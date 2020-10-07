By spinning off the Nevada assets, the company unlocks the "value premium for the Nevada Mining Unit." What does it mean really?

Gold Resource intends to spin off the Nevada assets in 2021. The question is, why?

Source: Gold Resource Corp. Image: La Arista Mine

News Update and Market reaction

The Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (NYSEMKT: GORO) announced that it plans to create two independent, strategically-focused companies with Nevada Mining Unit (Isabella Pearl and others) spin-off to GORO shareholders as a separate, publicly-traded company, to be named later. Many shareholders were puzzled with such a sudden move, myself included.

The market did not like the story, and the stock dropped as much as 8% yesterday on the news, while most of the other gold miners were trading higher. I took Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) for a quick comparison.

It is presumably not because it is perceived negatively but most probably because of the uncertainty surrounding such a spinning-off. As we all know, the market hates uncertainty, and its first reaction is a withdrawal reflex mechanism.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and commentary

“The whole is greater than the sum of the parts.” This famous phrase has been commonly attributed (wrongly) to the Greek philosopher Aristotle. It defines synergy, which has been the fundamental leitmotiv of most business mergers and acquisitions in modern history.

However, in business terms, it is quite often the opposite that appears valid. I have been struggling with that axiom for decades, and I have always assumed empirically that the opposite is also true in business, depending on the circumstances.

At least, it is no doubt what has motivated Gold Resource in this drastic esoteric approach. Let's look at the company's expected benefits of the transaction.

• Permit each company to focus on its own unique strategic business plan. • Allow each company flexibility to allocate resources and deploy capital in a manner consistent with its own business strategy. • Unlock a value premium for the Nevada Mining Unit due to its location in one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions. • Allow each company to focus on streamlining each distinct operation – underground, hard rock operations in Mexico, and open-pit heap leach operations in Nevada, USA. • Two separate companies have the potential to provide investors with greater value than a single combined company.

The first, second, and fourth points are quite challenging to grasp. I do not see this spin-off improving focus "on its own unique strategic business plan," or make it more "flexible." It is just business as usual, and the company can easily manage both assets as it is financially framed now.

Look at the major gold producers like Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), and imagine how many spin-offs they would require based on what Gold Resource is saying.

Thus, the company's business model has two different assets, and it is straightforward to dissociate each business plan without operating such a profound Chirurgie.

While the points above are just literature, in my opinion, the third point is much more exciting and may be telling us the real motivation for such a move.

By spinning off the Nevada assets, the company unlocks the "value premium for the Nevada Mining Unit due to its location in one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions."

It means that Gold Resource is spinning off the Nevada assets to make them more "sellable," in my opinion.

The company owns the Isabella Pearl mine that has been completed and is producing commercially since December 2019. The prospect has potential growth.

Below are the recent Q2 productions from both assets.

The second quarter is not a good indicator of Mexico's assets curtailed in Q2 due to the virus pandemic. Also, Mexico's assets produce Lead, Copper, and Zinc as by-products. For a better understanding I

recommend reading my preceding article about the Q2'20 results by clicking the blue link.

Gold Resource intends to distribute the shares of the newco to its shareholders, the number of shares of the "spinco" is approximately 20 million shares.

The transaction is expected to be structured as a pro-rata distribution of 100% of the Spinco shares to Gold Resource shareholders. Approximately 20 million shares of Spinco are expected to be distributed to the Company’s shareholders. Shareholder approval is not required for the spin-off, which is expected to be tax-free to Gold Resource shareholders for U.S. tax purposes. The transaction is targeted to be completed by year-end 2020 or the first quarter of 2021.

The Isabella Pearl mine is expected to produce 173K Au Oz in five years.

Source: GORO previous Presentation

On March 2, 2020, the company indicated reserves for Nevada.

As of December 31, 2019, proven and probable reserves at the Nevada Mining Unit's Isabella Pearl Mine totaled 2,247,400 tonnes grading 3.05 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. Proven and probable reserve gold ounces included in the reserve report increased year-over-year by 2.5% to 220,100 ounces, an increase of 5,300 gold ounces, while gold grade increased 33.8% to 3.05 g/t.

Furthermore, it seems that the Nevada assets will expand, and more will come. The company indicated that multiple ore grade intercepts from its maiden "drill program at the "Scarlet" target located 400 meters northwest of its operating Isabella Pearl mine in Mineral County, Nevada."

Also, Gold Resource acquired the Golden Mile property in Nevada on June 17, 2020, for $650K. Jason Reid said that not only Golden Mile is located along the Walker Lane mineral belt but is also just off the road from its Isabella Pearl mine.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

This proposed spin-off is a good move if the company intends to monetize the Nevada assets in 2021; if the management thinks it is a win-win situation for shareholders who can afford to add on weakness and can patiently wait.

I believe a spin-off will facilitate the divestiture of the Nevada assets and will be beneficial for long-term shareholders even, so the price per share dropped on the news.

I recommend using any weakness to add to your position.

Technical analysis (short term)

GORO is forming a broadening descending wedge pattern. The drop happened at the resistance, and GORO may eventually drop in the range of $3.15-2.80 depending on the price of gold and silver, which are the two primary metals for the company. I recommend accumulating GORO below $3.20.

The first target sell is between the 50 MA and 200 MA or a range between $4 and $4.15. I recommend selling about 20% at this level. My long-term target is above $5.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GORO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade the stock short term as well