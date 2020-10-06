Assessing Potential Market Impacts From The Election

Biden and Trump's policies vary most widely on topics related to China and the ongoing restrictions resulting from COVID-19.

With the first debate now behind us, and only a month to go before the big day, now is an excellent opportunity to look at how the markets might react to a Trump vs. Biden win. Specifically, I'll explore some of the broader themes with apparent differences between the two candidates that might impact your portfolio.

Historically, we've experienced a myriad of performance results depending on which party was in control. As such, it isn't easy to discern from past results what we can expect. That said, there are a few key areas where Biden and Trump differ significantly, and we can unwrap the potential impact their policies might have on the broader equity markets.

Total returns under various Democrat and Republic-led governments. Source: Forbes.

Taxes and Spending

If Democrats sweep both the Senate and the House of Representatives, we can expect a challenge to Trump's corporate tax measures. A pullback of these tax breaks would almost certainly adversely affect US equity prices.

On the other side, a Biden win may lead to widening economic stimulus, which the market will likely react positively to, though I suspect not to the same extent as an equivalent tax break.

If Republicans remain in power, markets will breathe a sigh of relief given the expected lower tax burden Trump will maintain. The S&P 500 may even experience a brief rally as a result.

China

No foreign country has received as much attention in US media lately than China. With fingers pointed firmly in China's direction by the Trump Administration following the pandemic outbreak, relations between Beijing and Washington are at their lowest point in recent years.

A Biden win will likely be received positively in Beijing, prompting some ease in equity markets (especially in China). On the other hand, a continued Trump presidency will drive concerns that the next four years may hold further, unpredictable policy coming out of Washington.

Regulatory

If Trump maintains his seat, we can expect a continuation of his softer regulatory environment. From a corporate perspective, fewer regulations mean fewer costs. Ultimately this leads to higher profits, reflected in rising equity markets.

Biden, however, will likely seek to reinstate some of the regulations that Trump dismantled. Perhaps over the long term, these regulations will prove to be healthy for the market. Immediately, however, expect equity markets to react poorly to any news of tightening regulatory requirements.

COVID-19

We can't talk about the presidential election or the equity markets without discussing the pandemic. With only one month to go before the election, there are currently no signs we are approaching an end to pandemic restrictions. Far from it, with strict lockdown measures now being reintroduced in some places.

A Biden presidency will almost certainly come with increased pressure to adhere to stricter pandemic restriction measures. As is now clear, these measures come at a cost to the economy. On the flip side, Trump is increasingly playing down the virus, and more and more is taking the stance that the economy has to get back to normal as soon as possible.

If we open the economy right up, and COVID-19 spreads like wildfire, there's no scenario where that's good for the market or broader economy. However, if COVID-19 restrictions turn out to have been too severe given the risk, all the economic disruptions will have been in vain.

Conclusion

Nobody can predict who will win, or what that win will even mean for the markets. That said, if we see an immediate drop in the S&P 500 at open on Nov. 3, I won't panic too much. Markets are fickle, and if recent months indicate what's to come, we should expect some volatility around this time. A drop in equity markets following the election may present an excellent opportunity to increase exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.