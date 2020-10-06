The correlation between SIL and silver prices suggests that SIL may rally by 50% or more over the next year.

At the time of writing, Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) has performed strongly over the past year with shares sitting up 54% on a year-over-year basis.

On the back of this strong performance, investors may be tempted to take a profit at these levels. In my opinion, this would be the incorrect move based on my expectations for a strong performance in the underlying commodity going forward.

About SIL

To start this piece, let’s examine the SIL ETF. The Global X Silver Miners ETF is a fairly broad fund which is holding 27 different miners which are focused on silver mining operations. The fund currently has $1 billion AUM and a somewhat high expense ratio of 0.66% (for a comparable, the GDX ETF which holds gold miners and has a 0.52% expense ratio).

While the fund does hold 27 different miners, it does somewhat track a market-cap ranking which means that at present upwards of one-fifth of the fund is in a single security.

This may be concerning to some in that individual security risk may be higher, but since the methodology dynamically changes based on the evolving market caps of the underlying firms, I personally believe that there’s not too much of a concern beyond the potential for single one-day moves occasionally being driven by changes in the top fund.

This said, I believe that this broad methodology does allow us a good degree of simplification of our analysis. The key reason here is that when you’re holding 27 different stocks in one ETF, you can broadly study the drivers of the earnings of each firm and in the process arrive at a comprehensive recommendation for the fund.

The key driver of silver miners is of course the price of silver. For example, here is the year-over-year price change in SIL and the correlation with the price of the commodity.

As you can see, there’s a very clear trend in the data: when silver rallies, so do the returns of the miners which are holding silver.

I believe the data gives us a very strong conclusion: if we can understand where silver is likely headed, then we can understand how silver miners are likely going to perform. This said, let’s jump into the data and see where price may be headed.

Silver Markets

Over the past few months, I’ve been digging through mounds of financial data in an attempt to figure out the key drivers of the price of silver. Through my research, I’ve found a few important relationships and several of them either are triggering at this moment or have triggered within the past few weeks. One of these key relationships is between volatility in the S&P 500 and the price of silver.

Risk and fear in the S&P 500 are often measured by the VIX. This index is calculated from the price of several different options on the S&P 500 and has a very interesting correlation in that as the markets fall, the VIX tends to rise.

The basic driver behind the relationship of the VIX rising while the market is falling has to do with investors tending to add to downside protection in the form of puts during market downswings. This results in the price of options being bid up which leads to a higher VIX. This combined with the fact that as volatility increases so do options prices is the major driver of changes in the VIX over short time periods.

The key tie-in to silver here is this: as equity markets decline and the VIX rises, investors tend to look for alternatives. The data is very interesting in that it shows that future changes in the price of silver are directly correlated with the outright level of the VIX.

As you can see, when the VIX rises, silver tends to do so over the next year as investors shift capital from the equities market and into commodities in search of better yield. Over the past month, we have seen the VIX trade up as high as 35-40 in the bucketed study above. This study would imply that over the next 12 months, we should expect a price rally in silver with the average change being a 32% increase on a year-over-year basis.

Not only do investors move capital to silver following market upsets, but investors also chase yield in silver. What I mean by this is that when investors see strong returns in silver over a given timeframe, they tend to view these strong returns as good reasons to buy – which in turn results in further strong returns. Don’t believe me? Here’s the data.

This data is very interesting in that it shows that your best time to buy silver is after it has been performing strongly. The dataset is comprised of over 50 years of data and I view this relationship as quite robust.

Over the past 2-3 weeks, we have seen the year-over-year gain in the price of silver in the ballpark of around 30% - give or take 5% or so depending on the day you’re sampling. The above data shows some pretty eye-opening figures in this territory with gains of anywhere from 30-69% seen on average over the next year.

When I see a shocking figure like a near 70% gain over the next year, it’s important to remember that this is just an average – history has shown that there are data points above and beneath this specific figure. I believe the most value comes from examining the correlation to get a feel for where price may go rather than the specific outright figure. For example, there’s a very clear correlation between strong returns leading to stronger returns on average which would mean that we can expect generally strong returns going forward.

At present, I believe a conservative read of the data suggests that silver will likely rally by 30% over the next year. The two reasons being:

The VIX recently elevated to levels which have historically been associated with average price increases of around 32% over the next year.

Strong past performance in silver which historically sees silver continue forward with 30-69% rallies over the next year.

As mentioned, I believe that as investors we should generally take the downside on our analysis to moderate expectations. This said, a 30% rally in silver over the next year seems like a very reasonable read of the data. So what does this mean for silver miners?

This chart shows the average gain seen in SIL shares over a year based on how silver performed during that year. A simple and plain reading of the data shows that when silver rallies by 30% in a given year, the average move in SIL is a rally of 80%. To see the data points which make up this average, here is our first scatterplot but zoomed into the territory which contains the 25-35% rally in the price of silver.

Since the inception of SIL, we have only seen a single instance of silver rallying by 25-35% in a given year and note also seen the SIL ETF increase in value. As you can see, SIL has rallied upwards of 140% during environments like this and the 80% rally previously noted is a generally fair mid-point between the high fliers and the lower pieces of the dataset.

This said, however, since there is a good deal of wiggle room in this data, I believe the more conservative read of this data would be to look at the returns to the left and right “shoulders” of the prior chart to base our expectations.

For example, instead of focusing on the strong returns most correlated with our current expectations, let’s take a more conservative approach by looking to the lower returns around the base expectation. This view will allow us a more broad view and accounts for the wiggle room seen in the above studies. Seen in this light, I believe a conservative read of the data would indicate that SIL shares will likely rally by 50% over the next year given our expectation for a silver rally.

Conclusion

