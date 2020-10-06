While ConocoPhillips is one of the best positioned E&P companies, there still is a long-row-to-hoe in the energy space.

ConocoPhillips (COP) announced a Q3 update that included restarting a $1 billion share buyback plan during Q4. The company also said production in the Lower-48 and Canada had been fully restored and that Q3 production would come in at 1.05-1.07 million boe/d. Libya went from 0 production in Q2 to an estimated 11,000+ bpd in Q3 as a truce was signed between warring factions. Overall, the operational update was generally bullish and a rare green shoot in a decimated energy sector.

According to the Q2 supplemental data release, COP had 1,077,606,000 shares outstanding. All things being equal today, a $1 billion buyback at the current price of ~$33/share equates to an estimated 30.3 million shares or ~2.8% of the outstanding share count. Of course, COP investors hope the stock price goes up before the $1 billion is all used up, but the point is that now that the bottom has dropped out of the stock price, a $1 billion buyback will retire a substantial number of shares. My followers know I am typically much more in favor of dividends directly paid to shareholders, but, in this case, the buyback makes sense. Certainly, more sense than when the stock was over $50. And, of course, the company can certainly afford it considering that despite all the trouble in the energy patch, it had close to $7 billion in cash and short-term investments as of end-of-Q2 (more than $6.50/share).

Curtailment Economics

For those of you interested in shale well "shut-in economics", you might want to take a look at COP EVP and COO Matt Fox's recent presentation at the Goldman Sach's "Curtailment Teach-In", one slide of which is shown below:

Source: "Curtailment Teach-In"

As can be seen from the graphic, it's interesting to note that a typical well comes back "flush" (i.e. production at or above where it left off) and accelerates the return of deferred oil and that over time, the company expects cumulative production to be close to non-deferred wells. This is good news for COP as it shows its shale wells are not only short-cycle, but they are flexible when it comes to turning the wells off when prices are temporarily low (as they were earlier this year) and back on when prices recover. The bottom line: the overall well's lifetime net cash flow ("NCF") is increased by curtailments during periods when the price of oil is extremely low. The deferral value is maximized during periods of deep contango (i.e. future price much higher than the current price).

Of course, only companies with strong balance sheets (like COP's "A" rated) that can afford to do without the cash flow while the wells are curtailed can implement such a strategy.

Q3 Production Guidance

On the production front, the company released the following guidance based on the mid-point of estimates:

Source: Q3 Update

Note, while many investors consider COP to be a US shale company (and it does have a large inventory of excellent short-cycle shale assets), note that L-48 oil production of 195,000 bpd equates to only ~36% of total oil production. The point is: COP is much more highly levered to Brent oil prices as compared to WTI. Brent is currently trading at a $1.30/bbl premium to WTI, certainly not as much as in the past, but every little bit helps these days.

Libya

Source: Europe & North Africa Fact Sheet

ConocoPhillips has a 16.3% stake in the Waha Concession (shown above). The Q3 guidance that Libya production would be 1 million boe equates to an estimated 11,111 boe/d, which would be up as compared to no production from Libya in Q2. So, it would appear the civil war in Libya has quieted down enough for some oil to make it to the terminals for export. Indeed, on Sunday, Reuters reported that Libya had ramped up output to nearly 300,000 bpd following a truce between the warring factions. Goldman Sachs thinks Libya production could reach 550,000 bpd by December.

Waha's production has the potential to reach 350,000 bpd (~57,000 net to COP), but to reach that potential would likely require Libya's El Sider export terminal - which is still closed - to reopen.

And, of course, COP's production out of Libya would mean more Brent-based barrels.

Going Forward

Luckily, for COP shareholders, management was quite pragmatic about the new "era of energy abundance" and began selling off low-margin assets years before others. Sales included the majority of its low-margin oil sands production to Cenovus (CVE) - see The Big COP/Cenovus Oil Sand Deal - Six Months Later - as well as the majority of its L-48 dry-gas production (note that it expects gas production in the L-48 to realize a piddly $1.00/mcf in Q3). As a result, COP is one of the best positioned E&P companies because its low-cost production profile is arguably one of the best in the business.

That said, the drastic impact of COVID-19 has led to unprecedented demand destruction, especially here in the US where jet-fuel demand remains down ~60% and the EIA report this morning that refinery utilization was at an anemic 75.8% last week. That has led to low prices and a global supply glut of oil. I don't see the price of WTI significantly improving in the near future, especially given the trouble schools and colleges are having as they try to reopen during a global pandemic with still very high levels of COVID-19 new case infections (43,000+ yesterday) and community spread:

Source: NY Times

Note, the trend is rising heading into the Fall flu and holiday season.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of United Airlines (UAL), Oscar Munoz, says "This industry has gone through hell and back on repeated occasions. This is, by far, orders of magnitude larger than anything we've ever seen." Munoz estimates airlines will need to slash payroll costs by 30-50%. That would result in tens-of-thousands of employees losing their jobs.

The vacation/tourism/theme park industry has also been hit hard. The pandemic's impact caused Disney (DIS) to layoff 28,000 employees. Meanwhile, the current unemployment rate, while down from recent record highs, remains stubbornly high at 7.9% while non-farm payroll growth has slowed:

Source: BLS.gov

Add to that the difficulty in the Trump administration and the House to come to an agreement on an additional stimulus package and it is difficult to get bullish on energy demand and thus energy companies. And this is reflected in the Brent forward strip, which according to the CME futures isn't expected to hit $45/bbl until December of next year.

Summary & Conclusion

COP has added a very flexible and value-added curtailment strategy to its relatively low-cost short-cycle shale wells. It enables the company to increase the overall lifetime NCF of the wells by deferring production during times of extremely low prices.

While the $1 billion buyback is good news for COP investors, don't expect a big impact on the stock price any time soon as the US economy is still on life-support due to COVID-19 and things could stay this way for quite some time to come. That said, eventually, the worst effects of COVID-19 will get behind us. Yet, for energy stocks, it could easily take another 18-24 months to see a meaningful recovery.

