Investors should consider risks such as deceleration in revenue growth rate, lack of profitability, execution risk, and competitive pressures.

The software sector has been a darling of the pandemic-ridden world. While many of these companies have seen a dramatic rise in shares prices in 2020, only a few can justify their ginormous valuations.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC), is an enterprise search and data analytics company with a total addressable market opportunity estimated to be $45 billion. Use cases for Elastic have continued to grow at an exponential pace, beyond enterprise search. The company's technology is now being increasingly used for application and infrastructure monitoring and security. Elastic has been pretty successful in leveraging these opportunities during the pandemic times. In the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ending July 31, 2020, it has managed to beat consensus estimates for both revenue and non-GAAP EPS.

The stock is already up 76.55% YTD (year-to-date) and can go even higher, thanks to the secular headwinds in the data landscape. Hence, despite being richly valued, I contend that this company can be a good buy for 2020.

Elastic stands to benefit from multiple secular tailwinds

Elastic stands to benefit from two major headwinds. First, at the macro level, there has been increasing prioritization of consumer spending towards are IT investments, which includes the key markets that Elastic caters to. At the consumer level, organizations are increasingly using a wide range of data across projects. They are also leveraging data capabilities across a wide range of projects. Then again, existing customers are opting for multiple solutions from Elastic.

The company offers a range of solutions based on a unified technology stack called Elastic Stack. These solutions are used for ingesting, storing, and processing data across sources and formats. This data is then used for a wide range of consumer and enterprise applications in the areas of search, observability, and security.

What initially started as having a search box to find stuff on a website has now extended to multiple lucrative use cases, such as helping consumers shop online through e-commerce applications to matching riders and drivers in the ride-sharing applications. Increasing penetration of e-commerce is an important tailwind in this pandemic world.

Elastic's enterprise search capabilities have also evolved. The company's next-generation workplace search allows for searching data of various formats across applications such as Jira, Salesforce, Jira, GitHub, Confluence, Gmail, Google Drive, and ServiceNow, securely.

It is also making its presence felt by winning application performance monitoring (or APM) deals ahead of pure-play APM players. Customers are especially liking the unified log metric and APM capabilities offered by the company through one technology stack, accessible through one user interface.

Elastic entered the security game even when it had no specific offerings for this market. Customers have been using the company's search capabilities for this purpose for many years. Finally, the company launched the Elastic Siem product and also acquired endpoint technology from Endgame. Elastic has now integrated its security capabilities in its recently launched unified agent product, 7.9. The company is seeing positive signs of strong adoption even in this market.

Elastic's freemium model has been a key competitive advantage.

Elastic's freemium model has been a major factor its success. The company's business model of the free open-source base model and then paid proprietary add-ons has been a driving force in early adoption and rapid penetration of the Elastic Stack. The free distribution model plays a major role in creating familiarity with the offerings and the brand among customers. The model is also at the heart of the rapid increase in Elastic's user base, which, in turn, provides feedback to further strengthen the offerings.

The company ranks high on the basis of multiple SAAS business-specific metrics.

Elastic excels in terms of metrics such as revenue and billings growth, net expansion rate or dollar-based net retention rates, and subscription rate.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, it reported YoY revenue and billings growth surpassing 40%. This is a very healthy growth rate, considering that the company is clocking revenues close to $500 million annually. Strong billings growth for a SAAS stock is also an indicator of robust revenue trends in future quarters.

Elastic's net expansion rate, which compares monthly service revenue from the same set of clients across comparable periods, was 130% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. A number in excess of 100% implies that the company is successful in managing its customer churn and cross-selling products to existing clients. For a software-as-a-service (or SAAS) stock, a net retention rate above 125% is considered to be a good performance.

Elastic seems to be especially good at cross-selling, considering that customers have use cases that require all three solutions at various times. The company packages these three solutions as a single offering, driven by search technology and based on a unified resource-based pricing model. It sells tiered subscriptions for different levels of access to the solutions.

Elastic subscription revenues as a percentage of total revenues have reached 94%, which implies high revenue visibility.

Investors should consider these risks.

Elastic's investors are also exposed to a significant degree of execution risk. The company's freemium model, which has been a key driver of the rapid adoption of the Elastic Stack, also poses challenges to the company. For it to become a viable business, it needs to convert a significant percentage of customers on the free distribution solution to paid offerings.

Although Elastic seems to be technologically strong, some analysts may be worried about its decelerating revenue growth rate.

You can find an excellent analysis of this concern in this Deep Value Returns analysis here.

The declining revenue growth can further hamper profitability. Elastic is not yet a profitable company and is not expected to become EPS-positive at least for the next few quarters. The company needs to rein in its expenses and become profitable at the earliest to sustain its premium valuations.

Finally, Elastic is competing with several other software companies across its businesses. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is competing with Elastic in the enterprise search business, while Splunk (SPLK) and Datadog (DDOG) are major competitors in the observability and security business. The entry barrier in Elastic's target businesses is not very high. Hence, the company may also lose market share in case a new and stronger competitor enters the market.

Verdict

Elastic is trading at a P/S (price-to-sales) multiple of 21.16x, quite above the 6.79 multiple of Alphabet and the 13.13x of Splunk, but much lower than 67.45x of Datadog. The difference in valuation multiples can be clearly explained by the differences in the companies' future revenue growth estimates. Elastic's revenues are expected to grow YoY by 28.26% in fiscal 2021 ending April 2021, while Alphabet is expected to grow revenues by 6.94% in fiscal 2020 ending December 2020. Splunk's revenues are expected to decline by around 1.57% in fiscal 2021 ending January 2021, while Datadog's revenues are estimated to grow at 57.43% in fiscal 2020 ending December 2020. (Revenue growth estimates from Seeking Alpha Premium.) Also, investors are ready to pay a premium for Elastic's high revenue visibility.

I believe that there remains an upside in Elastic stock based on secular tailwinds, coupled with a very focused company strategy. Hence, Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.'s price target of $140 seems to be achievable in the next 12 months.

Considering the uncertainties posed by the ongoing pandemic, Elastic seems to be a good pick for growth investors with slightly above-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.