Marketplace Fastest Climbers - September 2020

The top 20 sees several familiar names continue to grace the list and we have the return of an original Marketplace service near the top.

~ Tim Murphy

Early September brought all-time highs but then the six-month "buy-the-dip" mantra went to the wayside. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, Russell, and Nasdaq all peaked Sept. 2 and then quickly had significant ~10% corrections. Markets have since recovered some and are looking for the ol’ ATHs again. Of course the upcoming U.S. election and the relentlessness of COVID-19 bring more uncertainty. A month from now the election will be over and we’ll see how the dust settles and where the markets are headed. The unprecedented times continue and we all wonder when the “precedented” times will return. My conservative guess is 2027.

The much talked about “Second Wave” of COVID-19 has become a reality for several northern hemisphere countries. At last check Canada, UK, Spain, France, Russia, Iran, Israel, and of course several other countries are experiencing record peaks of reported cases. I live in Canada’s capital, Toronto... just testing you... it’s Ottawa, and we are as close to revisiting the spring time lockdown as we have been since it was lifted in June. The breakout in the White House is a stark reminder that things can change quickly. October usually means earnings season, Pumpkin Spiced Lattes, and Hallowe’en - this year the Q3 earnings reports will be more heavily watched for future guidance, the PSL’s are to go, and Hallowe’en candy will be dispensed through candy chutes. Here’s hoping all of you have a safe and healthy month wherever you are across this globe.

Marketplace wise, many of our top services continued to grow with several repeat names here, many of which have consistently appeared since April when I started keeping track. It’s also great to see some new names appear, showing that there are always growth opportunities for all types of services and authors. As per usual, here's our list of fastest climbers, as ranked by the net increase in recurring revenue for the last 28 days of the month.

Of note:

First and foremost, From Growth to Value must be recognized for their unprecedented third month in a row atop the leaderboard, having another outstanding month. Given there are 177 services, this is no small feat by any means.

Chris DeMuth Jr. had his strongest month in years on Marketplace and strongly commanded second place

had his strongest month in years on Marketplace and strongly commanded second place Andres Cardenal CFA , Avi Gilburt, and JD Henning are the only authors to continue their streak in the top 10 (well 10+1 for JD this month), now at least six months in a row

A huge shout out to Biosci Capital Partners and Matt Bohlsen who make the list for the first time since at least March

Lastly, the number of services that gross $250K+ ARR has increased to 15 (8.5% of services) and $100K+ has increased to 32 (18.1% of services)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.