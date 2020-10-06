Failure Of Stimulus Talks Hits The Markets (Technically Speaking For 10/6)

Congress is about to issue its report on big tech.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at 25 basis points. The announcement has several key observations (emphasis added):

The global economy is gradually recovering after a severe contraction due to the pandemic. However, the recovery is uneven and its continuation is dependent on containment of the virus. While infection rates have declined in some countries, they have increased in others. The recovery is most advanced in China, where conditions have improved substantially over recent months

After the Great Recession, the global economies rose more or less in concert. This time, growth will be uneven due to the virus. Second, China's recovery is "the most advanced."

Both fiscal and monetary support will be required for some time given the outlook for the economy and the prospect of high unemployment.

The RBA is joining the global monetary chorus that has uniformly called for increased fiscal action.

The ISM has released its lastest manufacturing and service sector reports for the US economy. The manufacturing PMI is 55.4; the new orders reading is 60.2 and production is 61. Employment is still modestly negative at 49.6. The anecdotal comments were mostly positive, with respondents generally upbeat about the current and future situations. The service PMI was 63; the new orders number was 61.5 with employment at 51.8. This was the first month after the country's reopening that the service sector employment level was over 50. The anecdotal comments are mostly positive.

Congress should grant federal antitrust enforcers more resources to take on Silicon Valley's giants, a key House Judiciary Republican says in a report circulated Monday — while warning against yet-to-be-unveiled Democratic proposals that would make it easier to take steps such as breaking up companies.

There is now political infighting about some of the report's contents. While this will delay the report's release, it probably won't change some of the stronger suggestions. Here are the charts of the major tech companies:

All sold-off at the beginning of September and are mostly consolidating losses. Netflix (lower right) has rebounded modestly.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: This table looked very different before the announcement that stimulus talks were over. By the end of trading, the long-end of the treasury market was up. Interestingly, micro-caps were up marginally. But all the other indexes were off. Notice that smaller-cap stocks were down marginally while larger-caps had larger losses. 10/11 sectors were down. Three of the largest sectors -- tech, communication services, and consumer discretionary -- were at the bottom of the list. There is no discernible pattern to the rest of the table.

Today's trading can be divided into two sections: before and after the announcement that stimulus talks were off.

Let's start with the 1-day chart for the SPY 1-day, 1-minute

Before the announcement, the market had gapped modestly higher. It trended a bit lower in the morning but reversed course right before noon and rallied a few points. Then the "no stimulus" news hit, sending the market lower. Prices ended the day near session lows. SPY 5-day, 5-minute

The SPY sold off to the 38.2% Fib level on the 5-day chart. Notice the high volume.

SPY 3-month

However, on the 3-month chart, prices are still above all the EMAs. The volume is actually much better.

Let's take a look at the QQQ:

QQQ 30-day, 15-minute.

Yesterday, I noted that smaller-caps were leading the market higher. While the QQQ had broken through resistance, it was having difficulty moving higher. Today, prices sold off to just above the 274 level, the low point from August 28.

QQQ, 3-month

Prices are still trending mostly sideways on the daily chart.

The IWM is actually in pretty good shape, all things being equal: IWM 30-day, 15-minute.

Prices ended the session just above the 156 level. But while prices did take a dive, the drop could have been far worse. IWM 3-month.

The three month chart is still in a solid uptrend.

Right now, the big question will be how the market digests this news overnight. While the parties were still far apart on terms, they were trying. News of phone conversations popped-up on social media every so often about Pelosi and Mnuchin having a call. With that off the table for at least a month we might have a problem.

