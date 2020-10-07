An upcoming article will present the remaining 24 Dividend Aristocrats, considered to be cyclical stocks.

This article is the second in a series that covers the Dividend Aristocrats, a list of S&P 500 companies that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Currently, there are 65 Dividend Aristocrats.

The first article covered 21 Dividend Aristocrats in the Defensive Sectors (Consumer Staples, Health Care, and Utilities). The defensive sectors are not closely tied to the economy because companies in these sectors provide goods and services that are always in demand. With the United States in the recession phase of the business cycle, focusing on stocks in defensive and historically stable sectors of the stock market could be prudent for risk-averse investors.

Another class of sectors that are not severely impacted by economic downturns is the sensitive sectors: Communication Services, Energy, Industrials, and Information Technology. Companies in these sectors are not immune to poor economic conditions, but they are not as severely impacted by economic downturns as stocks in the cyclical sectors, which I'll cover in a future article.

Sensitive Sectors

The Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) is a market-based taxonomy consisting of 11 sectors, 24 industry groups, 69 industries, and 158 sub-industries. Sectors can be further grouped into super sectors based on how they tend to perform during different phases of the business cycle. These are defensive, sensitive, and cyclical super sectors. My first article in this series provides details.

The focus of this article is on Dividend Aristocrats in the sensitive sectors:

Communication Services: cable wireless, internet providers

Energy: gas, oil, pipeline operators, power, refineries

Industrials: aerospace, construction, defense, hand-held tools, machinery, transportation

Information Technology: computer equipment, data storage, electronics, semiconductors, software

In a business cycle approach to sector investing, the prevailing phase of the business cycle is considered to inform investment decisions:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The United States is currently in the recession phase after a dismal performance in the second quarter when the gross domestic product fell at a rate of 31.4%. However, economists expect a big rebound in the third quarter, as businesses have reopened and millions of people have returned to work.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus may very well thwart the recovery if the number of cases spikes again and curtails economic activity. So far, Congress and the Trump Administration have failed to agree on another stimulus package.

If the economic rebound holds, investors should shift their focus from defensive sectors to sensitive sectors, which tend to outperform in the early rebound phase.

Assessing Quality and Ranking Stocks

I use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of stocks. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points. See the table below for details.

To rank stocks, I sort them by descending quality scores and apply tie-breaking metrics, including Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Scores and the S&P Credit Ratings. DVK Quality Snapshots scoring system and the author's rating system

My rating system maps to different quality score ranges. Ratings are Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9).

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

In the tables below, I present key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and fair value estimates. These include the years of consecutive dividend increases (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent Price, and the 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR).

When screening dividend growth stocks, I like to consider the so-called Chowder Number (CDN). It is a popular metric that models the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of at least 8%. I color-code the CDN to indicate that likelihood, with green being likely, yellow being less-likely, and red being unlikely. I consider green CDNs favorable.

My fair value column (Fair Val.) shows fair value estimates, determined by referencing fair value estimates and price targets from other sources. Typically, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values to arrive at my fair value estimate. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of the recent price to my fair value estimate.

The second table in each group shows the Company name and the Sector of each stock.

Sensitive Dividend Aristocrats rated Exceptional

The first table contains the only Dividend Aristocrat in the sensitive sectors that has a perfect quality score.

Please note that stocks highlighted in the Ticker column are stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio.

Rank out of 65 Company (Ticker) Sector 3 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Information Technology

ADP is a high-quality stock trading at a discount to my fair value estimate of $151 per share.

In fact, ADP was one of three candidates we found using newly added value metrics in Dividend Radar, a weekly auto-generated spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks with dividend increase streaks of at least five years.

ADP's current yield is 2.58%, about 17% above its 5-year average yield of 2.21%, indicating that the stock is likely undervalued.

Also, while ADP is trading In the Margin of Safety, its closing price on 5 October of $140.96 is about 6.59% below the upper (blue) line of the fair value range in the following chart, given the FV Price Range of $88.89−150.90:

I'm not looking to add to my ADP position at this time, as it is a full-size position in my portfolio (which I consider, somewhat arbitrarily, to be about 1% of the total value of my portfolio).

But the stock presents a good opportunity for investors looking to increase their sensitive sector exposure.

Sensitive Dividend Aristocrats rated Excellent

Stocks in the next table are high-quality Dividend Aristocrats in the sensitive sectors.

Rank out of 65 Company (Ticker) Sector 5 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Industrials 11 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Industrials 13 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Industrials 14 3M Company (MMM) Industrials 15 Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Industrials

These are all Industrials sector stocks and, with the exception of ITW, they are trading at discounted valuations.

EMR is one of five high-quality dividend growth stocks I don't own. A member of the elite group of Dividend Kings, the stock has a remarkable record of having increased its dividends for 63 consecutive years. EMR offers a solid yield of 2.96%, but its 5-Yr DGR of 1.6% is unimpressive. Given EMR's low CDN of 5, it is unlikely that CDN will deliver annualized returns of at least 8%.

In contrast, ITW, GD, and MMM have favorable CDNs, meaning these stocks likely will deliver annualized returns of 8% or higher.

GD is quite attractive, given its yield of 3.08% and 5-Yr DGR of 10.1% and a valuation discounted about 22% below my fair value estimate. In fact, when comparing the stock's current yield and its 5-year average yield, GD is potentially substantially undervalued!

My GD position is slightly smaller than a full-sized position and I would need to add about 21 shares to turn it into a full-sized position. I think GD is one of the best defense contractors in America, though there are some risks inherent to the defense and aerospace industries. However, the company's conservative management and diversified sources of cash flow make GD a dependable long-term dividend growth stock.

MMM is also trading below my fair value estimate. The following Historical Yield chart shows that the stock's current yield (3.67%) is almost 30% above its 5-year average yield (2.84%), confirming that the stock likely is undervalued.

I already own a substantial position in MMM (1.53% of total portfolio value), so I'm not interested in adding more shares at this time.

Investors looking at MMM should weigh the company's slow-moving restructuring progress and mounting legal liabilities against its excellent free cash flow generation capability and a balance sheet that safely supports its dividend. I believe MMM can be a solid investment for patient investors.

Sensitive Dividend Aristocrats rated Fine

Stocks in the next table are high-quality Dividend Aristocrats in the sensitive sectors.

Rank out of 65 Company (Ticker) Sector 16 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Industrials 20 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Industrials 23 Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Industrials 28 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Industrials 31 Dover Corporation (DOV) Industrials 34 AT&T Inc. (T) Communication Services 38 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Industrials 40 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Industrials

Interestingly, the only stock I own in this section is T, which happens to be the only stock trading well below my fair value estimate! The discounted valuation presents a very good entry point, in my view:

At current levels, T yields a generous 7.25%. This is some 27% above its 5-year average yield!

Although I already own a substantial position in T (about 1.64% of total portfolio value), I'm actually contemplating increasing my position. The yield is very juicy, though the stock's 5-Yr DGR is very modest at only 2.1%.

What prospective investors need to determine is if the stock's risk profile is worth their investment dollars. Simply Safe Dividends is maintaining its Safe Dividend Safety Score, noting that the company is likely to keep generating enough cash flow to support its dividends and some debt reduction.

Of the remaining stocks in this section, CAT might be interesting below $135 per share. At that price, the stock would yield about 3.05%. However, there are fundamental concerns about the underlying trends in construction, mining, and energy, which dampens CAT growth prospects somewhat. I'm not interested in CAT at this time, even though it is a great company.

Sensitive Dividend Aristocrats rated Decent

Stocks in the last table are lower-quality (though still Investment Grade) Dividend Aristocrats in the sensitive sectors.

Rank out of 65 Company (Ticker) Sector 44 Chevron Corporation (CVX) Energy 48 Pentair plc (PNR) Industrials 53 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Energy 54 Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Industrials 57 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Industrials 60 Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Industrials

Two of the Energy sector stocks I own fall in this group of stocks, CVX and XOM. Both are trading well below my fair value estimates. After performing poorly since December 2019, both positions are smaller than full-sized. In fact, I would need to add 70 shares of CVX and 165 shares of XOM at present levels to reinstate them to full-sized positions in my portfolio.

The Energy sector is experiencing extraordinary headwinds, given the decline in energy demand in 2020 that is seven times greater than the decline during the 2009 financial crisis. Additionally, oil prices remain low around $40 per barrel. While CVX's dividend is deemed Safe by Simply Safe Dividends, XOM's dividend is Borderline Safe. With XOM's yield above 10%, it appears that investors believe the oil market would not recover in time for XOM to avoid a dividend cut.

I'm not quite ready to buy more shares of CVX and XOM at this time.

Furthermore, none of the other stocks in this section look interesting to me.

Concluding Remarks

The 65 Dividend Aristocrats are high-quality stocks of companies with strong and durable competitive advantages. I ranked the 65 Dividend Aristocrats using DVK Quality Snapshots and tie-breaking metrics.

A previous article covered 21 Dividend Aristocrats in the defensive sectors.

This article covered 20 Dividend Aristocrats in the sensitive sectors of Communication Services, Energy, Industrials, and Information Technology.

A future article will cover the remaining Dividend Aristocrats, which fall in the cyclical sectors.

The article highlighted some Dividend Aristocrats in sensitive sectors trading at favorable valuations. In my view, these stocks are suitable for further research and possible investment: ADP, GD, MMM, and T.

For investors willing to accept a higher level of risk, CVX and XOM are trading at historically high yields. Just keep in mind that XOM's dividend is now considered only Borderline Safe by Simply Safe Dividends.

As always, I encourage readers to do their own due diligence before investing.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

