5% -69.0% 11.9% EBITDA Margin 24.3% -1.4% -1.1% 0.2% -114.8% 5.3% Net Profit Margin 21.5% -4.3% -2.1% -6.3% -172.5% -11.6% Return on Equity 62.1% -9.6% -1.3% -35.6% -42.3% 16.3% Return on Assets 28.7% -3.6% -3.2% -3.5% -18.5% 3.5%

To a large extent, REGI derives its ability to deliver higher margins from better economies of scale - as the largest producer of biodiesel in the U.S. - compared to smaller players such as AMTX and GEVO. REGI's higher quality blend of biodiesel commands a price premium.

Profitability is also partly driven by its production of renewable diesel (20% of total, or 97.4 million gallons, in 2019) most of which is sold in California which offers generous low-carbon fuel incentives. In contrast, companies with greater total capacity for biofuel such as PEIX and GPRE do not enjoy such benefits.

Additionally, preference for waste-based feedstock instead of virgin vegetable oils gives it a cost advantage over some other producers; 71% of used inputs in 2019 were lower cost feedstocks.

GROWTH REGI GPRE REX PEIX GEVO AMTX Revenue Growth, YoY 21.7% -1.8% -26.2% -11.4% -33.3% 11.8% Revenue 3 Year, CAGR 7.0% -12.2% -10.5% -9.0% -11.8% 9.7% EBITDA Growth, YoY 34.3% -37.8% -115.2% -169.8% 10.6% -218.6% EBITDA 3 Year, CAGR 83.7% NM NM -54.6% NM 196.9%

In addition to decent performance gains, REGI is a growth-oriented mid-cap whose return on invested capital averages 15%. Primarily, this is due to its operating efficiency which translates into lower cost of goods sold. Even though REGI's revenue per share is close to that of GPRE and REX, the production costs in the two peer companies account for more than 90% of revenue. REGI also saves on interest payments given its comfortable debt to equity ratio (that is second lowest in the peer group after REX).

Industry

Overall, the broad market support for biofuels remains strong. Policy measures continue to prop production levels that have stayed steady for the past decade: 2019 marked the 10th year in a row of the U.S. as a net exporter of ethanol.

U.S. Biofuel Production, trillion Btu

Aside from the RFS, the $1 per gallon biodiesel tax credit has been regularly extended since 2005, and at a cost of nearly $2b per year, it is among the most expensive federal subsidy programs for energy.

Prominent state-level backing includes the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) in California. In August, Iowa became the first state to announce a COVID-19 related relief package specifically for the biofuel industry (while nationwide, more than 40 maintain programs to encourage the use of biomass-based diesel).

While ethanol makers were affected, margins of biodiesel producers dipped only slightly between March and May during the peak of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects the production of biodiesel in 2020 to be just 2% lower than in 2019.

With both public and private fleets switching to renewable fuels with the aim of reducing carbon footprints, U.S. biodiesel consumption rose 104% between 2011 and 2019.

Outlook

Despite the questionable environmental value of biofuels (at least in their current principal form in the U.S.), advocates like to tout them as an 'immediate solution' to climate issues before electrification comes to dominate transport, industry, and other sectors. So far, the government has stuck to the same storyline, thus sustaining the case for incentives that, in turn, continue to spur new production capacity.

In a pre-pandemic outlook, the EIA forecasted that U.S. biofuel production would grow by 18% by 2050 under base case economic and policy assumptions. Last year, consumption of biofuels - ethanol being the largest component - came to 1.09 million barrels a day, accounting for 7.3% of motor gasoline, distillate and jet fuel total.

Domestic production of biodiesel and other biofuels is to increase by 30,000 and 80,000 barrels per day, respectively. An additional boost for biomass-based diesel is expected from the possible extension of the blender's tax credit beyond 2022.

The space for renewable diesel might get particularly crowded as conventional energy players move into alternatives deemed more sustainable. Demand is being driven by California where renewable diesel qualifies for LCFS compliance as fuel with one of the lowest carbon intensities.

For REGI, growth in renewable diesel is an important strategic focus as it pursues the setting up of a $250 million renewable diesel plant slated to start in late 2023. Nonetheless, the increased competition for feedstock and trading of renewable diesel is a risk consideration.

Sustainability

It is no secret that the most common biofuel in the U.S., corn ethanol, does not, in fact, pass the environmental check for cleanness. On its own, it offers only a 21% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to gasoline; but total lifecycle emissions (when indirect land use change, processing and transporting emissions are considered) in many cases exceed those generated by fossil fuels.

As for so-called 'advanced biofuels' which include biodiesel and renewable diesel, the type of feedstock used in their production is the paramount determinant of the fuel's environmental value. Whenever food crops are diverted from their original purpose, biofuels end up polluting at least as much as petroleum. Waste-based feedstock is more sustainable but naturally limited in supply and, therefore, an unreliable source of energy.

More definite potential is seen in agricultural and forestry residues, provided they are harvested sustainably, and to an even greater extent in energy crops - one example of which is cellulosic biofuel that is responsible for much lower land use change emissions than common food-based biofuels.

We use this feedstock-centered taxonomy in assessing the 'greenness' of producers in the given peer group, based on information publicly disclosed by the companies.

REGI

North America's largest producer of advanced biofuels; produced 495 million gallons for biodiesel and renewable diesel in 2019.

Focuses on lower-cost feedstocks but does not disclose individual percentages (71% consisted of distillers corn oil, used cooking oil or rendered animal fat; 29% refined vegetable oils).

Out of 13 biorefineries, 11 produce biodiesel, 1 produces renewable diesel.

Second generation feedstocks are being explored for commercial viability.

GPRE

Produced 1.1 billion gallons of ethanol last year exclusively from corn.

No alternative feedstocks are mentioned in investor documents; cellulosic biofuel is brought up as a threat to the existing line of business.

REX

Produces 100% corn-based ethanol targeting the minimum standard reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Regulatory preference for cellulosic biofuel is seen as a major risk factor. Production facilities are located in areas where a shift to cellulosic biofuel may not be possible.

PEIX

Produced 604 million gallons of corn ethanol and 1 million gallons of cellulosic biofuel last year.

Identified in their business strategy a gradual move towards lower carbon intensity ethanol.

Making investments in cogeneration and solar power systems to reduce cost and energy footprint for 3 out their 9 plants.

GEVO

Able to use a higher percentage of biofuels in the blending process; plans to cease the production of ethanol in the future.

Positions itself as a green company and has in place a carbon sequestering technology to reduce operational footprint.

Claims to have created the first cellulosic aviation fuel.

AMTX

Focuses on advanced biofuels and is based in California, the state with the most demanding standard on renewable energy.

As part of its business model, acquires, refurbishes and commercializes old biodiesel plants and converts them to process advanced biofuels.

Operates a facility in India producing 50 million gallons of renewable diesel per year for customers in Europe and Asia.

This short review seems to favor REGI and AMTX: both produce advanced biofuels only and, as part of the business strategy, explicitly chase sustainability credentials. REGI, however, holds more promise due to its operating on a larger scale and feedstock flexibility which is a cost advantage.

REGI aptly summarizes their position on sustainability - which is decidedly similar to that of the biofuel industry - in the ESG report for 2019:

Our stance is that biodiesel, renewable diesel and REG Ultra Clean are among the easiest ways for diesel users to address climate change right now. They are drop-in fuels, meaning no vehicle or infrastructure changes are needed for fleets to run on them. Fleets don't have to go through the expense of buying new vehicles or waiting years for another option to become viable - they can use these fuels now, and the emissions reductions are immediate."

Valuation

REGI's closing price of $53.93 as of October 2 was just below the 52-week high of $54.99. Thanks to various supportive industry developments and a positive demand outlook, all peers have made some gains over the past month and/or a quarter.

PRICE REGI GPRE REX PEIX GEVO AMTX 1 Month 39.6% 12.3% 4.9% 79.2% -22.2% 81.4% 3 Month 125.5% 49.2% 0.7% 965.1% 101.0% 368.1% YTD 100.1% -0.7% -19.2% 1,107.7% -58.2% 345.8% 3 Year 343.9% -23.9% -29.4% 41.4% -92.3% 325.3% 5 Year 556.1% -20.0% 33.2% 23.8% -99.9% 47.9%

Comparative valuation is based on revenue multiples since not at all peers are currently profitable. REGI's Price/Sales of 0.80 is slightly above the peer average as well as its own five-year mean of 0.30. According to a more accurate value indicator, EV/Sales, the stock trades at a discount to peers on average.

VALUATION REGI GPRE REX PEIX GEVO AMTX Mean Price/Sales, TTM 0.80 0.23 1.26 0.32 0.76 0.39 0.63 EV/Sales, TTM 0.72 0.44 0.88 0.55 4.61 1.66 1.48

REGI's P/E of 4.36, as of October 2, is within the historical average and compares favorably to the sector median 9.89. At this point, there still may be some upside left; the peak, however, could be reached within a short period given the stock's ongoing climb.

REGI: P/E GAAP, TTM

Risks

REGI, along with the rest of the peers, relies heavily on state mandated targets for renewable energy. Hence, the EPA's annual exercise of setting Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs) is a major source of uncertainty.

In the aftermarket, pricing of RINs - which biofuel companies generate substantial sales from - is another risk factor framed by regulation as well as demand-supply dynamics involving producers, oil refiners and fuel importers.

Case in point: California's move to cap the LCFS credit prices from July this year is a material event for REGI (among other producers of renewable diesel) which derived more than 18% of revenue in 2019 from the sale of fuel and associated credits in the state.

The growing production of renewable diesel - which REGI produces at a single plant in Geismar, Louisiana - supplied by existing players (e.g., World Energy, Diamond Green Diesel, Neste) as well as new entrants (i.e., petroleum refiners) may put even greater pressure on margins. REGI discloses related details under 'Risk Factors' in its latest annual SEC filing.

Finally, in the persisting environment of low global crude oil prices, biofuels are less attractive as substitutes for petroleum products.

Conclusion

In the competitive space for biofuels, REGI stands out due to production efficiency that allows it to scale up output through the use of existing facilities. At the same time, selective investment outlays are being made into products seeing greater demand, and those, in turn, are channelled toward higher margin markets.

For the company's sustainability claims to ring true, it is essential that REGI doubles down on niche renewable diesel in place of core product biodiesel. The company does seem slightly resistant to the idea of giving up biodiesel completely but, in practice, should not find it difficult to get renewable diesel to dominate production despite the considerable cost premium.

