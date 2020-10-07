Investment Thesis

Viasat (VSAT), at a high level, is a satellite communications company focused on providing a constellation of Ka-band satellites and associated technical infrastructure in order to provide worldwide digital connectivity. The company has seen decent performance hitting $2.3 billion in revenues in FY20 vs. $2.1 billion in FY19 and $1.6 billion in FY18. Similarly, Adj. EBITDA hit $458 billion in FY20 vs. $339 billion the year prior. At a high level, Viasat goes to market through three different segments: government, commercial, and services.

The government segment providers a combination of communications and cybersecurity products to both US and ex-US governments. Products in this segment include mobile broadband, satellite communication systems, secure networking, and tactical data links. The commercial and services segments likewise provide satellite communication, fixed broadband, and antenna systems.

The general revenue model of Viasat is largely fixed-price contracts, with the remainder being cost-reimbursement contracts. To note, the company does have a significant funded development portion of the business where the customer will pay for R&D for specific products. This totaled ~27% of total revenues in the most recently ended Q1'21 quarter.

In terms of COVID-19-related disruptions, although Viasat was hit, it was largely relegated to the commercial business (particularly, commercial air) as travelers sheltered in place. We can see this below with quarterly revenues falling from $592 million in Q4'20 to $530 million in Q1'21 as we headed through COVID-19.

Data by YCharts

Other segments such as the government business ($261 million of revenues in Q1'20), as an example, which encompasses nearly 50% of revenue, remained remarkably steady. That is not to say that the government sector was business as usual. Although churn is not a major factor here, forward visibility to continued bookings outperformance is cloudy. And although the company claims to believe that FY'21 will be a strong catch-up year, possible governmental belt-tightening may lead to an eventual reduction in new bookings even though Q1'21 saw strong government contract awards of nearly $334 million, which is up from $215 million the year prior. However, it is unlikely that government spending will remain depressed in the long term. Another bright spot for the business was fixed broadband services, which saw a positive impact from COVID-19, particularly in the higher-speed packages, as people sheltered in place/worked from home. This business saw an increase of around 9,000 net subscribers in Q1'21.

Overall, I believe that the long-term story here is still intact despite recent COVID-19-related disruptions. As I mentioned, the only segment that saw significant negative impacts was in-flight connectivity, and that only accounts for <10% of revenues. This makes the recent significant sell-off in the stock fairly surprising.

Data by YCharts

Liquidity here is not an issue. On the liquidity front, the company recently concluded a private placement at the end of July that raised an additional $175 million from Intercorp and The Baupost Group, a hedge fund. That brought the pro forma liquidity to nearly $1 billion. This is offset by the massive CapEx outlay to deploy several new ViaSat-3 satellites (~$760 billion in FY20), but it is still a meaningful amount of liquidity.

The bull case here is two-fold. On the first point, ViaSat-3 should generate a meaningful increase in overall capacity that will help drive revenues for the years to come. Additionally, given that ViaSat-3 is expected to offer 1Tbps vs. 260Gbps in ViaSat-2 with decent latency levels, this offering is more of a true broadband replacement and should help the company drive meaningful share. As COVID-19 cases spike in the US, there is a bit of opacity in terms of timing, but for a patient investor, this is a core value driver that should generate meaningful shareholder value in the near future.

On the second point, the government business is sticky and should continue to drive continued growth and FCF expansion. Overall, Viasat's government business is well-positioned, having been qualified and been the recipient of numerous wins/contracts ranging from handheld comm devices to larger form factors for military aircraft and ships. The good thing about industrial/military hardware in general is that the long product life cycles should give Viasat solid revenue visibility and stability. This is not to mention that the company has had strong execution in the past with revenue/EBITDA growth rate of >20% YoY for the past few quarters before COVID-19-related disruptions.

Data by YCharts

Even in Q1'21, the company was awarded $334 million in total contracts vs. $215 million a year prior. This should help it sustain future growth. Additionally, given the heavy government/military end-market, which is still largely non-cyclical, it should help provide a degree of EV stability even if we re-enter a prolonged downturn.

On the balance sheet, the company raised new equity in July as previously mentioned, and also raised ~$400 million of senior unsecured notes in Q1'21. So, overall, liquidity is in a good spot. Leverage on a similar token is reasonable at just 3.5x, although levered FCF is expected to remain negative in the near term.

Risks

Viasat has several key risks, the most obvious being that this is, and will continue to be, a heavy-CapEx business, so additional dilutive equity capital raises or increased leverage are core issues that investors have to be aware of.

Secondly, although it does have satellite insurance, a satellite loss or failure of a launch (particularly of ViaSat-3) will negatively impact the company's current or future revenue streams.

Valuation and Conclusion

Ultimately, I believe given the strengths of Viasat's platform and emerging growth opportunities around its government business and ViaSat-3, the company is a Buy at this time. COVID-19 is certainly having an impact, but it's a transient property and only affecting a small portion of the business. I believe that the current valuation of a ~9x forward EV/EBITDA is cheap relative to the sector average of 15x. I believe that we can easily see a re-rating closer to the sector average as visibility to the end of COVID-19 and the launch of ViaSat-3 happens. My 12-month estimate is for a 12x EV/multiple representing a 33% upside from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VSAT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.