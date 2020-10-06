The preferred shares trade at a lower level than other similar issues based on the market's perception of their credit quality, but the subsidiary that issues them is very strong.

It has outstanding preferred stock, which is structurally superior to much of the other debt and preferred issued by the firm.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)(BPYU) has a number of preferred shares trading in Canada, that offer excellent potential returns. The firm is a major owner of real estate, and the Canadian preferred shares are structurally superior to the US based preferred as well as the holding company level debt. The perception that the firm is highly indebted has punished the share price of these Canadian preferred shares, even thought they have better credit quality than the organization as a whole. Finally, because they adjust with interest rates, if interest rates go up they will have significant potential upside from that as well.

Brookfield Property is a complex organization, as the units from the REIT BPYU are exchangeable into BPY partnership units, but not the other way around. Thus, there are securities which are largely equivalent in economic terms (they pay the same distribution) but one is a US REIT (BPYU) and one is a partnership (BPY). Brookfield Property Partners is the major property owning subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) – the firm owns everything from office towers in major financial centers (New York, London, Toronto, Sydney) to malls across the USA. The malls (and quite a lot of their debt) came from their acquisition of General Growth Properties. Because of that, the debt is mostly in the US entities and at the parent level.

However, there are significant assets and liabilities in a subsidiary called Brookfield Office Properties. This subsidiary was formerly publicly traded independently, and was rolled into BPY a number of years ago as part of a reorganization Brookfield did. However, it still has publicly traded preferred shares, which is the main subject of this article.

The Brookfield Office Properties preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars. There are a number of different series, which I’ve tabulated below.

Ticker Reset Spread (basis points) Reset Benchmark Price Yield After Reset Yield After Reset if Rates Rise 1% BPO.PR.A 315 Government of Canada 5-year $12.75 6.86% 8.82% BPO.PR.C 518 (minimum 6%) Government of Canada 5-year $19.07 7.87% 8.56% BPO.PR.E 396 (minimum 5.1%) Government of Canada 5-year $15.51 8.22% 8.56% BPO.PR.G 374 (minimum 4.85%) Government of Canada 5-year $14.80 8.19% 8.60% BPO.PR.I 323 (minimum 4.85%) Government of Canada 5-year $14.48 8.37% 8.37% BPO.PR.N 307 Government of Canada 5-year $10.56 8.10% 10.46% BPO.PR.P 300 Government of Canada 5-year $10.57 7.92% 10.29% BPO.PR.S 348 Government of Canada 3 month $12.40 7.30% 9.74% BPO.PR.R 348 Government of Canada 5-year $11.90 8.05% 10.15% BPO.PR.T 316 Government of Canada 5-year $13.31 6.59% 8.47% BPO.PR.X 70% of Canadian Bank Prime Rate $6.30 6.81% 13.69% BPO.PR.W 70% of Canadian Bank Prime Rate $6.40 6.70% 13.48% BPO.PR.Y 70% of Canadian Bank Prime Rate $6.40 6.70% 13.48%

Sources: BPO Preferred Stock Page, TMXmoney.com

Credit Quality

The preferred shares are rated by DBRS Morningstar at the PFD-3 rating level. DBRS says the following about this rating level:

Pfd-3 Preferred shares rated Pfd-3 are generally of adequate credit quality. While protection of dividends and principal is still considered acceptable, the issuing entity is more susceptible to adverse changes in financial and economic conditions, and there may be other adverse conditions present which detract from debt protection. Pfd-3 ratings generally correspond with issuers with a BBB category or higher reference point.

They also rate BPY’s corporate debt, which they rate BBB. This is consistent with their rating of the preferred shares. However, there is one factor that I think makes the BPO preferred shares a higher credit quality than their parent debt, which is structural subordination.

These preferred shares aren’t issued by the BPY parent, they are issued by the BPO subsidiary. And that subsidiary has better credit quality than the parent. The terms of the preferred shares prevent BPO from sending any dividends to the BPY level unless the preferred shares are being paid. This protection is in addition to the preferred dividends being senior to the BPY/BPYU distributions, and being guaranteed by BPY itself. So for BPY to not pay the distributions on these preferred shares, they would have do two things.

Stop paying distributions to BPY and BPYU common Stop sending cash from BPO to BPY

The first is a standard preferred share term, and I believe this level of support is being included by the market. However, I think it is likely that the market has missed the support from the second factor, and is therefore underpricing the BPO preferred shares.

BPO is a reporting issuer in Canada, but it uses an exception to publish very limited financial results. Mostly its financials just refer the reader to the parent financials, and they note that the parent guarantees the dividends. However, they do provide a summary balance sheet for a variety of the entities involved.

Source: BPO Filings

The entity in the table abbreviated BPO is the direct issuer of these preferred shares. It is worth noting that this entity has $21.2 billion in assets after minority interest and only $6.6 billion of liabilities. Thus, the debt to total assets ratio of BPO is only 31%. By contrast, the same calculation on the consolidated BPY works out to a debt to assets ratio of 72%. So the remainder of BPY is levered much more heavily than BPO is. To continue paying their debt, it seems likely that BPY will need continued distributions from the BPO subsidiary, which makes it more likely they will continue to pay the preferred dividends.

The underlying asset quality is also better at the BPO level. While I’m not going to do an asset-by-asset evaluation, generally speaking BPO owns the primary core office portfolio, while BPY is holds the malls and stakes in other Brookfield opportunistic funds. For more details on the exact nature of the specific assets, you can see this recent piece by author Brad Thomas. He put a speculative buy rating on the common, noting they had high debt and a potential distribution cut but an attractive valuation. If the distribution is cut but not suspended entirely (his downside case) the preferred will be unaffected.

Brookfield Office Properties preferred shares yield more than comparable issues in Canada, because of the market’s perception of the risk. So, it is possible for investors to receive more yield by buying these preferred shares in comparison to other options in the market. While they are not the lowest risk preferred option, the additional yield is a compensating factor, as is the possibility for capital gains if the market perception of these securities changes and they trade more in line with others in the market.

Interest Rate Upside

Once we have decided to buy a BPO preferred, the next question is of course which issue to select. They are all equally ranked from a credit quality perspective, so the question is one of determining which issue is likely to have the highest payouts. The chart above shows all the outstanding issues, and their reset terms. Because they are trading well below $25, I will assume that all will be outstanding to perpetuity. The table also shows the current price of each issue, as well as the yield after their next reset. This assumes Canadian rates stay at 0.14% for t-bills, 0.35% for 5 year bonds, and 2.45% for the prime rate. All of these rates are historically low, so I’ve also included a column showing the yield on the current price if interest rates go up by 1%. The biggest beneficiary if rates rise is the issues linked to prime, so that is where I have my own position. These trade under the symbols BPO.PR.X, BPO.PR.W, and BPO.PR.Y in Toronto.

Of course, interest rates are not pre-destined to go up from here, even though they are very low. There has been very limited interest in Canada for negative interest rates, which I believe provides some protection given current rate levels. However, I think the issues tied to bank prime provide better protection in the event of negative rates. Because bank prime sets the rates for huge amounts of variable rate loans the banks hold, and the banks set the rate, they don’t always follow the policy rates down. The banks have an incentive to move the spread between prime and the policy rate upwards over time, which they have occasionally done (usually by not passing on declines but always passing on increases). Thus, the prime rate is a more attractive benchmark, in my opinion.

Conclusion

Brookfield Properties' Canadian preferred shares offer relatively high yields compared to similar issues, and have significant upside from an improved perception of credit quality. There is potential downside from the significant debt levels at the Brookfield Property Partners level, but the fact that these are issued by a less-indebted subsidiary is a partial offset. There is also potential upside from higher interest rates, as even a slight increase in interest rates (from very low current levels) would result in significant increases in payments for these issues. Preferred shares that offer the potential for significant payout increases are relatively rare, which is one reason these have a home in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPO.PR.W. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Position was purchased on the Toronto Stock Exchange