Soft commodities can be some of the most volatile products that trade on futures exchanges. Since the turn of this century, the price of coffee has traded as low as 41.50 cents and as high as $3.0625 per pound. Cocoa's low was at $674, and its high was $3,826 over the past two decades.

A cup of coffee and a chocolate confectionery product are simple pleasures for people worldwide. In 2000, approximately six billion people populated the world. As of October 5, that number was over 28.1% higher, with more than 7.687 billion inhabitants of our planet. The addressable market for coffee and cocoa has been growing by leaps and bounds, and the trend continues. The demand side of the fundamental supply and demand equation for the two soft commodities is experiencing an ever-increasing growth rate. Meanwhile, as coffee and cocoa beans are agricultural products, the weather in critical growing regions determines each year's supplies. Crop diseases, poor growing conditions, and other factors can cause supply issues in the blind of an eye.

Brazil is the world's leading producer of the Arabica coffee beans that trade in the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). The Ivory Coast and Ghana, two West African nations, are responsible for over 60% of the world's annual cocoa bean supplies that also trade on ICE. Coffee and cocoa are highly volatile commodities, and the prices have been falling over the recent sessions.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) and the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) track the prices of the soft commodities higher and lower.

Coffee peaked in early September

The price of nearby December coffee futures on ICE reached a high of $1.3545 per pound on September 4. The high on the continuous contract was at $1.3450, below the December 2019 high of $1.3840, the highest level since September 2017.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the coffee futures price dropped steadily, reaching a low of $1.0490 on October 2. Deliveries of Brazilian Arabica coffee into ICE warehouses weighed on the price of the soft commodity. At $1.0770 on October 6, the price remains not far from the recent low. Technical support for the December futures contract stands at 96.90 cents, the mid-June low. The continuous contract low is at 92.70 cents per pound.

The total number of open long and short positions in the coffee futures market has been rising as the price declined, which is a technical validation of the bearish trend over the past month. However, price momentum and relative strength indicators declined to oversold readings. Daily historical volatility at 38.34% moved lower from a peak of 47.77% on September 14, the day December coffee dropped from over $1.30 to just over $1.20 per pound.

The correction has taken coffee to a level that is attractive again - JO for those who do not trade futures

The quarterly chart shows that the coffee futures market continues to attempt to stage a recovery.

Source: CQG

The long-term chart shows that coffee futures have made a series of higher lows since reaching 86.35 cents per pound in 2019, the lowest price since 2005. Coffee futures did not trade below the $1 level from 2006 through 2018. At around $1 per pound, risk-reward favors the long side of the coffee futures market. Quarterly price momentum and relative strength metrics remain below neutral readings, but momentum has been rising as the market makes higher lows.

The most direct route for a risk position in the Arabica coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $62.86 million, trades an average of 80,530 shares reach day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. December coffee futures rose from $1.1215 on August 11 to a high of $1.3545 on September 4 or 20.78%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, JO moved from $33.91 to $40.70 per share or 20%.

Cocoa peaked in late September

Cocoa beans on the ICE futures market reached the most recent peak of $2,707 per ton on September 21. Political problems in West Africa pushed the price of cocoa beans just $1 per ton below the September 3 high. The peak for 2020 was at $2,998 per ton in February.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December futures shows that the recent decline to the $2,433 level on October 6 pushed price momentum and relative strength indicators to oversold territory. Open interest has been gently increasing since mid-August when it dipped below the 200,000-contract level. The metric moved higher during rallies and corrections in the cocoa futures market and was at 219,2020 contracts on October 5. Daily historical volatility at 18.03% on October 6 dropped from over 40% on September 28.

Another correction in the volatile cocoa market - NIB is the ETN product for the primary ingredient in chocolate

December cocoa futures fell only $1 or one tick shy of reaching a higher high on September 21. Like coffee, the long-term technical picture for cocoa remains constructive.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that cocoa futures made higher lows since April 2017 when the price reached $1,769 per ton. Cocoa has also made higher highs with the latest coming early in 2020 at $2,998. Price momentum and relative strength metrics were sitting in neutral territory at $2,433. The midpoint in the continuous contract in 2020 stands at $2,567.50 per ton, above the current market price for chocolate's primary ingredient.

The direct route for exposure to cocoa is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product is an alternative that trades on the stock exchange like JO. The fund summary for NIB states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $21.56 million, trades an average of 27,975 shares reach day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. December cocoa futures rose from $2,521 on September 8 to a high of $2,707 on September 21 or 7.38%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, NIB moved from $30.50 to $32.84 per share or 7.67%.

While coffee and cocoa trade during the US and European hours, the JO and NIB ETN products only trade when the US stock market is open for business.

Soft commodities can be very volatile - Trading with scales can yield optimal results

I remain bullish for coffee and cocoa for the coming months and years, but the road higher could be very bumpy. Risk-off periods could create price downdrafts that are likely to be buying opportunities.

Meanwhile, the central bank's liquidity and government stimulus increase the supply of money. These inflationary monetary and fiscal programs weigh on the value of fiat currencies and are bullish for commodity prices. Moreover, the addressable market for all commodities continues to grow at a rate of around twenty million people per quarter, according to the US Census Bureau. At the turn of this century, six billion people inhabited the planet. As of October 6, that number was over 28% higher at 7.687 billion. More people on earth require more cocoa and coffee each day. The demand side of the fundamental equation is ever-increasing, while supplies are as fickle as the weather. Crop diseases or problems with the supply chain can also impact availabilities and prices. Brazil is the leading producer of Arabica coffee beans, and the leading economy in South America faces the second most coronavirus cases and fatalities. The Ivory Coast and Ghana produce more than 60% of the world's cocoa supplies each year. The West African countries can suffer from periods of political instability.

I would follow a scale-down buying program in coffee and cocoa, looking to take profits during rallies. I would only trade these commodities from the long side, given the potential for significant price appreciation in the coming months and years.

Central banks and governments have responded to the global pandemic with monetary and fiscal stimulus not seen since 2008. From 2008 through 2011, commodity prices rallied. Coffee moved from $1.0170 in late 2008 to a high of $3.0625 in 2011 as the price tripled. Cocoa rallied from $1,867 to $3,826 over the same period.

As coffee approaches $1 and cocoa moves towards the $2,200 level, the soft commodities are back in the buy zone. It is virtually impossible to pinpoint bottoms, so I would follow a scale-down buying program leaving plenty of room to add to long positions if risk-off causes downdrafts over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.