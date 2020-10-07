This move is favorable and should lead to a re-rating in Osisko shares, as I explain below.

Osisko also announced new drill results at Cariboo that are excellent and may lead to a larger resource.

The new company is well-funded and will be valued at US$850 million, of which Osisko retains an 88% stake.

ODC will also hold Osisko's newly acquired San Antonio gold project, a portfolio of equity positions valued at $116 million, and exploration assets.

Osisko Gold Royalties will spin out its 100%-owned Cariboo gold mine into a new company called Osisko Development Corp. ("ODC").

Osisko Gold Royalties Spin-Out Analysis

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) has released some long-awaited and welcome news that bodes well for its stock.

Osisko has come to an agreement to spin out its 100%-owned Cariboo gold project and other assets into a new company called Osisko Development Corp.

The terms are very favorable for Osisko Gold Royalties shareholders, and I believe this move will lead to a re-rating in its stock, which has been undervalued compared to its peers.

Osisko trades at a price-to-cash flow of 18X compared to its peer average of 27X, a net asset value of 1.6X compared to 2.4X, and an EV/EBITDA of 17X compared to 24X. Since the Barkerville Gold Mines takeover, the stock has declined by 4% compared to an average gain of 41% by its peers, according to the company.

Now, Osisko is getting back to the basics so it can focus 100% on being a royalty company under the leadership of Sandeep Singh.

There is certainly a lot to unpack here, as I view this transaction as a complicated, but favorable, move for Osisko.

Osisko Gold Royalties Spinout Details

OGD will be led by Osisko's Sean Roosen and will raise $100 million in equity financing to fund development of Cariboo and its other assets. The new company will carry a post-money value of US$850 million, with $100 million cash and its portfolio holdings. Osisko Gold Royalties will retain 88% ownership, with new investors holding 11.8%.

The move is favorable for Osisko Gold Royalties for a few reasons:

*Osisko retains a 5% NSR royalty on the advanced-stage Cariboo project and will leave all of the development and exploration work to the new company.

A feasibility study is targeted for H2 2021, with first production possible by early 2023. This gold mine is capable of producing over 200,000ozAu per year, and using a $1,800/oz gold price, would generate $15+ million in annual royalty revenue.

Exploration potential remains excellent. New discoveries released Monday include high-grade drills that include 12.80 meters of 20.66 g/t Au, 10.20 meters of 18.18 g/t Au, and 6.3 meters of 25.79 g/t Au.

*Osisko will get a new 15% gold and silver stream on the San Antonio Gold Project in Mexico; Osisko bought this 1+ million ounce asset for $42 million. The project is located in Sonora, Mexico, close to Agnico's La India mine and Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine.

Initial annual gold production is estimated at 50,000-70,000ozAu, therefore, the mine could contribute annual production of between 7,500 ozAu and 10,500 ozAu to Osisko. Upfront capex is estimated to be very low ($25 million) given the existing infrastructure on site.

*Osisko retains 3% NSRs on highly prospective exploration grounds in Canada and Mexico. In particular, it owns 2.14 million hectares of land in Guerrero, Mexico, the largest land ownership on the Guerrero gold belt.

*Osisko retains 88% ownership in the new company, which carries a post-money value of US$850 million and substantial upside through the advancement of its assets.

The new company will have $100 million in cash to fund development of Cariboo and San Antonio. Osisko will seek to monetize this stake over time, and its percent ownership may be naturally diluted down as new investors come on board.

*Osisko will retain its Osisko Mining and Osisko Metals equity stakes. I think this is important to point out because Osisko is not giving up its entire equity portfolio in this transaction. It still owns 15% of Osisko Mining (valued at $141 million) and 19% of Osisko Metals (valued at $9.8 million).

Bottom Line: Re-Rating Potential

Osisko Gold Royalties will emerge a much stronger company following the close of this spin-out.

The company is sitting on $200+ million in cash, with equities of $150 million and a new 88% stake in Osisko Development Corp., to be valued at $748 million. Therefore, its liquidity position is over $1 billion, with manageable debt of $421 million (as of Q2 2020).

The company is guiding for production to rise from 63,500-65,500 ozAu in 2020 to 140,000 ozAu from its existing assets, giving it arguably the best growth profile in the royalty sector.

I view Osisko Gold Royalties as a long-term investment and the best buy in the royalty sector.

