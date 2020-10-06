Apple (AAPL) stock has fallen about 15% from its recent highs. However, the stock may be at risk of dropping further. There are plenty of catalysts that could trigger such a drop, with earnings at the end of October and a continued delay in launching its 5G iPhone, although it appears the company will host an event on Oct. 13. Analysts are estimating significant earnings growth for the company in its fiscal first quarter. However, if the new iPhone fails to launch in time, those first quarter estimates may be too high. It's a significant risk for the stock, given that its valuation is historically high due to massive expectations.

It could be one reason why options traders are betting that the stock declines in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, the technical chart shows Apple's struggles and suggests that the shares fall significantly from its current price. You can track all of my articles on Seeking Alpha on this Google spreadsheet.

Estimates May Need To Come Down

Currently, analysts see earnings falling by about 7.7% in the fiscal fourth quarter to $0.70 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is expected to remain flat at around $63.5 billion. The immense growth is forecast to come when the company gives its fiscal first quarter guidance. Currently, estimates are for earnings to climb by about 9.5% to $1.37 per share, on revenue growth of almost 10% to $101 billion. However, with the iPhone's launch still not determined, those estimates may need to come down for the quarter or potentially shift out to a later point in the year.

Despite the uncertainty, the stock is currently trading at a very high earnings multiple—nearly 31 times 2021 earnings estimates. This is vs. historical levels of around 15. Starting in 2019, due to the growth of its predictable services business, the stock began to receive a higher valuation of closer to 20. However, the current valuation is still well above the 2019 multiple re-rating.

Betting Shares Drop

This high valuation and uncertainty surrounding the iPhone could be one reason why some options traders are betting that Apple's stock falls by the time November rolls around. On Oct. 6, the open interest levels for the Apple $115.00 puts rose by about 16,600 contracts. The data shows that the puts were traded on the ask and bought for about $8.80 per contract. It implies that the stock is trading below $106.00 by the expiration date in the middle of December.

Additionally, on Oct. 5, the November $120.00 puts saw their open interest levels rise by about 20,000 contracts. Those puts were bought for about $11 per contract and suggest the stock is trading below $109 in the middle of November.

Technical Weakness

From a technical standpoint, Apple has been struggling to advance, stuck around $115 to $116, acting as a healthy level of technical resistance. The stock also has formed a bearish pattern known as a rising wedge, which suggests it falls back to around a price of $104.00. However, should the stock fall below $104, it could likely drop to approximately $96, allowing it to fill a technical gap from the end of July. However, if the stock manages to move above resistance at $116, it's likely to climb back to its previous all-time highs.

There's still plenty of things to like about Apple over the long term, such as a strong services and wearable business. However, should there be a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone, or it does not go as smoothly as some investors had hoped, it could be a significant weight, dragging the stock in the future.

