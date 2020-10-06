If it proves to justify the hype, what are the best ways to participate in “The 5G Revolution?"

If it proves to be just another cool term for an incremental advance, does it justify the hype?

On board with what? Just what is 5G and how might it affect our lives and the world’s economies going forward?

Some analysts toss around the term “5G” as if we should be justly chagrined if we are not on board.

What is 5G?

5G is shorthand for the “fifth generation” technology standard for broadband cellular networks. Cell phone companies began deploying 5G in earnest last year. 5G is like previous generations of cell phone networks in that service areas are divided into small geographical areas called cells. It's different, however, in that these new networks will have considerably more bandwidth.

Bandwidth is a measure of the difference between the upper and lower frequencies in a band of frequencies. Greater bandwidth means faster download speeds, so fast that it's likely that 5G can be the standard, not just for cell phones but even for the massive amounts of data that Internet service providers deal with every day.

That makes 5G a viable competitor to cable internet, provides lots more opportunities for IoT (“Internet of Things”) applications like voice-controlled home security, lighting, and convenience tasking, and M2M (“Machine to Machine”) communication between devices using any communications channel.

This implies many more uses for such things as automated driving when one sensor of, say, speeding too quickly toward another object notifies another sensor to apply braking without taking additional time to process what's happening.

As Qualcomm (QCOM), one of the key inventors and beneficiaries of 5G, says on its website describing 5G (What is 5G?).

5G wireless technology is meant to deliver higher multi-GBPS peak data speeds, ultra low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users. Higher performance and improved efficiency empower new user experiences and connects new industries.”

(Latency is a big deal in many industries and applications. When doing a remote medical procedure, for example, the difference between seeing on a screen something that occurred a second ago is different than seeing it in virtually real time.)

In short, 5G is many things to many different sectors and industries, from the Internet of Things to autonomous vehicles to cloud-based gaming to Internet virtual reality to battlespace intelligence, and everything in between.

So... all this is not just a bunch of hype?

That would be my opinion. While I personally am every bit as happy just reading the printed page or uncoupling from my Internet or cell phone tether, it seems there are many people who are not equally comfortable without their “connectedness.”

I see people on hikes in the most magnificent backcountry who are not satisfied to take in the glory of it all, and not content to merely take a picture of it. They instead complain that they want to be able to take their selfie, instantly transmit it to their friends and chatter about the experience with others. The trees, the sky, the lakes and rivers are merely backdrops for their social connectedness.

OK, so I’m a throwback. Delightfully so. The good news from where I stand is that, at least for now, there's one important drawback to 5G: It works well over short distances but needs many transmission points to bounce the radio waves from one place to another. This makes it ideal for urban areas and for applications where there are multiple transmission points or for short-distance applications. So far, there are no 5G cell towers in the outback, and I hope there never will be.

However, the promise of near-instantaneous machine-to-machine communication from the industrial and manufacturing world to the world if Internet gamers does imply a massive market opportunity. That being the case, what are some of the best ways to participate in this potentially burgeoning field?

The Players

It might be easier to list all the tech and communication companies that are not working, in some way or another, to either lead the way or prepare to profit from 5G. And in every category, I imagine I will hear from at least one disturbed employee or insider who is offended or dismissive when I fail to mention their personal favorite in this field. (That's what the comment section is for. Have fun. I have had to duck incoming fire before!)

As you might expect, the big names in tech also populate the 5G space. Verizon (VZ), Apple (AAPL), Samsung and T-Mobile (TMUS), for instance, in the cell phone industry and Charter (CHTR) and the other big Internet providers. Among equipment makers, Nokia (NOK) of Finland and Ericsson (ERIC) from Sweden seem to be leading the charge.

There are too many chip beneficiaries to mention, though certainly among them would be Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), Analog Devices (ADI), Qualcomm (QCOM – with a finger in just about every 5G pie there is) Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Intel (INTC).

The current tower transmission firms are likely to remain the biggest with 5G so I must include American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI) in this listing.

Then there are fallen angels like Cisco (CSCO) because of their routing capabilities, and scores of newer, or reinvented, companies that have carved out a niche for themselves like Inseego (INSG) (the old Novatel Wireless when “wireless” was as cool a term as “5G”) and Netgear (NTGR), both of which sell hotspot “pucks” to be able to create a WiFi connection without the hassle or expense of signing up on a cell tower. They call these mi-fi connections (mini wifis – get it) and in fact during the time of COVID-19 these are being used extensively to ensure students at home get a good WiFi signal.

What to Buy?

If you decide you want to participate in the new innovations, and markets, that 5G will provide, there are many ways to do so. You could do your due diligence on any or all of the above or any or all of the companies that will come up as you begin to research these. You could select a niche like 5G network security or mobile hot spots or chips or whatever. Or you could do as I do: Select a fund that will give you broad representation for the industry.

While I prefer active management to passive, which pushes me toward the best and brightest portfolio managers among the OMFs (open-end or “original” mutual funds) I can find nary a one that specializes in 5G. All growth funds have a very large part of their portfolios in the shares of the FANGs, FANGMANs, or FANMAGs – choose your own descriptor. All “tech” funds tend to have even more. They can’t afford not to. That's where the Big Mo is these days. But none are “mostly 5G.”

For that I have found one ETF, the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, with the rather descriptive ticker symbol of FIVG. There are other “communication services” ETFs but they are heavier on holdings like Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR). While these are much larger factors within the Comm Services S&P sector, I question how much real communicating or valued service some of these provide to be in Communication Services, but I see why S&P included them in this new sector heading.

Take a look instead at the primary holdings of FIVG. Not a Facebook or Twitter among them!

If you want to really dig in to the FIVG portfolio, here's a complete listing of all 78 positions:

Symbol Company Weight QCOM Qualcomm Inc 6.51 NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV 5.42 ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR Class B 5.02 ADI Analog Devices Inc 4.54 XLNX Xilinx Inc 3.78 VZ Verizon Communications Inc 2.97 SWKS Skyworks Solutions Inc 2.92 KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc 2.75 CHTR Charter Communications Inc A 2.74 AKAM Akamai Technologies Inc 2.73 MXIM Maxim Integrated Products Inc 2.72 NOK Nokia Oyj ADR 2.72 AMT American Tower Corp 2.66 MRVL Marvell Technology Group Ltd 2.62 T AT&T Inc 2.56 QRVO Qorvo Inc 2.12 CCI Crown Castle International Corp 1.76 EQIX Equinix Inc 1.72 DOX Amdocs Ltd 1.60 NVDA NVIDIA Corp 1.46 AAPL Apple Inc 1.36 FFIV F5 Networks Inc 1.35 VOD Vodafone Group PLC ADR 1.25 DELL Dell Technologies Inc Class C 1.25 CHL China Mobile Ltd ADR 1.23 AMZN Amazon.com Inc 1.19 AVGO Broadcom Inc 1.12 GLW Corning Inc 0.91 SBAC SBA Communications Corp 0.88 HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 0.85 VMW VMware Inc 0.85 DLR Digital Realty Trust Inc 0.83 TMUS T-Mobile US Inc 0.82 CSCO Cisco Systems Inc 0.80 INTC Intel Corp 0.78 CIEN Ciena Corp 0.77 ORAN Orange SA ADR 0.76 ANET Arista Networks Inc 0.76 MAXR Maxar Technologies Inc 0.75 GDS GDS Holdings Ltd ADR 0.73 JNPR Juniper Networks Inc 0.66 CALX Calix Inc 0.63 GLIBA GCI Liberty Inc A 0.62 SKM SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR 0.62 INFN Infinera Corp 0.61 LUMN Lumen Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares 0.60 LSCC Lattice Semiconductor Corp 0.60 UNIT Uniti Group Inc 0.60 LLNW Limelight Networks Inc 0.59 VIAV Viavi Solutions Inc 0.59 NATI National Instruments Corp 0.56 SW Sierra Wireless Inc 0.56 IPGP IPG Photonics Corp 0.55 IDCC InterDigital Inc 0.54 CEVA CEVA Inc 0.54 MTSI MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 0.53 COR CoreSite Realty Corp 0.53 LITE Lumentum Holdings Inc 0.52 INSG Inseego Corp 0.52 CONE CyrusOne Inc 0.52 QTS QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A 0.51 ACIA Acacia Communications Inc 0.50 COMM CommScope Holding Co Inc 0.50 UI Ubiquiti Inc 0.50 RDWR Radware Ltd 0.50 CTS CTS Corp 0.49 KT KT Corp ADR 0.49 EXTR Extreme Networks Inc 0.47 ATEN A10 Networks Inc 0.45 ADTN Adtran Inc 0.44 IIVI II-VI Inc 0.42 CSGS CSG Systems International Inc 0.42 RBBN Ribbon Communications Inc 0.42 CMTL Comtech Telecommunications Corp 0.41 ALLT Allot Ltd 0.41 NTCT NetScout Systems Inc 0.40 NPTN NeoPhotonics Corp 0.32 FGXXX First American Government Obligs X

This is the purest play I have discovered if you are serious about owning 5G companies “relatively” early in the game. I think this is clear from the following chart, which shows the performance year-to-date of FIVG:

Finally, I'm not surprised to see the various levels of industry exposure of FIVG, which favor the semiconductor and equipment companies more than any other. However, I was initially surprised to see Morningstar’s Style Map showing a blend of both value and growth.

Upon reflection, that makes sense. I believe companies like American Tower, Crown Castle, Cisco and Intel still have a great deal of growth yet ahead of them but, even today, with their dividend payout, strong balance sheets and cash flow, they also are good examples of value investing. (You can see my most recent article on Intel here.)

