Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF), along with many other Canadian midstream companies, is still trading at overly depressed valuations. With a business backed by stable and recurring cash flows along with a large growth project in HPC coming online in early 2022, I believe the company would make a great investment for long-term-oriented investors.

Business Overview

Inter Pipeline transports petroleum, processes NGL and has a bulk liquid storage division. It currently has assets in Western Canada, Denmark and Sweden. Inter Pipeline operates through four business segments, namely: the oilsands transportation business; the NGL processing business; the conventional oil pipelines business; and the bulk liquid storage business.

I will start by giving an overview of the oilsands transportation business since it is Inter Pipeline's most important business segment. This segment consists of three fully-owned pipeline systems, namely: Cold Lake, Corridor and Polaris.

These transportation services utilize long-term contracts that are designed to cover nearly all operating expenses. They are therefore not subject to commodity price fluctuations, unless of course, oil markets reach prolonged depressed levels for periods long enough to shut-in a substantial amount of oilsands production and keep production at those subdued levels long enough to bankrupt many of Canada's oilsands producers.

This fear, I suppose, is partly the reason why all Canadian pipelines are trading at 10-15%+ free cash flow yields in relation to what they would earn during periods of relative normalcy.

I believe the market is wrong in thinking that Canadian pipelines are assets that are on a path of secular decline for several reasons.

Firstly, with regards to Inter Pipeline, Canadian oilsands production currently constitutes about 65% of Canadian oil production while representing 95% of Canadian crude oil reserves, thus are of huge importance to Canada's energy sector.

Furthermore, IHS Markit expects oilsands production to reach 3.8 million barrels per day, an approximate 1 million barrel per day increase from current levels by 2030, despite the demand shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, producers that ship through IPL's oilsands pipelines include Cenovus (CVE), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Imperial Oil (IMO) and Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF), producers that came into this crisis with better balance sheets than most producers around the world, all while enjoying relatively low operating costs due to the nature of oilsands production (allowing for cash break-evens between $30-40 WTI).

Lastly, heavy oil production from countries like Mexico and Venezuela are bound to decline due to large capex cuts from PEMEX, while political issues with Venezuela are nowhere near subsiding, allowing Canada to take advantage of the import needs of U.S. refiners.

Next, we have the NGL processing business segment. This segment is comprised of offgas extraction facilities, straddle plants and the Heartland Petrochemical Complex, a massive project that is currently under construction.

Only the Cochrane Straddle Plant will remain following IPL's decision to sell its Empress II and its 50% interest in Empress V for the Milk River pipeline system, a system which links Inter Pipeline's Bow River pipelines system from Milk River to the Canada-U.S. border. IPL will also receive two crude oil storage tanks, truck unloading facilities, pumping and metering facilities and $35 million in cash. As per the company:

The offgas facilities process offgas, a bi-product produced by oil sands upgrading facilities, to extract an ethane-plus mix. This mix is transported to Redwater via their Boreal pipeline system and is fractionated into ethane-plus products, which are sold across North America. The Heartland Complex is comprised of a propane dehydrogenation plant and a polypropylene plant, which are being constructed in Strathcona County, Alberta. Combined, these plants are designed to convert locally sourced, low-cost propane into 525 kilotonnes per annum of polypropylene, a high-value and easily transported plastic". The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2022 and will cost approximately $4 billion, $500 million over budget.

As per the same source above, "Inter Pipeline's Conventional Oil Pipelines business involves the transportation of petroleum products, and related blending and handling services in both Alberta and Saskatchewan. This business segment normally works through short-term fee-based contracts with a fixed tolling arrangement." This also shields Inter Pipeline from commodity-based risk in a similar, yet not as effective way as its oilsands transportation business.

Lastly, Inter Pipelines Bulk Liquid Storage business until recently had 37 million barrels of combined storage capacity and operated in Denmark, Sweden, UK, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands.

They recently sold all their storage terminals except the terminals located in Denmark and Sweden. This transaction involved 15 storage terminals with approximately 18 million barrels of storage capacity and was sold for $715 million. The 3-year average annual EBITDA of these assets were likely between $50-60 million. In 2019 the assets being sold generated about $72 million in EBITDA.

Inter Pipeline will be left with a total of 8 terminals in Sweden in Denmark, comprising of 19 million barrels of aggregate storage capacity. These remaining assets generated on average $40 million in EBITDA between 2017-2019 and had a reported 98% utilization rate for the first half of 2020.

Investment Thesis

I believe Inter Pipeline has done everything right in response to the worst oil demand and supply shock energy investors have likely ever seen. By cutting the dividend, they can self-fund the remaining $1.3 billion needed to complete the HPC, while also cancelling the DRIP which would be terribly dilutive at these depressed share prices.

Furthermore, they likely received a 12-14x 3-year average EBITDA multiple for the sale of about 66% of their Bulk Liquid Storage Business; $715 million which they can put towards funding more than half of HPC's remaining budget. These are assets that they paid about $650 million for.

Therefore, they opportunistically sold them for more than the acquisition cost during a cyclical peak (ideal time to sell), while also earning free cash flow from the assets along the way. Using a similar multiple, they could likely sell the remaining storage business in Denmark and Sweden for approximately $480-560 million, less than the $631 million they paid for it, however, these of course are rough estimates of value, and the ultimate selling price, should they decide to sell, will likely deviate from my estimated range of values.

Should they decide not to sell their assets in Denmark and Sweden, we can still expect $40 million or more of long-term EBITDA based on my previous 3-year average, and likely significantly more near-term with utilization rates at 98% due to the global crude oils supply glut.

In addition, the recent asset exchange with Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) provided them with a transportation asset, namely the Milk River pipeline, that isn't nearly as commodity-dependent as the Empress straddle plants, while also complementing their existing asset-base. It also doesn't hurt to receive an extra $35 million on top of all that, which can also be put towards the construction of the HPC.

In essence, Inter Pipeline's business is resilient, in being comprised of fee or cost-of-service based short and long-term contracts, some of which aren't contingent on throughput. This is exemplified by the company's forecast $780-810 million in cost-of-service and fee-based EBITDA contribution. Midstream companies usually have relatively low maintenance capex.

By conservatively assuming sustaining capital to be around $100 million in 2020, we can deduce that Inter Pipeline will likely generate at least $700 million in free cash flow, in one of the worst years the energy industry has ever experienced. Below I have included the breakdown of 2020 EBITDA by Contract Type and Business Segment.

Over the long-term cash flows will likely revert to the mean of about $1-1.2 billion, and that's before Heartland is in service. If HPC is half as successful as projected, annual free cash flow will likely be around $1.5 billion by 2023. Inter Pipeline currently has a market cap of $5.5 billion with $7.3 billion in debt. It therefore trades at about 5x Equity/Normalized FCF and 11.5x EV/Normalized FCF. This translates to a 20% FCF yield if you believe that the current debt level is sustainable.

Although Inter Pipeline has an investment grade credit rating of BBB by DBRS and BBB- by S&P, I'd prefer they reduced debt to about $6-6.5 billion as quickly as possible after HPC is in service to lower Debt/EBITDA to around 4-4.5x, which is around the industry standard.

I've included a very conservative DCF below, with no terminal value growth rate, an unrealistic, yet most conservative assumption that $1 billion in 2021 expected cash flows will be used to pay down debt to levels commensurate with the industry, along with what I believe are conservative free cash flow assumptions.

As you can see, even using extremely conservative assumptions with a discount rate of 15% and a 30% margin of safety, IPL is still 8% undervalued. Which means that with a margin of safety of 30%, if you were to buy IPL at these valuations, and the conservative cash flows above were to become a reality, you should expect a long-term return of at least 15%.

This is so, even if the market continues to demand a 15% return on its investment, an unlikely outcome when conditions are almost certain to improve and when interest rates remain near 0%. Should the market expect a 10% return with the above cash flow assumptions, then a rerating will translate to an eventual 70%+ capital gain.

I will briefly touch upon some popular concerns such as IPL's management and what many call imprudence in taking on the HPC project alone. Yes, the project was a large one to take on alone, even if that wasn't their initial intention. However, it will be the first and only Polypropylene plant in Canada for at least several years while also having significant cost advantages due to competitive Canadian propane prices.

Polypropylene is the second most used polymer in the world and is feedstock for packaging, the automotive industry, textiles, etc. It is therefore highly useful and will be in high and growing demand for decades to come.

Furthermore, IPL's business is built around an asset-base which provide stable and recurring cash flows. Being backed by that level of certainty gives them room to take on these kinds of risks, risks that I strongly believe will pay off by increasing EBITDA by up to 50% when HPC is fully operational. Some investors were angered by the dividend cut and that HPC was delayed and 14% over-budget. I have a few remarks regarding these concerns/complaints.

Firstly, if you didn't like the HPC project from the get-go, you should have sold your stock when the HPC announcement was made in 2017.

Secondly, the dividend cut was the prudent thing to do given the circumstances affecting the industry as a whole, while the HPC delay is understandable given all the necessary pandemic precautions that are being taken.

Lastly, all Canadian pipelines are trading at depressed valuations right now, so if you own the stock and do not like the management, you have plenty of opportunity elsewhere.

Conclusion

To conclude, Inter Pipeline is trading at an incredibly depressed valuation, giving investors the opportunity to purchase assets that are likely to generate 15% or greater annualized returns if purchased at these levels. The dividend will likely be reinstated once HPC is in service and debt levels are reduced. I'd expect this to happen at the end of 2022 or 2023.

Furthermore, Canadian oilsands and polypropylene will only increase in importance over the next decade, providing Inter Pipeline with secular growth trends which increases the likelihood of a highly favorable outcome for long-term investors.

I therefore recommend Inter Pipeline as a buy to investors who want exposure to a Canadian pipeline with great assets and who are okay with the added risk of betting on the successful completion and operation of a large-scale Polypropylene complex, that in my opinion, is being priced like it's going to fail.

