Considering the range of growth drivers available and the margin expansion potential, I am constructive on INFO shares.

The top-line trends in FQ3 were largely as expected, but ongoing cost savings initiatives are paying off, driving EPS above consensus.

While cyclical impacts continue to weigh on IHS Markit's (NYSE:INFO) financials, there could be light on the horizon. For instance, the renewed emphasis on accelerating new product cycles through Data Lake significantly improves INFO's long-term growth prospects, while an increasingly diversified portfolio should help mitigate downside volatility in energy. Additional cost efficiencies also underpin a compelling EBITDA margin expansion story, with the potential to move toward the long-term target of 50% firmly in sight.

A Closer Look at the FQ3 Results

In the latest quarter, INFO's organic revenue declined by -1% Y/Y on a constant currency basis but was closer to flat excluding events. The key detractor was Resources, which saw revenues down 9% Y/Y, as the company opted to take price discounts in exchange for multi-year contracts. Non-subscription organic revenue was also down significantly for the quarter, although the decline would have been less steep, excluding the impact from events.

On a more positive note, Transportation revenue increased 5% Y/Y as both CARFAX and Auto Mastermind returned to growth in the quarter, with the latter helped by pricing normalization. Similarly, Consolidated Markets & Solutions revenue rose 1% Y/Y (normalized for BPVC; -13% Y/Y headline growth), with Financial Services also growing 4% Y/Y on solid growth in Solutions and Information.

As a result, adj EBITDA margins expanded c. 450 bps Y/Y as INFO continued to benefit from COVID-19-related cost savings. The benefit also flowed through to the bottom line, with EPS above consensus at $0.77.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance Reaffirmed

The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2020 guidance, even indicating that it is trending towards the upper end of the EPS range. However, the Resources business remains under pressure for the upcoming quarter, although it is partially offset by improvement in Transport, with revenue growth at an implied c. 0% to +1% Y/Y (excluding events).

The full-year guidance does also imply that adjusted EBITDA margins will contract Q/Q to c. 42.7% as variable costs are reintroduced, along with the rebound in activity, and as the company reinvests into the business.

A Compelling Long-Term Financial Framework

Importantly, INFO's long-term financial framework is attractive, supported by healthy organic revenue growth and a consistent multi-year EBITDA margin expansion target. The long-term annual organic revenue growth target now stands at 5-7%, though investments into new product development and an increasing mix of higher growth businesses (such as alternatives, renewable energy, and compliance solutions) could drive growth toward the upper end of the range.

Continued reinvestment into the business should also fuel product innovation, driving EBITDA margin expansion to c. 100bps per year over the near to medium term, although further traction across cost savings initiatives could drive upside to that figure. The company continues to assess structural changes to its operating model, from decreasing travel to rationalizing its real estate footprint.

As a result, INFO has reiterated its target of delivering double-digit annual EPS growth long term, on the back of healthy organic top-line trends and robust margin expansion. I see this target being very realistic even for fiscal 2021, with INFO now projecting organic growth of 6%-8% (up from 7%-9% prior), adjusted for a c. 1% impact from physical events.

Energy Challenges into 2021

Challenges in the Upstream business have led to further reductions in the fiscal 2020 organic growth guidance. The updated guidance now calls for growth in the negative mid-single digits (from negative low-single digits previously), while fiscal 2021 guidance was also reduced to negative low-single digits (from -2% to +2% prior).

The rise of lower-cost competition in recent years has been the main driver of the decline, along with end-market pressure. With these headwinds in mind and to prevent elevated cancellations, INFO has essentially termed out c. 55% of its data contracts, with discounts in the near term followed by escalators in the later years.

But even with growth likely to be pressured due to near-term headwinds in the upstream end-market, I think the fact that the Resources subscription business will see better growth in 2021 is positive, even if growth remains slightly negative at -2%.

Encouraging Progress on the Data Lake Strategy

The Data Lake strategy could be a game-changer as it serves to make all of INFO's data discoverable in a single, fully cloud-native environment. The initiative benefits INFO on two fronts – it enables product development internally, while also helping customers find INFO's >5k subject matter experts across various data sets. Progress thus far has been encouraging – by end-2020, INFO is already on track to achieve centralization and data discovery, along with advanced functionality such as machine learning and AI tools to clients.

Longer term, the key selling point of Data Lake will be its ability to help connect relevant data points across INFO's vast data universe. And with c. 15 clients in the immediate pipeline and 150 active conversations, Data Lake could soon become a meaningful contributor as INFO recognizes revenue and cost synergies over time.

Capital Allocation Update

With net leverage now at c. 2.6x, the focus has turned to reinvesting for growth, mainly through organic means, followed by potential tuck-in M&A (deals in the range of sub-$500 million), and finally, return of cash and debt paydown. Encouragingly, the company has initiated c. $200 million in share repurchases as part of its commitment to returning c. 50-75% of annual free cash flow (including the dividend). Interestingly, management would like to see its multiple expand to make acquisition opportunities more attractive, which, I suspect, entails more share repurchases ahead.

Staying Constructive

Even with headwinds in the Resources segment, the level of resilience in the other segments leaves INFO well-positioned to return to organic growth in FQ4 (and beyond). Now that the worst appears to be behind us, I think earnings estimates should rise in tandem. Meanwhile, shares should also benefit from improved execution, considering the growth opportunities ahead and cost efficiencies to be unlocked on the way to 50% margins. At c. 28x earnings, the multiple is below pre-COVID-19 levels despite an improved earnings outlook, and therefore, I am bullish.

