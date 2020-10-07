The Case For Investing In Real Assets

Real assets, which include commodities, precious metals, real estate, and infrastructure, have several unique factors and investment considerations that set them apart from traditional financial assets.
With broader market indexes becoming increasingly weighted to technology, real assets can provide diversification in a portfolio.
Real assets traditionally offer higher dividend yields than what can be found in broader equities or fixed income.
Real assets offer unique benefits within a portfolio that set them apart from traditional financial investments like equities and fixed income. Most investors are familiar with using precious metals, such as gold, as a hedge against a weak economy, but what other benefits can an allocation to real assets provide? What are the implications of the recent change in the Federal Reserve's long-term approach to inflation, and how does that highlight the need for real asset exposure? In this white paper, Alerian discusses real asset investment considerations and how the asset class, and energy infrastructure in particular, can play an important role in a diversified portfolio.
