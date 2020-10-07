Foolish Consistency

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

- Benjamin Franklin

It was Johnny's fifth birthday, and his parents bought him a new tricycle. Johnny's parents took him down to the basement of the house where he could ride safely away from the cars on the street. Excited, Johnny jumped on the tricycle and rode as fast as he could. As he approached the wall at the end of the room, he tried to turn, but he was unsuccessful and crashed into the wall. Johnny was a determined little boy. He got right back up on his tricycle and tried again, with the same result - before he could successfully complete the turn, he crashed. This happened several more times. After five attempts, Johnny was still crashing into the wall.

Johnny's parents had been watching, hoping he would figure out the problem and find the solution for himself. When he successfully negotiated the turn on the sixth attempt, they congratulated him and asked him what he'd learned from his experience. Johnny replied: "To make a turn without crashing, I need to slow down." Johnny's dad replied: "Very good son, we're proud you figured that out for yourself." His mom added: "Yes Johnny, we're proud of you. We also hope there's a more important lesson you learned from this experience. After you crashed into the wall the first time because you were going too fast, why did you think you would avoid crashing the next time if you didn't slow down? What we hope you learned is a lesson that will help you in many ways if you can remember it. The lesson is this: If you do the same thing over and over, it's likely you'll get the same result. So, unless you want to keep making the same mistakes again and again, you should think before you repeat an action that led to a bad result. Before acting, think about what you might do differently. That lesson might save you from lots of bruises in the future."

What does this tale have to do with investing? Consider the following. One of the most strongly held beliefs among the investing public is that smart people working hard can somehow identify:

Which stocks are going to outperform the market (and buy them) and which will underperform the market (and avoid them). When the bull will start a stampede (buy stocks) and when the bear will emerge from its hibernation (sell stocks).

The first is called the art of stock selection. The second is called the art of market timing. Collectively, they make up the art of active management. In order to identify these hardworking market gurus, investors rely on another strongly held belief: that the past performance of active managers is a reliable predictor of future performance.

Based on these two strongly held beliefs, investors adopt one of the following strategies: They either study the performance of actively managed mutual funds and identify the ones that have had the best performance, or they rely on others to perform that due diligence for them. For example, many investors rely on Morningstar's rating system to identify future winners. Others rely on publications such as Barron's. Still others hire financial advisors to perform that role. And some financial advisors hire consulting firms (e.g., Frank Russell, SEI) to help them identify the great managers. Having identified the managers with the best past performance, they hire them to manage their portfolios.

While this strategy sounds logical, the annual S&P Active versus Passive Scorecard (SPIVA) demonstrates the vast majority of active funds underperform their appropriate benchmark. For example, the 2019 Scorecard showed that over the 15-year period ending in 2019, 90 percent of all domestic large-cap funds underperformed the S&P 500 Index, 88 percent of domestic mid-cap funds underperformed the S&P MidCap 400 Index, and 89 percent of all domestic small-cap funds underperformed the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. And since taxes are often the largest expense for actively managed funds held in taxable accounts, the after-tax results would be even worse. Importantly, S&P's Annual Persistence Scorecards also show there is no evidence of persistence beyond the randomly expected, at least among the top performers - there is evidence of persistent underperformance among the worst performers (because of high expenses).

Despite this dismal record, most financial advisors, investment policy committees, and trustees of pension and retirement plans select investment managers based on historical performance. The selection process includes thorough due diligence, often with the assistance of a "gatekeeper" - a consulting firm such as Frank Russell, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) or SEI. These firms have tremendous resources that narrow the list of funds by screening for not only long-term performance but also for such issues as performance in bear markets, management tenure, investment process and the discipline to adhere to a well-designed strategy. They then hire the best of the best. Surely, they never hire a manager with a record of underperformance. To build a diversified portfolio, they might hire one manager for each of perhaps 10 asset classes (large-cap growth, small-cap value, real estate, emerging markets, long- and short-term bonds, and so on). The story typically proceeds as follows.

Unfortunately, on average, the active managers chosen based on outstanding track records fail to live up to expectations. The underperformance relative to passive benchmarks invariably leads decision-makers to fire the active manager. And the process begins anew. A new round of due diligence is performed and a new manager is selected to replace the poorly performing one. And almost invariably, the process is repeated a few years later.

The Evidence

Among the studies finding that the fired managers go on to outperform the new hires that replace them are "The Trust Mandate" by Herman Brodie and Klaus Harnack; "Institutional Investor Expectations, Manager Performance, and Fund Flows" by Howard Jones and Jose Vicente Martinez; and "The Selection and Termination of Investment Management Firms by Plan Sponsors" by Amit Goyal and Sunil Wahal. And Tim Jenkinson, Howard Jones and Jose Vicente Martinez, authors of "Picking Winners? Investment Consultants' Recommendations of Fund Managers," found no evidence that consultant recommendations add value to plan sponsors. In fact, the research shows that the managers they fire tend to go on to outperform the managers they hire to replace them. Sadly, so many individual investors go through the same motions. And end up with the same results - a high likelihood of poor performance.

The conventional wisdom that past performance is a strong predictor of future performance is so strongly ingrained in our culture that it seems almost no one stops to ask if the conventional wisdom is correct, even in the face of persistent failure. Why aren't investors asking themselves, "If the process I used to choose a manager who would deliver outperformance failed, and I use the exact same process the next time, why should I expect anything but failure again?" Why do we keep crashing our tricycles into the wall? The answer is painfully obvious. If you don't do anything different, you should expect the same result. Yet, so many have not thought to ask this simple question.

It is important to understand that neither the purveyors of active management nor the gatekeepers want you to ask that question. If you did, they would go out of business. But you should. Your obligation is to provide the best returns, either to yourself or to members of the plan for which you are a trustee, not to provide the fund managers or the consultants with a living.

Why do investors continue to follow a strategy that academic evidence has demonstrated is highly likely to lead to below-benchmark performance? One explanation is they might not be aware of the evidence. Another is that it is an all-too-human trait to allow hope to triumph over reason and experience.

The lesson for investors is that unless you can clearly identify a different process, there is no logical reason to expect a different outcome. And since the institutional investors, using the very best consultants in the business, have been failing for decades, it seems unlikely that individual investors will find a better way to identify future winners.

The Moral of the Tale

Even smart people make mistakes, but they learn from them. Having learned, they don't repeat the behavior. Or as Ralph Waldo Emerson put it, "Foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds."

There is simply no reason for investors to keep following a strategy that has proven to be a loser's game - a game in which there are far more losers than winners. The only ones likely to achieve their financial goals when investors engage in active strategies are the firms that sell their advisory services and the money managers who collect large fees for delivering poor and inconsistent performance. The winning strategy is to stop trying to beat the market. The historical evidence is clear: If you simply accept market returns, over the long term you are likely to outperform approximately 90 percent of investors.

