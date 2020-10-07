While the VIX is likely going to rise, VIXM’s holding duration means it won’t share in the upside to much of a degree.

The VIX is likely going to rally over the next 2-8 weeks based on technical and seasonal factors, which suggest additional upside in the index.

As can be seen in the following chart, the ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) has not really gone anywhere over the past few months with shares bound between $38 and $44 on most trading days.

It is my belief that these elevated levels in VIXM are unsustainable. I believe that while in the short term the VIX may rally, the longer-term probabilities suggest that VIXM is headed much lower and that investors in this ETF should exit at this time.

VIX Markets

To start this piece off, let’s recap the recent trading activity of the VIX to start to form up an expectation for where it may be headed.

Over the past year, we have witnessed very traumatic action at work in the VIX. Early in the year, the markets fell strongly on the initial reaction to the coronavirus, which led to one of the largest rallies ever seen in the fear index. Following this rally, the VIX moderated somewhat, but it has seen two other pronounced upticks in June and September on the back of declines in the S&P 500.

Speaking of the S&P 500, I am currently moderately bearish the index.

While momentum has turned positive for the market, we are currently sitting right at technical resistance around 3450 - a level which was tested twice and held in early September. It is my belief that at minimum, the market is likely due for a correction back towards the low of the current trading range which was set in late September. This would represent at drop of about 6% in outright terms.

If we do indeed see the S&P 500 fall by 6% or so, then historical data would say that we will see the VIX rally somewhere in the ballpark of 12-36%.

This is a fairly wide range (12-36%), but the VIX is very volatile, and movements of this size can happen in a single day. What the data does tell us, though, is that if the S&P 500 falls back to where it was about 1-2 weeks ago, a rally in the VIX is in the cards. Given the technical conditions favor a pullback in the short term, this should have us moderately bullish the VIX.

An additional concern for VIX traders at this point is the election cycle. Put simply, the odds favor a VIX rally throughout the rest of the year given that we’re in an election year.

The above data shows that even in election years when there isn't an ongoing financial crisis, volatility in the market can be expected to tick up somewhat in response to the election. The reasoning here is pretty simple: a potential change of administration is a potential change in policy which can impact investment programs and objectives. This results in traders and investors managing exposure around the election, which has measurable impacts on the VIX itself.

Not only does volatility tend to rise during election years, but it also shows a good degree of strength in general during the latter part of the year.

This chart shows that, historically speaking, the back part of October and early November normally are fairly volatile times. Seen from another perspective, on average, the VIX rallies these coming weeks with a fair degree of reliability.

I believe this data is clearly suggesting that the VIX is going to rally over the next few weeks and through the election. One would assume that this would be a bullish VIXM, but actually, I believe that little gain will be experienced by shareholders in this ETF, as we’ll discuss in the next section.

About VIXM

When it comes to trading VIXM, we’ve got a bit of a problem on our hands: it isn’t actually tracking the VIX, it is holding VIX futures. Not only is it holding VIX futures, but it is holding the fourth- through seventh-month VIX futures contracts, as can be seen in the following table of holdings.

This is interesting from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective. From the qualitative stance, VIXM is actually holding a basket of futures which are going to price in at times which are a few months removed from the anticipated volatility in the prior section. In other words, I believe that the VIX is bullish over the next 2-8 weeks based on market technical factors as well as seasonality tendencies. VIXM is actually holding futures which will be settled off of VIX levels four to seven months from now. Not only is this the case, but it is dynamically rolling exposure, which means that it will always be holding futures four to seven months out.

So, from a qualitative stance, a short-run rally likely will only be dimly felt by VIXM traders. From a quantitative standpoint, this can clearly be seen from the decreasing correlation between changes in the VIX and VIX futures by time until expiry.

This chart shows the correlation between 1-month changes in the VIX and four different VIX futures contracts. The message is clear: the longer the duration of your holdings, the lower the correlation you experience to changes in the spot VIX. Practically, this means that if you’re looking to make gains in VIXM, you need very large increases in the spot level of the VIX (as we saw in March) for your VIXM position to see a sizable gain.

So, what’s the point of holding futures this far out if they aren’t that correlated with the actual VIX? Great question. The key reason why VIXM follows this strategy is that it reduces roll yield - and that’s a very big deal for shareholders in volatility ETPs.

Roll yield is a fairly simple concept which is highly misunderstood. Put simply, roll yield is what you get when you’re holding a futures contract and that contract convergences towards the spot price.

For example, let’s say you are holding a VIX futures contract a few months out at the price of 35 and the spot VIX is currently 20. If the spot VIX doesn’t change much over this time, then when the futures contract eventually settles, it will have rolled down to be basically equal to the spot level of the VIX, meaning that you lost money holding the futures contract purely based on futures convergence and nothing to do with underlying changes in the VIX.

This is a big problem for VIX traders because, on average, the VIX is in contango, which means that futures are priced above the spot market. This wouldn’t be such a big problem except for one key reason: the highly mean-reverting nature of the VIX means that it generally doesn’t go anywhere and spends the majority of its time around 15-25.

When you put these two things together (a stable VIX and a contango futures curve), roll yield becomes the largest explainer of returns for VIX ETP holders. For example, VIXM has declined in value by 20% per year for the last decade.

Seen another way, here is the difference between four different futures contracts and the spot level of the VIX grouped by the number of days until the front-month futures contract expires.

This chart shows a few unmistakable relationships, two of which are:

On average, VIX futures are priced above the spot market with a correlation between time until expiry and distance from the spot: longer the duration, greater the contango

On average, VIX futures converge towards spot during the month, with the front contracts doing most of the convergence

This is the key reason why VIXM is holding M4-M7 on the futures curve. It reduces roll yield to a decent degree. But it does so at the expense of diminished correlation to the actual VIX itself, which means that investors are giving away the benefit they seek (an instrument to hedge or speculate on volatility) in exchange for fewer losses associated with roll yield.

Ultimately, the numbers are pretty firmly established: since VIX futures are largely in contango, VIXM’s long-run expectation is negative. For this reason, I suggest that investors take profits at these levels. VIXM has moved strongly this year and it has held its ground - but roll yield is inexorable, and further declines are almost certainly in store over lengthy periods of time. My suggestion is to take profits and move on.

Conclusion

The VIX is likely going to rally over the next 2-8 weeks based on technical and seasonal factors which suggest additional upside in the index. While the VIX is likely going to rise, VIXM’s holding duration means it won’t share in the upside to much of a degree. Given the long-run roll yield losses expected in VIXM, taking profits at these levels is a sound play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.